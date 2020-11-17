2019 Richmond Christmas Mother Fund grant recipients through The Community Foundation

Your generous response to April Niamtu’s invitation helps the Richmond Christmas Mother program share the season’s joy in its 85th campaign.
Because of our many generous donors, $80,000 was distributed to these outstanding nonprofit organizations that match the Richmond Christmas Mother’s mission of assisting those in need at Christmastime.
In addition, the Salvation Army Central Virginia received $150,000 to support its annual Christmas programs and FeedMore received $30,000 for its Mobile Pantry that will deliver the makings of 2,000 Christmas dinners to families in need. These two grants came directly from the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund.
We salute these groups and The Community Foundation Serving Richmond & Central Virginia, which for the fifth year assisted the Richmond Christmas Mother in selecting the recipients.
2019 Grant Recipients
|Organization Name
|Amount Funded
|Project Name
|ACTS--Area Congregations Together in Service
|$1,000.00
|ACTS' 2019 Christmas Mother Fund
|Anna Julia Cooper Episcopal School
|$2,000.00
|2019 Christmas Celebration and Giving Program
|ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation
|$2,000.00
|ASK Holiday Celebrations for Pediatric Cancer Families
|Assisting Families of Inmates
|$1,000.00
|AFOI Holiday Assistance Project
|Better Housing Coalition
|$1,500.00
|BHC Holidays 2019
|Better2gether RVA
|$1,000.00
|Better2gether's Yuletide Magic Event
|Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia
|$1,000.00
|2019 BHMVA Holiday Happenings featuring Soul Santa!
|Capital Area Partnership Uplifting People
|$1,000.00
|Christmas Gift Bags for Seniors and Disabled Persons in Richmond
|ChildSavers
|$1,000.00
|ChildSavers' Annual Children's Holiday Party
|Comfort Zone Camp
|$1,000.00
|Holiday Family Program in the East End
|Commonwealth Catholic Charities
|$1,000.00
|Cold Weather Overflow Shelter: 2019 Christmas Gift Outreach
|Communities In Schools of Chesterfield
|$3,000.00
|Communities In Schools of Chesterfield Elementary Family Holiday Celebrations
|Communities In Schools of Richmond
|$3,000.00
|Holiday Assistance and Food Support for Teen Parents & RVA Kids
|Connor's Heroes Foundation
|$1,500.00
|Holiday Heroes
|CrossOver Healthcare Ministry
|$3,500.00
|CrossOver Christmas Families Project
|Down's Syndrome Association of Greater Richmond
|$1,500.00
|Holiday Celebration 2019
|Elk Hill
|$5,000.00
|2019 Holiday on the Hill
|Goochland Co. Christmas Mother Association
|$2,000.00
|Protein Plus 2
|Greater Richmond SCAN (Stop Child Abuse Now) Inc.
|$1,000.00
|SCAN Board of Young Professionals Santa Shop
|Hanover Safe Place
|$1,000.00
|Hanover Safe Place Holiday Program
|Henrico Christmas Mother
|$4,000.00
|Feeding Families
|HomeAgain
|$2,000.00
|Holiday Hope for Families and Individuals Experiencing Homelessness
|Housing Families First
|$1,000.00
|Making Dreams Possible
|HumanKind
|$1,000.00
|Economic Opportunity Participant Holiday Partnership
|Jewish Family Services
|$1,000.00
|Holiday Gifts for JFS' Low-Income and Isolated Clients
|Junior League of Richmond
|$500.00
|Junior League of Richmond Family Activity Holiday Basket Initiative
|Mercy Mall of VA
|$2,000.00
|Adopt-A-Family Christmas Program
|Neighborhood Resource Center
|$500.00
|The Neighborhood Resource Center’s Holiday Celebration
|Nia Inc of Greater Richmond
|$1,000.00
|No Child Without a Toy
|Northside Outreach Center
|$1,000.00
|Highland Park Christmas Store
|OAR of Richmond, Inc.
|$1,500.00
|Adopt a Family and Christmas Store
|Paralyzed Veterans of America, Mid-Atlantic Chapter
|$2,000.00
|Sci/PVA Holiday Party-McGuire Hunter Holmes Veterans Hospital
|Partnership for Families
|$1,500.00
|Holiday Gathering
|Pathways-VA, Inc.
|$1,500.00
|Pathways To Brighter Holidays
|Peter Paul Development Center
|$4,000.00
|Peter Paul Christmas Angel Program
|Safe Harbor
|$3,000.00
|Holiday Cheer and Meals
|Saving Our Youth, VA
|$1,000.00
|Highland Park Christmas Homes
|Senior Connections, The Capital Area Agency on Aging
|$2,000.00
|Holiday Help for Older Adults
|Shepherds Way Relief Center, Inc
|$1,000.00
|Shepherds Way Christmas Fund
|Side by Side
|$1,000.00
|Everyone Deserves a Family at the Holidays
|The Doorways
|$2,500.00
|The Doorways: Christmas Away From Home
|USO of Hampton Roads and Central Virginia
|$3,000.00
|2019 Operation Troop Support
|Virginia Community Voice
|$1,000.00
|Neighbor-led Holiday Events for Low-Income Seniors and Youth on Richmond’s Jefferson Davis Corridor
|Virginia Home for Boys and Girls
|$1,500.00
|Creating lifelong holiday memories for youth served by Virginia Home for Boys and Girls
|Virginia Supportive Housing
|$1,000.00
|2019 Holiday Food Baskets for Residents
|Work of Art
|$1,000.00
|Holiday Hearts Project
|YWCA of Richmond
|$2,500.00
|YWCA Richmond Holiday Giving Program