For the first time in seven years, postseason college baseball is back in Charlottesville.

Fresh off an impressive regular season that included 45 wins and an ACC Coastal Division championship, Virginia is set to host the four-team Charlottesville Regional this weekend at Disharoon Park.

"We're extremely excited to be having postseason baseball again here in Charlottesville," Virginia coach Brian O'Connor said earlier this week. "It's a reward, for me, for two things. One, the body of work our players put together this entire season was incredibly impressive and also, two, it's for our fans. When you have the opportunity to host a regional, you've shown a track record of a great fan base."

Virginia is one of 16 teams that was selected to host a regional this year. Three other ACC teams also will serve as regional hosts, including No. 1 national seed Wake Forest.

"This is a very hard thing to do, to host a regional," O'Connor said. "Because only the top 16 teams in the country get this honor, so we don't take it for granted since it's been 2016 since the last time we've accomplished this. We are excited to be playing in Charlottesville and looking forward to this weekend."

Some other things to know about the Charlottesville Regional, which begins Friday:

Familiar faces: Joining Virginia (45-12) are No. 2 seed East Carolina (45-17), No. 3 Oklahoma (31-26) and No. 4 Army (38-16).

All three programs have played in a Charlottesville Regional before. Army came to Charlottesville in 2012 and 2013, while East Carolina did so in 2011 as well as 2016, the last time UVa hosted. The Pirates won that 2016 regional to earn a berth in the Super Regionals.

Oklahoma has played postseason baseball in Charlottesville twice and enjoyed success both times. In 2010, the Sooners beat Virginia in a Super Regional to earn a trip to the College World Series, and in 2012, OU won the Charlottesville Regional to secure a Super Regional berth.

"All three of the teams have played here in tournament play. We remember all of those," O'Connor said. "Army has played well here. In 2016, East Carolina won (the regional) here and Oklahoma has had success in this ballpark as well. And that speaks to the level of those programs. Their coaches are experienced, and they understand what it takes to win at this time of the year, so we have a tremendous challenge in front of us."

Cavaliers' hot bats: Virginia enters the regional with one of the best offenses in college baseball.

The Cavaliers lead the NCAA in team batting average (.334) and doubles (152) and rank sixth in on-base percentage (.429) and seventh in runs scored (519) and runs per game (9.1).

Virginia has five regular starters hitting .333 or better, led by ACC batting champion Kyle Teel, who has a .414 average with 12 home runs, 60 RBI and 59 runs scored. Jake Gelof brings plenty of power with 22 home runs and 84 RBI.

"I think it's the depth of the lineup," O'Connor said when asked why the Cavaliers have had offensive success. "We have an ability to score certainly through the first half of our lineup, but the bottom of our lineup gets hits and can turn the lineup over."

Parker in the postseason: At this time last season, pitcher Nick Parker was in the same regional as Virginia as an opponent with Coastal Carolina. This year, Parker is donning orange and blue and has arguably been the Cavaliers' most reliable arm during the 2023 season.

In 13 appearances this season, Parker is 7-0 with a 4.06 ERA. In his most recent start, Parker pitched seven innings and didn’t surrender a run over the first six innings in the Cavaliers' 15-1 win over Georgia Tech in the ACC tournament.

In last year's Greenville Regional, Parker struck out a career-high 10 batters in a career-best eight innings while allowing just three hits in Coastal Carolina's 9-1 win over East Carolina.

Dealing at 'The Dish'

Disharoon Park has been close to a fortress for the Cavaliers this season. Virginia went 32-4 in home games during the regular season, and those four losses came against just two teams, ACC Coastal Division rivals Pittsburgh and Duke, who both won two games against the Hoos in their best-of-3 series this season.

UVa went unbeaten at home against non-conference teams and earned ACC series sweeps against Florida State, Miami and Louisville at "The Dish" this season.

"Certainly we've played very, very well all season long in this ballpark," O'Connor said.

Get to know ECU

The Pirates earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament after winning their fourth-straight American Athletic Conference regular season title. East Carolina has won 45 games this season, marking the fifth straight year that the program has won at least 40 games.

ECU had a program single-season record 11 players make the All-AAC teams, led by pitcher Trey Yesavage, outfielder Carter Cunningham and designated hitter Jacob Jenkins-Cowart, who were named to the first team.

Get to know Oklahoma

The Sooners earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament after tallying a 31-26 record. They were one of the last teams to make the field of 64.

Oklahoma's resume was helped by its No. 40 ranking in the final NCAA RPI as well as its overall strength of schedule, which ranked 15th in the nation. The Sooners also recorded six wins against RPI top-25 teams (second-most in the Big 12) and 12 top-50 wins (tied for second-most in the Big 12).

OU is led by senior pitcher Braden Carmichael, who went 7-0 with a 3.25 ERA during the regular season and was a first-team All-Big 12 selection.

Get to know Army

The Black Knights earned the Patriot League's automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament by winning the conference's tournament championship for the fifth straight time.

Army senior shortstop Kevin Dubrule was the Patriot League Player of the Year as well as Defensive Player of the Year. He enters the Charlottesville Regional batting .411 with nine home runs, 68 RBI and 52 runs scored.

Super setup: The winner of the Charlottesville Regional will advance to the Super Regionals to take on the winner of the Conway Regional, which includes Coastal Carolina, Duke, UNC Wilmington and Rider.

Should Virginia win the Charlottesville Regional, it will host the best-of-3 Super Regional after earning the No. 7 national seed.

"As I told the team, (earning a top 8 national seed) is a great honor, but you don't reap the benefits of that until after this weekend," O'Connor said. "You have to win an NCAA regional for that to really kick in and allow you to host a Super Regional. It's a great feather in our cap."