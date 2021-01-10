CFB national championship game: Alabama vs. Ohio State

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Ohio State: QB Justin Fields. He is coming off the best game of his career and maybe the best game a quarterback has had this season. Fields threw six touchdown passes and had only six incompletions in the Sugar Bowl against Clemson. He also took a nasty hit to the side that left him aching throughout the game. Fields’ mobility is big part of his game. If he’s limited, it takes away a key weapon.

Alabama: WR DeVonta Smith. The Heisman Trophy winner has been close to unstoppable in the second half of the season and had three more touchdowns on seven catches for 130 yards against Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl. Tide offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian gets the most out of Smith and keeps defenses guessing by lining him up wide, in the slot and often sending him in motion.

QUICK KICKS

Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle, who broke his ankle on Oct. 24, returned to practice this week. Saban said Sunday that Waddle practiced to “some degree” and whether he plays will be a game-time decision. The coach also said Tide freshman defensive back Malachi Moore is questionable because of an undisclosed injury. He missed the semifinal against Notre Dame. ... Ohio State is 23-1 under second-year coach Ryan Day, including three victories in 2018 when he filled in as acting coach while Urban Meyer was suspended ... Alabama QB Mac Jones has completed 77% of his passes. The NCAA record for a season is held by Colt McCoy, who completed 76.7% of his throws in 2008. ... The Tide are the first team to have players with at least 20 rushing TDs (Najee Harris, 24) and receiving (Smith, 20).