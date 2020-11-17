2019 Richmond Christmas Mother Fund grant recipients through The Community Foundation

Your generous response to April Niamtu’s invitation helps the Richmond Christmas Mother program share the season’s joy in its 85th campaign.

Because of our many generous donors, $80,000 was distributed to these outstanding nonprofit organizations that match the Richmond Christmas Mother’s mission of assisting those in need at Christmastime.

In addition, the Salvation Army Central Virginia received $150,000 to support its annual Christmas programs and FeedMore received $30,000 for its Mobile Pantry that will deliver the makings of 2,000 Christmas dinners to families in need. These two grants came directly from the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund.