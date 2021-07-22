Calm conditions in the tropics are a change from last July

This time last year, Tropical Storm Gonzalo was in the Atlantic, and Hurricane Hanna would soon hit Texas on July 25. The odds are currently against a busy end to this July, but August is likely to bring more storms. The next names are Fred, Grace and Henri.
Tags
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
