Richmond Christmas Mother donations as of Dec. 12: $87,995.65

The Richmond Times-Dispatch follows its tradition of publishing the names of donors to the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund throughout the holiday season. Your generosity helps the fund support initiatives across the region to brighten the holiday season for thousands of your neighbors.
The Times-Dispatch has sponsored the Richmond Christmas Mother program, a yearly holiday fund drive, since 1935, some of those years in partnership with the former afternoon newspaper, The Richmond News Leader.
The Richmond Christmas Mother program receives donations from RTD readers and advertisers, and it is building an endowment to help future services.
Last year, the program collected over $338,000 in contributions.
Donate online by going to richmond.com/christmas-mother/donate/christmas_mother_donations/
You can send contributions by mail to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund, P.O. Box 25864, Richmond, VA 23260. Checks should be made payable to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund.
Previously reported — $64,425.65
Today’s gifts — $23,570
Grand total — $87,995.65
Yancey and Jane Jones — $2,000
The Atwell Foundation, In memory of Robert L. (Roy) Atwell Jr. — $1,500
The Havens Foundation, In memory of Dorothy Havens Tillery — $1,500
Anonymous — $1,410
Patricia P. Pusey, In honor of the Christmas Mother — $1,000
Anonymous, In memory of Minnie Franck — $1,000
Anonymous — $1,000
Madison & Drew, Nana — $50
Scott and Michele Slagley, In the memories of Joyce Pruitt and JoAnn Slagley — $50
Mrs. Anne Gordon Curran, With many Christmas blessings and memories to Caroline and Richard Curran Jr. Much love — $300
Drs. Kirkland and Brenda Walton, In memory of our mothers, Loretta Bowman-Ellis and Rosalie J. Walton — $300
Taffy and Greg Williams — $250
Joseph Muldowney, Jack, Bridget, Corinna and Kevin — $100
Elmer and Betty Dunn, In loving memory of our parents and children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren — $100
Sandy Fitz-Hugh, In memory of Sue Fitz-Hugh — $500
Anonymous — $50
Bruce and Janet Willis, In memory of loved ones — $100
Susan and David Monday, In honor of our dear friends, Vicki and Walter Hurt — $100
Leslie Johnson Killion — $500
Janet Mauck, In honor of my grandchildren and great-grandchild, Gwyn — $50
Hugh and Susan Ewing III, In honor of Mary Lucy Sieviers — $200
Stephanie Hamlett, In honor of the dedicated employees of the Virginia Resources Authority — $100
Michelle Lyne, In memory of my parents, Peggy and Chuck Sweeney — $100
Susan and Stokes Grymes — $200
Anonymous, AFPBC forever — $25
Mr. Victor J. Ricci, In memory of Patricia Ricci, wife, mother, Doug and Beth — $75
Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Walker, the Walker Family — $40
Anonymous, In memory of Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Winborne Jr., Ms. Elizabeth Kapraun, Mr. and Mrs. Edward M.Schaaf Jr., Mrs. Lucille O’Neil, Mr. Hugh K. Leary, Mrs. Nancy Leary, Mrs. Leanne Leary, Mr. and Mrs. L. Ray Ashworth, Mr. Ray M. (Buck) Paul, Mr. and Mrs. Frank E. Laughon — $100
U.S. Naval Academy Alum — $90
Mr. and Mrs. John Schwartz, Gail and John Jay Schwartz, The Man with the Square Feet, From the Tooth Fairy & The Man with the Square Feet 1st Ultimate Ram — $50
Barry And Ann Prince — $250
Jean Woody Pugh, In loving memory of my husband, John O. Pugh, and my parents, Frances and James Woody — $75
Chuck and Donna Moody — $200
Anonymous, In memory of Diane Trimborn Jessee — $25
Ms. Rennie M. McAllister, In memory of my dear friend, Mrs. Bettie T. Hobson — $300
Stephen and Pamela Haner — $300
Mr. and Mrs. J. William Miller — $200
Linda and Walt Smiley, In honor of Tommy, Emma and Heron — $200
Anonymous — $100
Thomas Watson — $100
Thomas Elmore — $250
Peg Freeman, In loving memory of Bob Freeman — $500
Ralph R. Crosby Jr. — $100
Robert Gregory, In memory of Meade and Dinky: Joe, Bob, Marcie, Leigh, Alison & Christie — $100
Robert Gregory, Merry Christmas and Happy Birthday Katie: Uncle Bobby — $50
Robert O. Oakes, In memory of Catherine Maxwell Oakes — $200
Mr. and Mrs. Alexander McLeod — $200
W. Edward Riley IV, In memory of Ed Riley, a wonderful father. — $50
Michael Royster, From Mike Royster — $25
Friends, Families needing hope — $25
E.H. Will Jr., In memory of Mary Bochling Will — $100
Suzanne Pollard — $300
Mrs. Caroline Y. Brandt, For all who love and honor Christmas — $100
Mr. Floyd Dormire, In memory of Dr. and Mrs. H.F. Dormire and Gaynelle Kime Dormire — $100
Mrs. Marietta S. Dormire, In memory of Robert Gardiner Shelly Sr. and my parents, Mr. and Mrs. Maynard M. Perry — $100
William and Karen Haneke (USMA ’66), West Point Society of Richmond — $250
Mathis and Steve Powelson, In honor of Mary and James Mallory — $500
Arthur Kellermann and Leila Taaffe, In memory of our parents — $50
Dale Rzepnicki, In loving memory of my wife, Ida. We miss you! — $150
Ms. T. Karen Carter, In memory of my parents: Mr. and Mrs. W.L. Carter Sr. — $50
In loving memory of our parents, Helen Jewett Moncure, and Ethel and Chris Bredrup, from Betsy and Chris — $500
Matt and Barb O’Connell — $50
Keith and Eunice Kulesza, In memory of Kim Net — $200
Linda and David Rose — $500
Jean and Arnold Frederick, Remembering Family and Friends — $200
Miri Hoffman — $200
Laverne Spurlock, Richmond City Trump Bridge Card Club: Former Christmas Mother, Charlotte Melton, Henrico County — $50
Mr. and Mrs. Bernard E. Brown, In memory of my brother, Edmund L. Smith — $50
Carole and Fred Bernhardt, In honor of Carole’s mother, Barbara Carter, and In memory of Fred’s mother, Maude Bernhardt — $100
Sally Moeslein, Betty Sacra — $25
Mr. and Mrs. Irving Blank, In honor of Rhonda Harmon — $100
Mr. J. Jones Jr. — $50
Judith A. Tyson, In loving memory of my parents, Joseph V. and Marguerite B. Turner, and my sister, Elizabeth Turner McGinnis — $100
Anonymous, In memory of Christine K. Graham — $100
Mr. and Mrs. Tim Lowery, In honor of the Christmas Mother’s delicious Oreo cheesecake recipe — $25
Anonymous — $50
Stevenson T. Walker, In honor of Susan Ewing — $200
Mary R. Howle, In memory of Marti Shield, from the Pretty Bridge Club — $100
Bill and Betsy Schrage, USMA West Point Society of Richmond — $100
Isaac Lynch Jr., In memory of my granddaddy, Walter Lynch — $5
Dr. and Mrs. H. Hudnall Ware III, In honor of our parents, Dr. and Mrs. H. Hudnall Ware Jr., and Dr. and Mrs. Elbyrne Gill — $100
Betty Byrne Ware — $100
Don, Sarah, Catie and Tommy, In honor of Fred and Alexis Kennett — $500
Debi Moir and Bob Ross, Anyone in need — $300
Will, Eva, Kasia, Willy and Izabela, in memory of Dr. Bill Clarke and Bruce Jr. — $250
Will Clarke, In memory of Nick Costas — $100
Mike and Tina Metzger — $25
Anonymous, With admiration and gratitude for all teachers especially SMH. — $500
Anonymous, In honor of Cook Cook! — $300
Anonymous, In memory of Joe Ramage — $200
In loving memory of John Beverley Rankin, Mary McGuire Yates Kendig, Edwin Lawrence Kendig Jr. and Emily Parker Kendig, from Corbin, Tom and Parker Rankin — $150
Robert and Mary Anne Brewster II — $50
Larry and Nancy Chalkley, In loving memory of our granddaughter, Meagan Montana Jones, and in memory of our nephew, Joe Ivanhoe Chalkley Jr. — $100
Anne Brasfield — $250
Anonymous — $500
Anonymous — $100
Philip Morris and Altria Retirees Association (PMARA) — $50