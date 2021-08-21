Charlottesville-area jail experiencing prolonged staffing shortage

Following a question from Charlottesville Mayor and jail board member Nikuyah Walker about whether any inmates had been adversely impacted by the nurse shortage, Kumer said they had not. But board Chairwoman Diantha McKeel, an Albemarle County supervisor, pointed to the importance of keeping the area’s hospitals open to new admissions in the time of the pandemic.

“It does remind me there is a connection, because we need to keep our local hospitals with beds and low COVID numbers so that our hospital can continue to take people that we send them,” McKeel said. “It’s all connected, and we’re seeing this play out in other states and it’s not good.”

Kumer said staffers from the jail’s programs division have been pulled to fill security needs, and one wing of the jail has been closed. All jail employees are taking on additional duties, he said, and without them, the facility would not be able to function.

Despite a recent 8.2% pay rate increase approved by the jail board, Kumer said the jail is still having difficulty attracting new employees, thanks to similar pay increases at other facilities. Most jails start security personnel off at around $40,000 a year, he said, while ACRJ starts off such employees at about $36,000 a year.