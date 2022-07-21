Size and location

Central Park is the largest public park in Manhattan, New York City. Located in the center of Manhattan, it covers 843 acres, which is 6% of Manhattan’s land area.

The park is about 2.5 miles long, extending between 59th and 110th streets and about a half-mile wide between Fifth and Eighth avenues.

The park has a variety of landscapes and experiences, including lawns, woodlands, lakes, recreational fields, playgrounds, a carousel, ice skating rinks, a zoo, formal gardens, commemorative monuments, and concert and theater venues.

Central Park also provides ecological and environmental benefits to the city. Its more than 18,000 trees cool and clean the air, and its vast acreage provides habitat for wildlife.

Development

Central Park was one of the first American parks developed using landscape architecture techniques. It was originally built to offer those who live in the city an experience of the countryside and nature. Today, the park also has newer forms of recreational activities.

When the planning for the park began in the 1850s, the site was far from the built-up areas of the city. It was home to small farms, industrial uses and homes scattered between areas of marshland and rocky hills.

The most densely populated section of the site was a settlement known as Seneca Village, a predominantly African American community, many of whom were property owners. It was also home to German and Irish residents. Seneca Village along with other residents of the area, which came to a total of 1,600 people, were displaced through the process of eminent domain.

After the land was cleared, a design competition was held in 1857. Architects Frederick Law Olmsted and Calvert Vaux were chosen to design the park. Construction began in 1857.

During the park’s construction, millions of cartloads of dirt and topsoil were shifted to build the terrain, about 5,000,000 trees and shrubs were planted, and a water supply system was laid. Many bridges, arches and paths were also constructed.

The completed Central Park officially opened in 1876 and is still considered one of the greatest achievements in artificial landscaping.

Statues, monuments and more

Though the original design of Central Park did not include statues and monuments, there are now more than 70 works of art scattered throughout the area.

Bethesda Fountain (pictured below) is one of the most well-known statues. While all the other monuments were donated to Central Park, Angel of the Waters, the statue at the top of Bethesda Fountain, is the only artwork that was commissioned by the park’s designers and administrators. The fountain commemorates the opening of the Croton Aqueduct, which first brought fresh water to New York City in 1842.

The Belvedere Castle (pictured below) is one of the most iconic features in Central Park. It sits atop the rock outcrop known as Vista Rock. The complex, which was completed in 1872, was designed as a place to enjoy views of the surrounding landscape.

Other popular points of interest include the Obelisk (Cleopatra’s Needle), the Central Park Zoo, and the Mall and Literary Walk. The Metropolitan Museum of Art is also located in the park, facing Fifth Avenue.

Fun facts