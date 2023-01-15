Chorals, recitals and song remember Dr. Martin Luther King at St. James's service.

It began 15 years ago.

Mark Whitmire, musical director at St. James’s Episcopal Church in downtown Richmond, believed his church should join the conversation around racial equality.

“There was a need for the church to speak out about its commitment to racial reconciliation,” Whitmire said. “We needed to go on the record in an unequivocal way to say that we stand with justice.”

Since its first service celebrating the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in 2006, St. James’s has gone on the record each year — except for a brief hiatus during the pandemic. On Sunday, the church hosted its 15th MLK Day service, honoring the power of the slain civil rights leader’s message and featuring recitations of seminal speeches spanning the civil rights movement.

The service also included the Norfolk State University Concert Choir and Carl Haywood as the event’s guest organist. Haywood has orchestrated the event since its inception, but this weekend’s performance was his final time doing so, Whitmire said.

Antonio M. Hunt, director of choral activities at Randolph-Macon College, read an excerpt from “A Knock at Midnight,” which King delivered in Chicago in 1958.

Hunt’s reading was followed by “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop,” a speech delivered by King in 1968, the day before his assassination.

“It is no longer a choice between violence and nonviolence. It is between nonviolence and nonexistence,” King said then.

That speech was recited by Ronald A. Crutcher, president emeritus of the University of Richmond.

And lastly, Kym Grinnage of NBC12 recited King’s iconic “I Have a Dream,” which was delivered at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in 1963.

Attendee Julia Bullock said she was thankful that St. James’s, which is not a predominantly Black church, has continued the MLK Day service.

“It means so much to the Black people of my generation,” said Bullock, who is 79 and has lived her entire life in Richmond’s South Side. “We are so thankful that a white church would have this.”

Bullock said King’s words still ring true in the present day.

“He marched for us to be free and to let people know that we matter,” Bullock said. “And we are still marching on.”

Congregation member Dewitt Casler, also a longtime Richmond resident, said it was important that the event take place at St. James’s. For more than a century, the statue of J.E.B. Stuart, a Confederate general, stood sentinel over the Monument Avenue roundabout, a stone’s throw from St. James’s.

The statue was taken down by the city of Richmond in February 2022.

“Relationships between Blacks and whites haven’t always been good in Richmond,” said Casler, who is white. “This is a chance to heal.”

Whitmire says the event has only become more pressing and necessary after the 2020 murder of George Floyd, which spurred a moment of racial reckoning across the nation.

This service flows into that moment, Whitmire said, and reflects how Richmond has responded to changing times.

“Richmond is no longer just the capital of the Confederacy. It’s an urban, cosmopolitan city now,” said Whitmire, who moved here in 1995. “It’s trying to move forward.”