Not long ago, when you were applying for jobs, references weren't given much thought. That is no longer the case. As the competition increases and employers become more stringent in their selection process, references play an increasingly important role. When applying for a job, you must take the time to select references that will give you the best possible chance of success.

Tips on choosing the best references

Look for references with industry knowledge: Employers are looking for people who can hit the ground running, so look for references with experience and expertise in the industry you're applying for. For instance, if you're applying for a position in the tech industry, it might be beneficial to have references who are familiar with the sector and can professionally speak to your tech abilities.

Choose references who have a strong relationship with you: Try to select references that can speak to your character, personality, and work ethic. This means looking for references who can offer insight into the type of person you are beyond just what's outlined on your resume. If you don't have professional references, consider asking a professor, mentor, or other trusted individual who can speak to your attributes and capabilities.

Ask permission before you list someone as a reference: Before you put your references, make sure they are willing to be reached by potential employers. Ask them if they can speak on your behalf and discuss the areas on which they can comment. This way, you may ensure that your references are ready to answer any questions.

Keep your references up to date: Update your references on any new developments in your job search. This could include informing them about the job you're applying for, when the hiring process might begin and end, or any other changes to your professional life. This way, they will be prepared to answer questions when employers reach out.

Find common ground: If you can, try to find references who have something in common with the employer or hiring manager. This could be a shared alma mater, industry experience, or even membership in a professional organization. This can often make your references' recommendations more powerful.

Diversify your references: While you want your references to be well-informed, try to diversify their titles and roles. Instead of having only former employers as references, consider adding other professionals who can speak to different aspects of your work. This will make you look more well-rounded and experienced and demonstrate your ability to work with various people.

Should you include personal references or keep to only professional colleagues?

When choosing references for your job application, the most important thing to consider is how relevant the reference is to your desired role. While personal references can provide insight into a candidate's character and personality traits, professional colleagues are more likely to be able to speak in detail about a candidate's experience, skills, and expertise.

Personal references can be beneficial if you're applying for a customer-facing role, as they may be able to comment on your ability to interact with customers. However, if you're looking for an administrative or technical position, it is best to focus on professional colleagues who are familiar with the kind of work you've done in the past.

What not to do when choosing references

Providing false information: If an employer finds out you lied about anything related to your references, it could damage your chances of being hired.

Omitting references: While it's not mandatory to provide references on a job application, it's best to include them if possible. Omitting references could signify that you're hiding something or aren't confident in the people who can vouch for you.

Choosing references who don't know you well to impress: If you choose someone who doesn't know you well, they won't be able to assess your abilities accurately.