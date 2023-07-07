91, of Chesterfield, Va., cherished wife, mother, and sister went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 3, 2023. A celebration of life will take place on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 12 p.m. at Richmond's First Baptist Church, 2709 Monument Avenue Richmond, VA 23220. Interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial & Cremation Park. Online condolences may be left at www.woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.
CANNADA, Eleanor Custalow
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The store employs 98 people who will be able to transfer to other nearby locations.
Introducing the 2023 All-Metro baseball team, led by a Hawk, two Eagles, two Cougars, two Mustangs, a Raider, a Cadet, a Rapid, a Warrior, a C…
Like Ty Jerome before him, transfer guard Andrew Rohde thinks his 'pizazz' will fit well with Virginia basketball
How would a tall combo guard with great ball-handling skills, a lethal long-range shot and a flair for playmaking fit in Tony Bennett’s system…
A financial markets version of a one-two punch hit Dominion Energy's Virginia utility business beginning last summer, leaving the electric mon…
The plain and simple update is this: Patches, the exorbitantly obese rescue cat, has lost nearly four pounds since his first doctor’s visit af…