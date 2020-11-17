 Skip to main content
2019 Richmond Christmas Mother Fund grant recipients through The Community Foundation
2019 Richmond Christmas Mother Fund grant recipients through The Community Foundation

Your generous response to April Niamtu’s invitation helps the Richmond Christmas Mother program share the season’s joy in its 85th campaign.

Because of our many generous donors, $80,000 was distributed to these outstanding nonprofit organizations that match the Richmond Christmas Mother’s mission of assisting those in need at Christmastime.

In addition, the Salvation Army Central Virginia received $150,000 to support its annual Christmas programs and FeedMore received $30,000 for its Mobile Pantry that will deliver the makings of 2,000 Christmas dinners to families in need. These two grants came directly from the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund.

We salute these groups and The Community Foundation Serving Richmond & Central Virginia, which for the fifth year assisted the Richmond Christmas Mother in selecting the recipients.

2019 Grant Recipients

Organization Name Amount Funded Project Name
ACTS--Area Congregations Together in Service $1,000.00 ACTS' 2019 Christmas Mother Fund
Anna Julia Cooper Episcopal School $2,000.00 2019 Christmas Celebration and Giving Program
ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation $2,000.00 ASK Holiday Celebrations for Pediatric Cancer Families
Assisting Families of Inmates $1,000.00 AFOI Holiday Assistance Project
Better Housing Coalition $1,500.00 BHC Holidays 2019
Better2gether RVA $1,000.00 Better2gether's Yuletide Magic Event
Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia $1,000.00 2019 BHMVA Holiday Happenings featuring Soul Santa!
Capital Area Partnership Uplifting People $1,000.00 Christmas Gift Bags for Seniors and Disabled Persons in Richmond
ChildSavers $1,000.00 ChildSavers' Annual Children's Holiday Party
Comfort Zone Camp $1,000.00 Holiday Family Program in the East End
Commonwealth Catholic Charities $1,000.00 Cold Weather Overflow Shelter: 2019 Christmas Gift Outreach
Communities In Schools of Chesterfield $3,000.00 Communities In Schools of Chesterfield Elementary Family Holiday Celebrations
Communities In Schools of Richmond $3,000.00 Holiday Assistance and Food Support for Teen Parents & RVA Kids
Connor's Heroes Foundation $1,500.00 Holiday Heroes
CrossOver Healthcare Ministry $3,500.00 CrossOver Christmas Families Project
Down's Syndrome Association of Greater Richmond $1,500.00 Holiday Celebration 2019
Elk Hill $5,000.00 2019 Holiday on the Hill
Goochland Co. Christmas Mother Association $2,000.00 Protein Plus 2
Greater Richmond SCAN (Stop Child Abuse Now) Inc. $1,000.00 SCAN Board of Young Professionals Santa Shop
Hanover Safe Place $1,000.00 Hanover Safe Place Holiday Program
Henrico Christmas Mother $4,000.00 Feeding Families
HomeAgain $2,000.00 Holiday Hope for Families and Individuals Experiencing Homelessness
Housing Families First $1,000.00 Making Dreams Possible
HumanKind $1,000.00 Economic Opportunity Participant Holiday Partnership
Jewish Family Services $1,000.00 Holiday Gifts for JFS' Low-Income and Isolated Clients
Junior League of Richmond $500.00 Junior League of Richmond Family Activity Holiday Basket Initiative
Mercy Mall of VA $2,000.00 Adopt-A-Family Christmas Program
Neighborhood Resource Center $500.00 The Neighborhood Resource Center’s Holiday Celebration
Nia Inc of Greater Richmond $1,000.00 No Child Without a Toy
Northside Outreach Center $1,000.00 Highland Park Christmas Store
OAR of Richmond, Inc. $1,500.00 Adopt a Family and Christmas Store
Paralyzed Veterans of America, Mid-Atlantic Chapter $2,000.00 Sci/PVA Holiday Party-McGuire Hunter Holmes Veterans Hospital
Partnership for Families $1,500.00 Holiday Gathering
Pathways-VA, Inc. $1,500.00 Pathways To Brighter Holidays
Peter Paul Development Center $4,000.00 Peter Paul Christmas Angel Program
Safe Harbor $3,000.00 Holiday Cheer and Meals
Saving Our Youth, VA $1,000.00 Highland Park Christmas Homes
Senior Connections, The Capital Area Agency on Aging $2,000.00 Holiday Help for Older Adults
Shepherds Way Relief Center, Inc $1,000.00 Shepherds Way Christmas Fund
Side by Side $1,000.00 Everyone Deserves a Family at the Holidays
The Doorways $2,500.00 The Doorways: Christmas Away From Home
USO of Hampton Roads and Central Virginia $3,000.00 2019 Operation Troop Support
Virginia Community Voice $1,000.00 Neighbor-led Holiday Events for Low-Income Seniors and Youth on Richmond’s Jefferson Davis Corridor
Virginia Home for Boys and Girls $1,500.00 Creating lifelong holiday memories for youth served by Virginia Home for Boys and Girls
Virginia Supportive Housing $1,000.00 2019 Holiday Food Baskets for Residents
Work of Art $1,000.00 Holiday Hearts Project
YWCA of Richmond $2,500.00 YWCA Richmond Holiday Giving Program
