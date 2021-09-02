Cantlay starts with lead and keeps his distance at Tour Championship

That would be English, who was headed in the wrong direction when he stepped to the tee at the par-3 15th over water, the second-toughest hole at East Lake, smashed a 5-iron from 224 yards and watched it drop for a hole-in-one, the first one since the Tour Championship first came to East Lake in 1998.

He followed with two more birdies for a 66, one better than Cantlay on the day.

DeChambeau birdied his last three holes to salvage a 69. He started three shots behind and now is five shots behind, without any reports of unruly behavior outside the ropes.

The subject of name calling was — who else? — English.

One fan following along kept referring to him by another name — Hudson Swafford — which is understandable. English and Swafford were teammates at Georgia, have similar builds, look a little alike. They’re even tied in driving distance (81st) on the PGA Tour.

“He thought I was Hudson like half the people out here,” English said. ”I think he kind of had a couple beers. ... He just couldn’t quite tell from 50 yards out who I was.”