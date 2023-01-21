Chiefs, led by hobbled Mahomes, beat Jags 27-20 in playoffs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hobbling on an injured ankle, Patrick Mahomes threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns Saturday, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars and a spot in their fifth straight AFC title game.

Mahomes missed most of the second quarter after his ankle was landed on by a Jacksonville defender. But the All-Pro quarterback returned in the second half and, relying on guts and guile, led the Chiefs on a 75-yard TD drive in the fourth quarter that helped to ensure a date with the Bengals-Bills winner for a spot in the Super Bowl.

If Cincinnati wins Sunday, the AFC title game will be played at Arrowhead Stadium. If Buffalo wins, it will be in Atlanta.

“I mean, it’s a credit to the guys around me,” Mahomes said. That’s what a great team does, is when somebody gets a little banged up, everybody around them steps up.”

The question on everyone’s mind — Will Mahomes be available next week? — might be no question at all.

“Yeah, X-rays were negative and they haven’t diagnosed anything yet,” he said, “but I’ll be good to go.”

Travis Kelce had a career-high 14 catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns for Kansas City. Isiah Pacheco ran for 95 yards, while Marquez Valdes-Scantling hauled in the eventual clinching touchdown with about 7 minutes left in the game.

The Jaguars, who rallied from a 27-0 deficit to beat the Chargers in the wild card round, squandered two chances to mount another late rally. The first ended when Jamal Agnew had the ball pop loose inside the Chiefs 5 with about 5 1/2 minutes to go, and the second when Jaylen Watson made a leaping, one-handed interception to take the ball away again.

The Jaguars’ last-gasp chance ended when Kansas City recovered an onside kick with 24 seconds to go.

Trevor Lawrence finished with 217 yards passing with a touchdown toss to Christian Kirk, who was hurt midway through the fourth quarter but returned to finish the game. Travis Etienne added 62 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Long before Mahomes hobbled to the sideline in pain, he was at his creative best, driving the Chiefs downfield on their opening possession. There was a shortstop-style sidearm sling to JuJu Smith-Schuster, a key third down pass to Kelce as he was being dragged to the turf, and the flip pass to his tight end that gave Kansas City a 7-0 lead.

The Jaguars came right back, taking advantage of a big kickoff return and a short field. Lawrence proceeded to hit Kirk for the matching touchdown.

Then, the complexion of the game changed.

Mahomes was moving up in the pocket when Key brought the full weight of his body down on the quarterback’s right ankle. Mahomes hobbled to the huddle and managed to get through three more plays to end the first quarter, then was on the field two more plays before Harrison Butker kicked a 50-yard field goal.

During the Jaguars’ ensuing possession, Mahomes got into a heated argument with Chiefs coach Andy Reid and the training staff. He then headed to the locker room, forcing Chad Henne to take over midway through the second quarter. Henne the led Kansas City on a 12-play, 98-yard touchdown drive.

With his his right ankle heavily taped, Mahomes returned to start the second half, still struggling to move around. But his presence seemed to calm the Chiefs, and they were able to keep the Jaguars at bay.

Chiefs 27, Jaguars 20

Jacksonville 7 3 0 10 — 20

Kansas City 7 10 3 7 — 27

First Quarter

KC—Kelce 8 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 7:56.

Jac—Kirk 10 pass from Lawrence (Patterson kick), 5:04.

Second Quarter

KC—FG Butker 50, 14:09.

KC—Kelce 1 pass from Henne (Butker kick), 3:54.

Jac—FG Patterson 41, :27.

Third Quarter

KC—FG Butker 50, :08.

Fourth Quarter

Jac—Etienne 4 run (Patterson kick), 11:49.

KC—Valdes-Scantling 6 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 7:08.

Jac—FG Patterson 48, :25.

Jac KC

First downs 20 23

Total Net Yards 349 362

Rushes-yards 19-144 30-144

Passing 205 218

Punt Returns 3-23 3-23

Kickoff Returns 3-131 0-0

Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-1

Comp-Att-Int 24-39-1 27-37-0

Sacked-Yards Lost 2-12 0-0

Punts 4-47.75 4-50.75

Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0

Penalties-Yards 5-40 3-30

Time of Possession 24:59 35:01

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Jacksonville, Etienne 10-62, Hasty 4-36, Lawrence 3-26, Kirk 1-18, Agnew 1-2. Kansas City, Pacheco 12-95, McKinnon 11-25, Toney 1-14, Mahomes 3-8, Moore 1-3, Gray 1-0, Henne 1-(minus 1).

PASSING—Jacksonville, Lawrence 24-39-1-217. Kansas City, Mahomes 22-30-0-195, Henne 5-7-0-23.

RECEIVING—Jacksonville, Kirk 7-52, Z.Jones 5-83, Engram 5-31, Etienne 3-18, Agnew 2-5, M.Jones 1-21, Hasty 1-7. Kansas City, Kelce 14-98, Toney 5-36, Smith-Schuster 2-29, Gray 1-27, Ju.Watson 1-12, Pacheco 1-6, Valdes-Scantling 1-6, Bell 1-4, Moore 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

NFL playoffs

Divisional round

Saturday, Jan. 21

AFC: Kansas City 27, Jacksonville 20

NFC: N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, (n)

Sunday, Jan. 22

AFC: Cincinnati at Buffalo, 3 p.m. (CBS)

NFC: Dallas at San Francisco, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 29

AFC

Kansas City vs. Cincinnati/Buffalo winner, 6:30 p.m. (CBS)

(If Buffalo vs. KC, neutral-site game at Atlanta)

NFC

At highest remaining seed, 3:05 p.m. (FOX)

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 12, Glendale, Ariz.

Conference Championship winners, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)