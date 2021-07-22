 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calm conditions in the tropics are a change from last July
0 Comments

Calm conditions in the tropics are a change from last July

  • 0

This time last year, Tropical Storm Gonzalo was in the Atlantic, and Hurricane Hanna would soon hit Texas on July 25. The odds are currently against a busy end to this July, but August is likely to bring more storms. The next names are Fred, Grace and Henri.

0 Comments

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News