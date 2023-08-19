Grants from the annual Richmond Christmas Mother Fund are once again available for nonprofit groups. Funds help those in need during the holidays with donations of food, toys and transportation or other services.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch has sponsored the Richmond Christmas Mother program and annual holiday fund drive since 1935. This year’s Richmond Christmas Mother is Jacquelin Ukrop Aronson.

The Times-Dispatch partners with The Community Foundation to provide the holiday grants. To be eligible, a group must be a nonprofit 501(c)(3) that serves residents of greater Richmond. Religious institutions are eligible only if participation in any program supported by the Christmas Mother Fund benefits the greater community and is not limited by religious affiliation.

Nonprofits groups can seek grants for a variety of programs related to the holiday season (excluding Thanksgiving). Those programs could include offering holiday meals and food, toys, gift cards and clothing, or those that reduce social isolation or provide transportation to holiday events and celebrations. Community Foundation staff members will perform an initial review to ensure applications are eligible and complete.

The Richmond Christmas Mother Fund advisory committee decides grant selections in October and then notify recipients so their programs can occur during Christmastime.

The grant programs allow the Richmond Christmas Mother to benefit the region, as well as the city.

The grant application deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15. Apply at tcfrichmond.org/christmasmother.

To donate to the fund, contribute at go.richmond.com/christmasmother or make checks payable to Richmond Christmas Mother, PO Box 25864, Richmond, VA, 23260.