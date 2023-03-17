HAMPTON, Ga. — Back-to-back wins haven't stopped William Byron from believing he and his Hendrick Motorsports team have a lot to prove in Sunday's Cup Series race in Atlanta.

In fact, Byron said Saturday, there's even more on the line. Drivers of the Hendrick Chevrolets want to show the strong start to the season is not the result of illegally manipulating NASCAR's rules.

NASCAR slammed Hendrick Motorsports on Wednesday with the largest combined fine on one team in series history for allegedly modifying louvers, which direct air through the hoods of cars. The penalty included a combined $400,000 in fines — $100,000 to each of its four crew chiefs, plus four-race suspensions for the crew chiefs — Byron's, Kyle Larson's and Alex Bowman's included.

Those suspensions begin Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Hendrick is appealing the penalties, which also cost the drivers 100 regular-season points and 10 playoffs points.

Asked if the penalties provide more motivation for the team, Byron said: "Absolutely. I really get excited about coming to the race track right now.

“If anything it just shows that we’re not there yet and we have more to prove and we have more to accomplish. That’s a dangerous thing, right?”

Byron qualified 11th on Saturday, while Ford drivers, led by Joey Logano, took the top eight spots. Team Penske had the three fastest qualifiers for Sunday. Logano took the pole with a speed of 177.374 mph, followed by Austin Cindric and Ryan Blaney.

Byron won last year's spring race in Atlanta while Hendrick teammate Chase Elliott was the winner in July. Josh Berry, 21st in qualifying on Saturday, is the fill-in driver while Elliott recovers from a broken tibia suffered while snowboarding in Colorado last month.

Free to be Denny: NASCAR also penalized Denny Hamlin 25 points and a $50,000 fine for intentionally wrecking Ross Chastain on last week's final lap at Phoenix. Hamlin plans to appeal the penalties, which came after he acknowledged on his podcast his intent to wreck Chastain.

Hamlin, a former Chesterfield County resident, tweeted the contact with Chastain was “common, hard racing.”

Hamlin said Saturday he'll continue to tell the truth despite many believing it was his admission, not his action, that brought on the penalties.

“I'm always going to continue to be me,” Hamlin said, adding he likes the idea of inviting Chastain to join him on the podcast.

“It'd be good to have an open, honest conversation,” he said, adding the two have talked. Hamlin said he believes the dispute with Chastain has been settled and won't continue on the track.

When asked why he believes the feud is over, Hamlin said “just taking each other's word.”