inside look into law enforcement with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office. Interested seniors are urged to download an application at http://www.hanoversheriff.com/199/Senior-Citizens-Police-Academy or contact Deputy Evan Povar at (804) 365-3363 for an application or additional information. Also, the application needs to be notarized. The deadline to apply is March 10, 2023.

Mechanicsville Churches Emergency Functions One Stop Shop (MCEF OSS) is open for food, clothing and linens from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at 7235 Stonewall Parkway in Mechanicsville (rear parking lot). The shop is available for residents in the 23111 and 23116 zip codes with identification and proof of residency.

Walnut Grove Baptist Church will be conducting Free Adult English Classes (ESL) and Citizenship Classes (Passing the Test) Wednesday mornings with open enrollment through May 17, 2023. Classes will meet from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at 7046 Cold Harbor Road, Mechanicsville, VA 23111. For more information, contact the church office at (804) 746-5081 or contact Frank at wgbcinfo@comcast.net or (804) 402-7701. The classes are free but students are asked to purchase the books required for the class.

Saturdays

Trinity Lutheran Church, Ashland Campus, located at 11515 Ashcake Road in Ashland 2 miles west of U.S. 1, holds its church service at 5 p.m. with Pastor Rev. Dr. Roy Minnix. Visit www.trinityrichmond.net or call 804-270-9626.

Sundays

All Souls Episcopal Church celebrates Holy Eucharist Rite II at 9:15 a.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church at 8154 Atlee Rd. in Mechanicsville. A nursery will be available for infants and toddlers. Katherine G. Dougherty is the Deacon in charge of All Souls. Visit www.allsoulsva.org.

A Healing and Recovery SS Class meets at 9 a.m. at the Walnut Grove Baptist Church at 7046 Cold Harbor Rd. in Mechanicsville. The class is for adults 18 and over and is an extension of the NorthStar community that also meets at 6 p.m. Fridays at the church. The Christian 12 Steps and Biblical wisdom are the basis of study and discussion to learn about God’s place in our lives. All are welcome. Contact 804-746-5081 or contact Craig Simpson at craigwgbc@gmail.com.

Outside the Walls, a Narcotics Anonymous group, meets from 6 to 7 p.m. in the lobby of the Pamunkey Regional Jail at 7240 Courtland Farm Rd. in Hanover. Contact John Shinholser, McShin president, at 804-249-1845. The website is http://www.mcshin.org.

Mondays

A Grief Support Group through GriefShare will be starting on Monday, May 1, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Meadowbridge SDA Church, 7400 Antique Lane, Mechanicsville, VA 23116. This is a 13-week session cycle and you are welcome to begin attending at any point in the cycle. The group will provide help and encouragement to those mourning the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. Let us help you on your journey from mourning to Joy! There is a registration fee of $25 to help cover the cost of the workbook, which is paid at the church (you can pay in increments if need be so don’t let that stop you from coming). Register at www.griefshare.org searching for us by entering the zip code 23116. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, reach out to the Program Director, Beth Dyakon at 804-304-1165.

Tuesdays

The Hanover Concert Band rehearses from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. every Tuesday, mid-January through mid-December, at the Hanover Arts and Activities Center at 500 S. Railroad Ave. in Ashland, just south of U.S. 54. Membership is open to anyone who can read music and play a non-string instrument. High school students are welcome with parents’ permission. Visit www.hanoverconcertband.org or call 804-789-0536.

The American Legion Post 175, located at 8700 Bell Creek Road in Mechanicsville, holds a “Meet and Greet, Coffee and Donut” event from 9-11 a.m. every Tuesday for the community and perspective members to meet members and learn about what they do for the community. Visit http://www.post175.org/.

Wednesdays

Hanover Rotary meets from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Roma’s Restaurant at 7240 Bell Creek Rd. in Mechanicsville. Due to the pandemic, contact President Penny at pennyguiles43@gmail.com for current meeting at Roma’s or Zoom connection information.

Thursdays

The Ashland Rotary Club meets weekly at noon at the Iron Horse Restaurant at 100 S. Railroad Ave. in Ashland. For more information, contact Steve Dunham at 804-496-6093 or sandrdunham@yahoo.com.

Overcomers Outreach & Women’s Codependency is a Christ-centered anonymous support program offering hope and healing for recovering alcoholics, addicts and their families. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. at Shalom Baptist Church at 8116 Walnut Grove Road Mechanicsville. For more information, call 804-366-6524 or email mjfaith1@gmail.com.

New Highland Baptist Church hosts open basketball gym time for adults in the Christian Life Center (CLC) starting at 7:30 PM. The church is located at 9200 New Ashcake Road in Mechanicsville. Use the side back entrance to enter. Contact Jeff Fitzgerald at jkfitzgerald@comcast.net.

Civil Air Patrol, Hanover Squadron, meets Thursdays, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Fairfield Presbyterian Church, 6930 Cold Harbor Road, in Mechanicsville. CAP is an awesome program for youth, ages 12- 21, as well as for adults who care about young people and want to help train America’s next generation of Leaders. You’ll find cadet life exciting if you enjoy Flying, Leadership Training, Model Rocketry, Earning Rank & Awards, and much more. Visit hanover.vawg.cap.gov or contact Capt James Wright at 804-551-3354 or james.wright@vawg.cap.gov.

Fridays

The Building Bridges group of Narcotics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women for whom drugs had become a major problem. The group’s mission is to bring a message of hope and recovery to those suffering from addiction issues. They meet on Fridays from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Mechanicsville United Methodist Church, 7356 Atlee Road in Mechanicsville. Visit rvana.org.

First Thursdays

The Ashland Beekeepers Association (ABA) meets at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month at First Baptist Church 800 Thompson St in Ashland. It is one of several beekeeping groups in the Richmond area offering educational programs and Q&A sessions about honey bees and beekeeping. All are welcome to attend. The ABA is now taking registrations for its annual Beginning Beekeeping classes which start February 4. For more information on meetings or classes, visit http://ashlandvabeekeepers.org or call Ron at 804-651-3504.

Second Mondays

The WEB of Hope meets from 10 a. m. to noon at the Black Creek Baptist Church at 6289 McClellan Road in Mechanicsville. It is one of several groups in the Richmond area that crochets, knits, sews, and quilts gifts for the American Red Cross to distributed to those in need. Since its inception, the WEB has donated over 153,000 gifts locally, nationally and globally. If you can make it, the WEB can use it. Call Laurie Wagner at 804-781-0338.

Third Mondays

The Community Senior Citizen Meeting known as — Studley Seniors will meet at 10:30 a.m. at Enon UMC, 6156 Studley Road in Mechanicsville. Scheduled dates are March 20, April 17, May 15, & June 19. They will share fellowship, a business session and a program (entertainment by guests/ministries, information/education of “senior” concerns, or fun-time games). After sharing a “covered-dish” lunch we return home “blessed.” So, come one and come all, but the question is: will you join us for “The Mid-Month Ball?!” For more information call 804-746-4719.

Alzheimer’s/Dementia support group for caregivers and others who want to help and encourage those who have loved ones with dementia illnesses meets at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of each month on Zoom. Contact Jennifer Bean at 804-559-2805 or the church office at 804-746-9073.

The Hanover County Community Services Board meets at 6:30 p.m. at 12300 Washington Hwy. in Ashland.

Fourth Mondays

The FeedMore Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing food from 10 to 11 a.m. at the First Shiloh Baptist Church at 8150 Walnut Grove Rd. in Mechanicsville. Contact Heather at hshaheen96@gmail.com.

Second Tuesdays

The Mechanicsville Fellowship Club meets each month (excluding July and Aug.) at 10:30 a.m. in Room G110 of Shady Grove United Methodist Church at 8209 Shady Grove Rd. in Mechanicsville. Bring a covered dish and join in with a group celebrating faith, fellowship, friends and fun. Meetings are cancelled if Hanover County Public Schools are two hours late or cancelled due to inclement weather. To register, call the church at 804-746-9073. Call Janet Lewis at 804-398-8947.

The Hanover County Historical Society will be conducting free tours of the Old Hanover Courthouse on the Historic Courthouse Green from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every second Tuesday through December. The address is 13182 Hanover Courthouse Road in Hanover. Visit http://www.hanoverhistorical.org/index.

Third Tuesdays

The Hanover Ruritan Club meets on the third Tuesday of each month, at Walnut Grove Baptist Church with dinner at 6.30 p.m. Ruritan is a national organization dedicated to improving communities and building a better America through fellowship, goodwill and community service. The first Ruritan Club was chartered May 21, 1928, in Holland, Virginia. Ruritan has grown throughout the United States of America, and in doing so has become. “America’s Leading Community Service Organization”. Membership in Ruritan is an honor and privilege. To learn more about Ruritan, how to become a member, request a membership application or with questions, please call, 746-5728 or by letter to, Hanover Ruritan, P. O. Box 625, Mechanicsville, VA 23111. To be a guest of the club, call the numbers listed above. The club welcomes both men and women.

Second Wednesday

Hanover Community Services Board says if you are a family member or friend of someone who has a mental illness, you are not alone. There is support. Hanover Community Services Board offers a family support group on the second Wednesday of every month from 7p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Bell Creek location, 8475 Bell Creek Road in Mechanicsville. Facilitators Rebecca Strader and Heidi Brown invite you to attend this group that follows NAMI principles of confidentiality, respect, empathy and support to one another. No sign up or registration is required. Contact Rebecca at 804-365-6746 or Heidi at 804-365-6769.

Second Thursday

The Hanover-Ashland TRIAD meets the second Thursday of each month at 1:30 p.m. at the new Atlee Library, 9212 Rutlandshire Drive, Mechanicsville. The Hanover-Ashland TRIAD is a program that focuses on providing information to seniors to improve their quality of life. The Hanover-Ashland TRIAD is a joint venture involving the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Ashland Police Department, AARP, Hanover County governmental agencies, human services agencies, civic groups and seniors themselves.

Third Thursdays

The Ashland Museum holds Trivia Night on the third Thursday of each month at Origin Beer Lab, 106 S. Railroad Ave., Ashland, 6pm. Free, no reservations needed. Follow us on instagram (@ashlandmuseum) or facebook. For information, email ashlandmuseum@comcast.net or call 804-368-7314.

Fourth Monday

The Atlee Ruritan Club meets every fourth Monday at Hillcrest Baptist Church on Route 301. Meetings, that include dinner and a program, begin at 6:30 p.m. Ruritan is a national community service organization dedicated to fellowship, goodwill and community service. The Atlee Club welcomes both men and women. To learn more about the club’s mission and reserve a spot for dinner, call (804) 789-9365.

Last Saturday