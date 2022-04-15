Celebrating Passover with the Seder meal

Susie Adolf's family shared their first Seder meal together since the pandemic, on Friday, the first night of Passover. For two years they have held it via Zoom. Usually 60 people come, but they expect 34 this year. Family members with children under age 5 still won’t attend until their children can receive the vaccine.

Theirs is “a typical Passover Seder with a lot of Sephardic traditions mixed in,” said Adolf, whose family descends from the Cansinos who moved from Morocco to New York city in the 1940's. Sephardic Jews are mainly from Spain, Morocco and Northern Africa.

Susie's uncle Richard “Dicky” Flax, age 95, is the only remaining elder. He is known as the “Plague Master” since he recites the 10 plagues in Hebrew and English. Susie's family owns Saxon Shoes and her husband Ronnie's family owned Adolf Jewelers.

Passover, or Pesach in Hebrew, tells the story of the oppression of the Jews in Egypt, and commemorates their journey from slavery to freedom during the time of Moses. It celebrates the theme of redemption, deliverance, and the renewal of hope throughout Jewish history. The holiday is also harvest-related, as it comes in the spring, the season of rebirth and renewal.

Prior to the Jews’ exodus from Egypt the tradition tells of a set of plagues that God imposed on the Egyptians in an effort to get the Pharaoh to release the Jews from bondage. The name Passover refers to the last plague, when God killed the first-born son of the Egyptians, but passed over the homes of the Jews, sparing their first-born sons.

Seder means order, reflecting the order of steps and rituals followed during the meal. In many homes, the Seder also includes singing and games for the kids in attendance. It’s a festive occasion and can last for hours. There is usually a Seder leader, but at many Seders everyone takes turns reading. The Seder may include Hebrew prayers and songs or may be conducted wholly in English or other “mother tongue” depending on the host family’s tradition.

The Passover story, and the prayers and songs for the Seder are contained in a special book called a Haggadah, which literally means the “telling.”