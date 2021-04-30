Calvin
Sharnez Hill, whom everyone knew as “Shy-Shy,” was only a mother for a few short months before she and her 3-month-old daughter, Neziah Hill, were fatally shot as they were outside enjoying a beautiful evening at an apartment complex in South Richmond on Tuesday. Three other people were wounded.
A Chesterfield County teen was sentenced Wednesday to serve 35 years in prison for manipulating a close friend to kill a young Richmond man, t…
'Watch the show, folks': Virginia State Police trooper off force after viral video of 2019 traffic stop in Fairfax
A white state trooper who was seen on video telling a Black driver “you are going to get your a-- whipped” and yanking him out of the car by his neck is no longer with the Virginia State Police.
It’s advertised as a “special place” where children and adults of all ages can “experience a different kind of vacation.” Perched in the mountains of Southwestern Virginia, A.R.E. Camp is where campers have been flocking to for decades to hike, swim, meditate, eat meals made from the organic vegetable garden, and sing around a campfire. It’s also where at least eight women say they were ...
A man whose life spiraled out of control after he was wrongfully convicted of a 1979 rape in Newport News is said to be dying behind bars from…
A woman was killed and four others were injured — including a child and two teenagers, police said — in a shooting Tuesday in South Richmond.
‘This was not for her political views’: Former Hokies player defends coach over handling of teammate who declined to kneel before games
That decision to bench her, Hamel said, had everything to do with Hening's struggles as a player, not her refusal to join her teammates kneeling during the unity pledge to show support for social justice.
Her dying wish, he said, was "that people remember her by being intentional about supporting the Black History Museum."
Adopted from Russia, Monacan High's Tyler Hensley has developed into a quarterback who will play in college
An older gentleman, perhaps a grandfather, brought a newborn boy to a hospital in the city of Kostroma in western Russian on Valentine’s Day in 2003.
A Chesterfield County man has been charged with fatally shooting a man he didn’t know during a dispute in the suspect’s neighborhood, county p…