THE TIMES-DISPATCH
Grants from the annual Richmond Christmas Mother Fund are once again available for nonprofit groups. Funds help those in need during the holidays with donations of food, toys and transportation or other services.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch has sponsored the Richmond Christmas Mother program and annual holiday fund drive since 1935. This year’s Richmond Christmas Mother is Jacquelin Ukrop Aronson.
The Times-Dispatch partners with The Community Foundation to provide the holiday grants. To be eligible, a group must be a nonprofit 501(c)(3) that serves residents of greater Richmond. Religious institutions are eligible only if participation in any program supported by the Christmas Mother Fund benefits the greater community and is not limited by religious affiliation.
Nonprofits groups can seek grants for a variety of programs related to the holiday season (excluding Thanksgiving). Those programs could include offering holiday meals and food, toys, gift cards and clothing, or those that reduce social isolation or provide transportation to holiday events and celebrations. Community Foundation staff members will perform an initial review to ensure applications are eligible and complete.
It is a family tradition for the women in the Ukrop family to volunteer their time and energy as the Richmond Christmas Mother.
The Richmond Christmas Mother Fund advisory committee decides grant selections in October and then notify recipients so their programs can occur during Christmastime.
The grant programs allow the Richmond Christmas Mother to benefit the region, as well as the city.
The grant application deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15. Apply at
tcfrichmond.org/christmasmother.
To donate to the fund, contribute at
go.richmond.com/christmasmother or make checks payable to Richmond Christmas Mother, PO Box 25864, Richmond, VA, 23260.
From the Archives: The Thalhimers Toy Parade
Toy Parade
11-18-1958: Thalhimers Toy Parade
Staff photo
Parade
11-17-1951 (cutline): A daschund smiles on spectators lining curb. The dog was a figure in last night's Toy Parade.
Staff photo
Toy Parade
11-27-1963 (cutline): Forty-foot whale frown at fascinated fans at Toy Parade.
Bob LeMoyne
Toy Parade
11-18-1959 (cutline): Two-headed cat balloon is pulled along Broad St. in annual Thalhimers Toy Parade.
Carl Lynn
Toy Parade
11-16-1946 (cutline): Penguin float is prepared for Thalhimers Toy Parade.
Staff photo
Toy Parade
11-23-1966: Castle on the Move--Smiling princesses and attending knights wave to crowd that lined Broad Street last night to watch the Thalhimers Toy Parade. An estimated 50,000 persons turned out to see the annual event.
Staff photo
Toy Parade
11-21-1967 (cutline): Caricatures of exotic beasts take shape in front of Broad Street station today in preparation for the 22nd Thalhimer's Toy Parade tonight. The 40-unit parade will start at the station at 7 o'clock and proceed east on Broad Street to Ninth Street. At Sixth and Broad Streets, Mayor Crowe will turn on the tree lights and candles on the median strip of Broad. High school bands, clowns, novelty units and Santa Claus will be among the marchers.
Carl Lynn
Toy Parade
11-26-1968 (cutline): This huge balloon of a cat rolls down Broad Street Tuesday night during the 23rd annual Thalhimers Toy Parade, for which an estimated 100,000 persons turned out. The parade, which ended at Thalhimers, featured giant balloons, ponies, horses, clowns, firemen, drill teams, high school bands and numerous majorettes.
Staff photo
Toy Parade
11-20-1948 (cutline): Youngsters and parents enjoy huge 'Little King' in last night's parade.
Staff photo
Toy Parade
11-22-1970: Dragon float at Toy Parade.
Joe Colognori
Toy Parade
11-20-1953 (cutline): Mrs. Joseph Sonneborn checks the pressure of her bears.
Staff photo
Toy Parade
11-30-1952 (cutline): Richmond's recent toy parade was both a preview and alarm bell for sluggish shoppers who are finding the stores well stocked with holiday merchandise of every description.
Staff photo
parades
11-22-1970: Toy Parade, view from Belvidere and Broad.
P.A. Gormus, Jr.