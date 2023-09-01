NEW YORK — Ever since Carlos Alcaraz was 12 or so — not forever ago, considering he’s still just 20 — he made sure variety was a key element of his game.

Back then, he explained, there were so many options at his disposal that he might encounter a bit of trouble figuring out which to employ. And, he acknowledged, that can even be the case to this day.

Alcaraz was by no means perfect during a 6-2, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 victory over the 26th-seeded Dan Evans in the US Open’s third round Saturday — there was that wayward set, after all — but the defending champion produced enough moments of brilliance to keep himself smiling and his many fans in New York roaring in approval.

To hear the No. 1-seeded Alcaraz explain it, “a lot of different” possibilities enter his mind in the midst of a point — “the dropshot, big forehand, go to the net, multiple things” — before he selects which stroke to try. It can make things “difficult” on occasion, he said.

“Most of the time, I find the right one,” he said, “but sometimes I struggle to hit good shots because of that.”

His opponent noticed.

“If anything, he probably plays too many shots,” Evans said. “He let me out of jail a few times playing the wrong shot, which was good for me.”

But there also were those “How did he do that?!” highlights that Alcaraz conjures up with frequency.

One in particular helped swing Saturday’s match his way for good. Evans was seemingly in control of what would become a 12-stroke point, sending Alcaraz scrambling to his left for a defensive backhand. On his follow-through, Alcaraz stumbled a bit, nearly tumbling to the blue court. But he gathered himself and quickly switched direction, sprinting to his right with seven lengthy strides before sliding wide of the doubles alley as he flicked a down-the-line forehand.

The ball caught the back of the baseline for a winner that converted a break point for a 4-2 edge in the fourth set. Evans chucked his racket toward the bottom of the net, grimaced and placed his hands on his hips.

“Took the wind out my sails,” Evans said.

Alcaraz improved to 14-1 in New York and is trying to become the first man to win two titles in a row in New York since Roger Federer took five straight from 2004-08.

Matches Monday that will put the winner in the quarterfinals include No. 8 Andrey Rublev against Jack Draper, a 21-year-old who has never been this far at a major. The women’s fourth round will feature No. 3 Jessica Pegula against 2017 US Open runner-up Madison Keys and No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka against No. 13 Daria Kasatkina.

Sabalenka — who won the Australian Open in January — defeated Clara Burel and has dropped a total of just 12 games through three matches so far.

Alcaraz’s next foe is Matteo Arnaldi, a 22-year-old who is ranked 61st. Arnaldi, who had won a grand total of one Grand Slam match before this tournament, reached the fourth round by eliminating No. 16 seed Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.

“First time in the second week of a Slam. First time playing the world’s No. 1 player,” Arnaldi said. “I’m new on the circuit, so they’re all new matchups — for me, but also for them.”

And if he were to take on Alcaraz in 23,000-seat Ashe?

“I’ve only seen it from the outside. I’ve never been inside still,” Arnaldi said. “So if that’s where I happen to play, maybe I will take a walk around near the court beforehand.

Late Friday, second-seeded Novak Djokovic rallied from a two-set deficit to beat Laslo Djere 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 in the third round, avoiding what would have been his earliest Open exit since 2006.

It was the eighth career victory for Djokovic, a three-time US Open winner, after dropping the opening two sets of a match. The 23-time Grand Slam winner also improved to 38-11 in five-setters.

On the women’s side Friday, sixth-seeded Coco Gauff also needed to rally after dropping the first set in a 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 victory over No. 32 Elise Mertens to reach the fourth round

Elena Rybakina wasn’t as lucky. The fourth seed lost 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-4 to Sorana Cirstea to become the highest-seeded woman to be eliminated thus far.