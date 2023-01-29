Chesterfield police charge 4 juveniles in teen's fatal shooting last week

On Sunday, Chesterfield County police announced they have charged four juveniles with second-degree murder, robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony in the death of 16-year-old Tyce J. Lewis of Midlothian.

Police are not releasing their names. They determined the crime took place at the intersection of Kayvee and Vickilee roads.

Lewis, who lived in the 14000 block of Westfield Road, was fatally shot on Tuesday evening. Chesterfield police responded at the request of Richmond police to Chippenham Hospital, where Lewis had arrived with a gunshot wound. The teen was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or contact Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 Tips app.