Richmonder Rhonda Harmon is this year's Christmas Mother.
The annual Richmond Christmas Mother Fund is organized by the Richmond Times-Dispatch. It began in 1935, evolving from The Richmond News Leader’s Empty Stocking Fund and the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s Good Fellow Club. The Times-Dispatch sponsors the program and absorbs nearly all its administrative costs.
Today, the program provides food and gifts for children and families, primarily through a $150,000 grant to the Salvation Army Central Virginia’s Christmas Assistance program.
“The opportunity to be a part of Christmas Mother — to provide food and gifts to those who might not have anything — it’s another privilege,” Harmon said. “I’ve had many privileges. I’m awed that anyone would think of me to do it, but I’m thankful that they did.”
But for Harmon, helping others is nothing new.
Over 20 years ago, attorney Rhonda Harmon sat with now-Senator Tim Kaine, then a lawyer with Mezzullo & McCandish, on one side and Tom Wolf, another lawyer on the case, on the other with their hands clasped under the council table. Hardly able to breath, they waited to hear what the jury was going to do.
In the next moment, they’d see the culmination of years of work.
The case, Housing Opportunities Made Equal (HOME) v. Nationwide Insurance, dealt with the practice of redlining in Richmond. Redlining occurs when businesses refuse to offer services, or offer services at an unreasonably high rate, to minority communities. It had gained national attention by the time it went to trial in 1998.
The judge came back to deliver the verdict: Nationwide would have to pay $100.5 million in damages, the largest redlining damages awarded at the time.
“That was just exhilarating,” Harmon said. “Absolutely exhilarating.”
When she started at the firm Mezzullo & McCandish in the mid-1990s, Kaine — a partner at the firm — asked her how much she knew about mortgage insurance.
The answer? Not much.
Over the course of several years, Harmon became intimately familiar with mortgage insurance as she tried — and won — several housing discrimination cases.
When the suit for the Nationwide case was filed in 1996, Harmon was pregnant with her first child. She had early contractions and was confided to the house, but she poured over every document the opposing council submitted.
“Some of them were so blatantly racist, some just discriminatory,” she said. “But they didn’t think we were reading them.”
By the time they were preparing for trial, Harmon had had her first child and the second was on the way.
The final argument fell on her shoulders — a tremendous honor for such a young lawyer in such a prominent case. It just made sense, she was the only African American on the case, and she knew the material the best.
“I probably didn’t understand the gravity or the privilege I had to do the closing argument,” she said.
Nationwide Insurance appealed the decision to the Virginia Supreme Court for which Harman wrote the appeal and motion to reconsider, all while she was pregnant with her third child.
The insurance company eventually settled with HOME in April 2000.
The case changed the insurance landscape across the board.
“I was given the wonderful opportunity to have an effect, really on the nation, certainly on the city of Richmond,” Harmon said. “They realized they’re wrong. They’re wrong against African American communities.”
After the trial was over, the opposing council confided in Kaine, Wolf and Harmon that they were surprised at how prepared they’d been for the case. They knew Kaine had been busy as a city councilor at the time and hadn’t seen Harmon at any of the depositions.
What they didn’t know was that she’d had been at home with her newborn son, quietly preparing for their day in court.
Outside of the legal world, Harmon has worn many hats: lieutenant, wife, mother, teacher, and Christian to name a few.
She attended the United States Military Academy, graduating in 1985 — just the fifth class to admit women.
After graduation, Harmon entered the military as a second lieutenant as all West Point graduates do.
She went to Airborne school in Georgia, where she was trained to jump out of airplanes — a fact she drops into the conversation so casually she could be talking about the weather.
After five years in the Army, during which she met her husband, Jon Harmon, Rhonda attended Baylor law school.
Jon — who is now chairman of Virginia’s largest law-firm, McGuireWoods — brought the couple to Richmond for his first job out of law school in 1995.
The young couple began to establish themselves in the city, both at their respective firms and at their church, Faith Landmark Ministries.
After the Nationwide case, they decided that Rhonda Harmon would stop practicing law to raise the children.
Harmon has homeschooled all of her children at one time or another, primarily focusing on her younger son, Jeremy, who was diagnosed with dyslexia when he was in third grade.
While her attention over the past two decades has primarily been on her children and church community, she did get to try one case alongside her husband after their children were born. It was another housing discrimination case — this one in Danville.
The husband and wife’s personalities complimented each other in the court room as in life.
“He sees the forest, and I want to look at every leaf of every tree,” she said.
Asked to describe her in one word, her husband takes a long pause.
“Diligent,” he said.
Being a positive force in the community — in whatever capacity — is one of Harmon’s driving missions in life.
She believes life can be “empty” if you’re just living for yourself. She finds fulfillment in living for others, whether that means making her family dinner, leading a youth group in church or fighting racism in an acclaimed court case.
She doesn’t like to use the word “proud” to describe her accomplishments, instead prefers to say that she’s grateful for the impact she’s been able to make.
This year, she’ll be able to add Richmond Christmas Mother to that list.
