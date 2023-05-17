CARLE, Richard F., 81, passed away on May 3, 2023, in Martinsville, Va. Prior to his retirement, he was a lifelong resident of Richmond, Va.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth and Edward Carle; his brothers, William and Charles; his sister, Angela; and his grandson, Michael. He is survived by his brother, Robert Carle (Melva); twin sister, Margaret Robins; his wife, Susanna Schutrumpf Carle; children, John Schutrumpf (Cheryl) and Theresa Schutrumpf Winter; grandchildren, Rebecca Lea Otto and Lindsey Nicole Winter; multiple greatgrandchildren, a great great-grandson and many nieces and nephews.

He attended St. Paul's Catholic Primary School, Cathedral High School, and graduated from St. Bernard's College in Alabama. He owned and operated Carle's Amoco, then Carle's Texaco in Richmond until he retired in 2010. He attended St. Bridget Catholic Church and was a Knight of Columbus in Council 395. In Martinsville, he was a St. Joseph Catholic Church parishioner and an officer in KofC Council 6538.

While living in King's Grant Retirement Community in Martinsville he was an active volunteer, participated in many activities and sports, was a star of the Water Volleyball Team, and won multiple pool (billiards) championships.

Richard was respected and loved by all who knew him. He was frequently referred to as a "Gentle Man and a Gentleman."