Petra Glover named 2021 Richmond Christmas Mother

As a former school teacher, Petra Glover loves inspiring and supporting children.

When she was asked to be this year's Richmond Christmas Mother, Glover thought her background as an educator gave her a unique perspective into the position.

"I think that's what drew me to it because I like helping children," Glover said, noting that she is “honored and humbled” to be selected as the 2021 Richmond Christmas Mother.

"It's really something special when someone asks you to do this," she said. "You feel anything you can do that helps to promote this and make it happen for people in Richmond is just a good feeling. It's heartwarming, especially when you see how everybody in the community comes together and supports it. Everybody just wants to know what they can do to make it better and to help people."

Her husband is Gary Glover, owner of Puritan Cleaners and the third generation of his family to be in the dry cleaning business that started in 1937.

She also has seen the impact that Puritan Cleaners' annual Coats for Kids campaign has had over the past three decades. Her husband has worked with the Salvation Army for more than 30 years to collect donated coats for needy children for the program.