Capitals lost home-ice advantage, but they still have the special-teams edge

WASHINGTON — The whistles kept coming Monday night at Capital One Arena, the pace of play broken up time and time again as the parade to the penalty box continued.

An infraction-filled second period devolved into a special teams showcase during the Washington Capitals’ 3-2 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 4, and the officials had assessed 13 minor penalties by the end of the night.

In the Stanley Cup playoffs, physical play is expected, but the quantity of penalties handed out in this Eastern Conference first-round series that’s tied at two wins apiece — as well as the number of infractions being called leaguewide this postseason — may not continue to benefit a Capitals team facing the best offense the NHL has seen since the mid-1990s.

The Capitals’ penalties have yet to hurt them; the Panthers — who had the NHL’s fifth-best power play in the regular season, clicking at 24.4% — are 0 for 13 through four games. But penalty killing perfection for a group that denied its opponents 80.4% of the time in the regular season (to rank 12th in the league) is unsustainable against Florida’s talent. The Panthers had four 30-goal scorers in the regular season, and those four (Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart, Anthony Duclair and Jonathan Huberdeau) combined for 42 power-play tallies.

After a momentum-swinging Game 4 win, Florida may be feeling its early-series nerves starting to fade. The Panthers are one lucky bounce — or one perfect snipe — away from getting back into a rhythm on the power play.

Game 5 is Wednesday night in Sunrise, Fla.

“I think we still have a little bit of another level to get to,” Panthers interim coach Andrew Brunette said after Game 4. “We’ve got our work cut out on the power play and a few of these little things. We’ve got another gear. [Monday’s win] was a very encouraging sign.”

Washington’s power play was streaky in the regular season and ultimately finished 23rd at 18.8%. At points in the postseason, that group has looked lost, but it’s still clicking at 29.4% (5 for 17). Winger Tom Wilson, a member of the power play’s second wave of late, converted in Game 1 but hasn’t played since and remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Wilson had four goals and six assists on the power play in the regular season; he was a big body in front of the net seeking deflections and tip-ins. T.J. Oshie has flourished in that role with the first unit, with two of his three goals in this series — including the first score Monday — coming from that net-front position. But Wilson’s presence, after a career offensive year, is missed in a physical series.

On Monday night, the Panthers ended up getting four power plays compared with five for the Capitals. In the second period alone, the Capitals had an early power-play chance, then couldn’t capitalize during a disorganized five-on-three late. In between, Washington was assessed three straight minor penalties.

“It’s power play, penalty kill, power play, power play, penalty kill, penalty kill, penalty kill — and it’s just, the period’s broken up,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said. “I thought in the third period we got moving in the right direction and pressed and we got to where we wanted, but there’s not a lot of room out there five-on-five.”

Still, the Capitals, inspired by their efforts to create as much havoc as possible in the defensive zone, remain hopeful about their penalty kill. It’s that effort, Oshie said last week, that has led to the unit’s recent success.

“Guys are just stepping up, making plays. ... We are limiting their shots, limiting their chances,” he said after Washington’s Game 3 win Saturday. “When they have gotten some, [the goalies] have been there to shut the door or we’ve had someone come up with a big block.

“Special teams are really important in the postseason. You want to get that edge.”

Monday’s games

Avalanche sweep Preds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Valeri Nichushkin scored the tiebreaking goal with 7:58 left, and the Colorado Avalanche became the first team to advance to the second round by finishing a sweep of the Nashville Predators 5-3 Monday night.

The Avalanche are in the Western Conference semifinals for a fourth straight season and second consecutive after sweeping their first-round opponent. They will face either St. Louis or Minnesota.

Andre Burakovsky had a goal and two assists, Cale Makar added a goal and an assist, and Devon Toews added a goal for Colorado. Nathan MacKinnon sealed the victory with an empty-net goal on the man advantage with 55.9 seconds remaining.

Yakov Trenin scored twice for Nashville, which was swept for the first time in franchise history.

Penguins 7, Rangers 2: Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists to become the sixth player in NHL history to reach 200 career playoff points as host Pittsburgh throttled the New York Rangers on Monday to take a 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round series. Jake Guentzel scored for the fourth consecutive game and Jeff Carter, Danton Heinen, Mark Friedman and Mike Matheson also beat Igor Shesterkin as the Penguins chased the Vezina Trophy favorite for the second time in three days to move within one game of advancing in the postseason for the first time since 2018. Shesterkin sat out the third period after giving up six goals on 30 shots.

Flames 4, Stars 1: Rasmus Andersson scored Calgary’s first power-play goal since early in the playoff opener, Jacob Markstrom had 34 saves, and the Flames won in Dallas on Monday to even their first-round series. Johnny Gaudreau converted a penalty shot with 12:13 left to make it 2-0 Calgary. He later assisted on Elias Lindholm’s third goal of the series as the Pacific Division champions regained home-ice advantage over the wild card Stars. Tyler Seguin scored on a power play for Dallas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report