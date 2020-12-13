Richmond Christmas Mother donations as of Dec. 13: $115,350.65

The Richmond Times-Dispatch follows its tradition of publishing the names of donors to the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund throughout the holiday season. Your generosity helps the fund support initiatives across the region to brighten the holiday season for thousands of your neighbors.
The Times-Dispatch has sponsored the Richmond Christmas Mother program, a yearly holiday fund drive, since 1935, some of those years in partnership with the former afternoon newspaper, The Richmond News Leader.
The Richmond Christmas Mother program receives donations from RTD readers and advertisers, and it is building an endowment to help future services.
Last year, the program collected over $338,000 in contributions.
Donate online by going to https://richmond.com/christmas-mother/donate/christmas_mother_donations/
You can send contributions by mail to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund, P.O. Box 25864, Richmond, VA 23260. Checks should be made payable to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund.
Previously reported — $87,995.65
Today’s gifts — $27,355.00
Grand total — $115,350.65
Nancy and Bruce Gottwald, In memory of Bruce Gottwald Jr. — $5,000
Maria Pellew-Harvey and Michael Dening, In memory of Adrian Pellew-Harvey — $2,000
Anonymous — $1,000
Anonymous, In memory of our loved ones — $1,000
Anonymous, In memory of Pauline, Billy and Mike Thacker — $1,000
TowneBank Richmond — $1,000
Anonymous, In loving memory of my parents, Albert and Julia Skavicus. Miss you both every day. — $75
Anonymous, In honor of my twin angels, Laura and Christopher Baugh. Love you both so much! — $75
Rose Brinson, In memory of my sister, Dolores Robertson — $100
Anonymous — $300
Stanley, Alison and Martha Ullman — $50
David and Lisa Linnell, In memory of Lillian and Harry Linnell from their loving Family — $50
Nancy and Chuck Wheeler, In honor of our grandchildren, Meredith, Maisie and Charlie — $300
Mrs. Schuyler Sneed, In memory of Harry Osborne and Sidney Clark Osborne — $100
Lucinda Maddock, In memory of John — $100
Joe Calve, Dedicated to my wife’s Uncle Matty, a highly decorated former NYC police detective who succumbed to COVID-19 earlier this year — $250
Carl E. Rossi, Wishing a very Merry Christmas to my wife, Lois, our daughter, Alyson, and her husband, Keith — $25
Nancy C. Phillips, In loving memory of my parents, Margie and Forrest Phillips, and sister, Frances D. Phillips — $100
R. Strother Scott, Evie and Strother Scott, In honor of Christmas Mother Charlotte Massie — $250
Elizabeth Burke Daley, In loving memory of Mary Hutcheson Burke — $250
Thomas Stroud — $25
David and Lynne Bird, In Memory of our parents, Jesse and June Jennings and Bill and Mary Bird — $100
National Epicureans Inc., Richmond Chapter — $200
In memory of Alex from Laura and Berno — $200
Jones and Ben Brackett, This gift is being given in recognition of the faculty and staff of The Collegiate School. — $250
Greek Orthodox Cathedral Philoptochos Chapter 1097 — $150
The Gary boys: Ted, Bobby, Alex and Andrew, To all of the first responders and medical providers who give so much for our health and safety — $200
Leila and Walter Jones IV — $300
Stoner Winslett, In honor of the heroes on the Richmond Ballet Management Team who have used their knowledge, creativity and just plain work ethic to lead in the achievement of the ballet mission and vision during these unprecedented times — $500
Women of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church — $50
Wallace B. and Tina Millner, In memory of Charles Stuart Sanders Burke — $200
Panny and Jim Rhodes, In honor of our children and grandchildren — $250
Hob Sigmon, In honor of my grandchildren, Ashley Sigmon-Lewis, Lydia, Alex, Lily, Jackson and Cora Sigmon — $100
Readie and JJ, In honor of our grandchildren, Evelyn, Thomas, Helen and Tyndall — $200
In memory of Nancy and Beverly from The Book Club — $180
Steve Holloway, In memory of my wife, Becky, and my son, Hank — $500
Genie and Bill Schutt, In honor of the Christmas Mother and our six grandchildren — $300
Dr. and Mrs. Owen McFadden, Stan McFadden — $25
Mary Lou Sommardahl, In loving memory of my son, Christian Lee Howerton — $100
Brockenbrough Family Fund — $500
David Harless, Dave, Sandy, Tuesday, Paris, Ping Harless — $500
Karen and Michael Hojnowski — $100
Carol Ann and Eddie Ross, Honoring our family, Nanny and Doc E — $100
Mr. and Mrs. William H. Trust, In memory of our parents — $100
Sherry Peterson — $100
Harry A. Marxen, Richmond Christmas Mother Fund — $25
Jeff and Amy Marks, In memory of our son, Andrew Marks — $100
Robert M. Farley, To Ernst and Lucille Farley — $100
Steven B. Davis, In memory of my parents, Mr. and Mrs. R.V. Davis — $100
Anonymous, In memory of Amy Lilly — $100
Carolyn and Joe Bahen, In memory of Betty and Bob Maher — $50
Bill and Cornelia Shumadine, In Thanksgiving for Taylor, Henley, Jack, Rand, Brian and Libbie (Go Tigers) — $600
Anonymous — $200
Michael Robertson, To the 2020 Richmond Christmas Mother from The Wild Cards — $100
Nidal and Melissa Jarrard-Mahyni, In memory of former patients and students who have needed support — $150
Richard Treanor — $100
Clifford and Carter Foster, In memory of Armistead Williams, and in honor of all of his pals — $100
Anonymous, In memory of Bradley Hunt Whalen, J.A. Gunter, Virginia W. Gunter, Anne M. Gunter, Ruth F. Whalen, Raymond W. Strohm, Francis P. Strohm. In honor of Meredith Strohm Gunter, Bradley Hunt Gunter, Valerie Gunter West, Bradford Macon Gunter — $200
In honor of Kate and Virginia O’Connor, the best granddaughters in the world! Love, Pa — $300
Mrs. Claude R. Davenport Jr. — $500
Susan Ellett and Mo Shumate, In memory of Linwood Gettings and all COVID-19 victims — $250
Margaret C. Hager, In memory of my husband, John H. Hager — $50
Ms. Rebecca Adams, In memory of my mother, Anita Walsh Walker — $100
Anonymous — $50
Edward J. Lehre, Go Navy! Beat Army! — $100
Mr. and Mrs. Rob Ritchie, In memory of our beautiful daughter and sister Sara P. Ritchie. We miss you. — $100
Anonymous — $500
Betty Haney Woodward, In memory of Col. Clement Lee Woodward from Betty, Leslie, Will and Catherine — $200
Sarah Parrish, In loving memory of Peter and Kent — $100
Louis Duffer, In memory of the life of Ralph Cardell Ward Sr. and his many contributions to Safeway Food Chain, for the retired comptroller for 45 years — $300
John and Mimi Burke, In thanks for the joy provided by Hays, Miriam, John, Archer and Teddy — $200
David Ley, Lord Jesus — $25
Mark Person, In memory of Staff Sgt. Walter G. Person (Kim) WWII and the crew of the B-17, “Slipstream,” 99th Bomb Group, 347 Squadron — $25
Anonymous, In loving memory of Robert P. Buford III and Robert P. Buford IV — $300
Ruth S. Pratt, In memory of my husband, Michael — $100
The Forrest Jessee Family, In memory of our son, brother and Uncle Forrest Jessee III — $300
Anonymous — $100
Anonymous — $100
Anonymous, In memory of my parents, Charles and Elnora Liesfeld — $50
Anonymous, With gratitude for Don, Matthew, Kathleen, Anne Wesley, Justin, T, Wright, Evans, Emma and Max — $100
Anonymous, In loving memory of my parents, my sister, Vaughan and John Scott, Caroline Wofford, Nan LaGow, E. Forrest Jessee lll and Jay Dew — $100
George Macon, In memory of Anne Macon, Phil Patton, D.K. Roberts — $150
Richard Bragg — $100
B. Hunt Gunter, In honor of my wife, Mary Scott Gunter, and my children, William Chase Gunter and Madeline Hart Gunter — $100
Anita Lustig and Steven Ferretti — $100
The Insider’s Club, In memory of Wallace “Dr. Wally” Johnston — $300
Anonymous — $825
Carolyn and Bill Jones, In Memory of our parents and Mary Ellen Thompson — $150
Anonymous, In loving memory of Charlie Carter Jr. and Tommy Inge Jr. — $100
John and Carol Carlyle — $200
Anonymous, In honor of Pooh and Uncle Wiggly — $100
Sylvio Lynch Jr., CrossOver Clinic — $50
Mrs. Bernetta W. Washington — $25
Mr. and Mrs. Stephen J. Schley — $100
Liz Tyler, Jeanne and Dink Engleby — $100
John and Margaret Peters — $300
Mrs. Louise D. Williams, In memory of my husband, Harold J. Williams Jr. — $100
Mary Ballou Williams, In memory of Joey — $100
Matt and Janet Thompson, For special friends and family — $200
Karen Gulliford — $100
Kerri Oates, on behalf of McGuireWoods LLP, In memory of William F. Coles Sr. — $25