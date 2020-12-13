 Skip to main content
Richmond Christmas Mother donations as of Dec. 13: $115,350.65
christmas mother donations

Richmond Christmas Mother donations as of Dec. 13: $115,350.65

christmas mother fund 2020 logo

The Richmond Times-Dispatch follows its tradition of publishing the names of donors to the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund throughout the holiday season. Your generosity helps the fund support initiatives across the region to brighten the holiday season for thousands of your neighbors.

The Times-Dispatch has sponsored the Richmond Christmas Mother program, a yearly holiday fund drive, since 1935, some of those years in partnership with the former afternoon newspaper, The Richmond News Leader.

The Richmond Christmas Mother program receives donations from RTD readers and advertisers, and it is building an endowment to help future services.

Last year, the program collected over $338,000 in contributions.

Donate online by going to https://richmond.com/christmas-mother/donate/christmas_mother_donations/

You can send contributions by mail to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund, P.O. Box 25864, Richmond, VA 23260. Checks should be made payable to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund.

Previously reported — $87,995.65

Today’s gifts — $27,355.00

Grand total — $115,350.65

Nancy and Bruce Gottwald, In memory of Bruce Gottwald Jr. — $5,000

Maria Pellew-Harvey and Michael Dening, In memory of Adrian Pellew-Harvey — $2,000

Anonymous — $1,000

Anonymous, In memory of our loved ones — $1,000

Anonymous, In memory of Pauline, Billy and Mike Thacker — $1,000

TowneBank Richmond — $1,000

Anonymous, In loving memory of my parents, Albert and Julia Skavicus. Miss you both every day. — $75

Anonymous, In honor of my twin angels, Laura and Christopher Baugh. Love you both so much! — $75

Rose Brinson, In memory of my sister, Dolores Robertson — $100

Anonymous — $300

Stanley, Alison and Martha Ullman — $50

David and Lisa Linnell, In memory of Lillian and Harry Linnell from their loving Family — $50

Nancy and Chuck Wheeler, In honor of our grandchildren, Meredith, Maisie and Charlie — $300

Mrs. Schuyler Sneed, In memory of Harry Osborne and Sidney Clark Osborne — $100

Lucinda Maddock, In memory of John — $100

Joe Calve, Dedicated to my wife’s Uncle Matty, a highly decorated former NYC police detective who succumbed to COVID-19 earlier this year — $250

Carl E. Rossi, Wishing a very Merry Christmas to my wife, Lois, our daughter, Alyson, and her husband, Keith — $25

Nancy C. Phillips, In loving memory of my parents, Margie and Forrest Phillips, and sister, Frances D. Phillips — $100

R. Strother Scott, Evie and Strother Scott, In honor of Christmas Mother Charlotte Massie — $250

Elizabeth Burke Daley, In loving memory of Mary Hutcheson Burke — $250

Thomas Stroud — $25

David and Lynne Bird, In Memory of our parents, Jesse and June Jennings and Bill and Mary Bird — $100

National Epicureans Inc., Richmond Chapter — $200

In memory of Alex from Laura and Berno — $200

Jones and Ben Brackett, This gift is being given in recognition of the faculty and staff of The Collegiate School. — $250

Greek Orthodox Cathedral Philoptochos Chapter 1097 — $150

The Gary boys: Ted, Bobby, Alex and Andrew, To all of the first responders and medical providers who give so much for our health and safety — $200

Leila and Walter Jones IV — $300

Stoner Winslett, In honor of the heroes on the Richmond Ballet Management Team who have used their knowledge, creativity and just plain work ethic to lead in the achievement of the ballet mission and vision during these unprecedented times — $500

Women of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church — $50

Wallace B. and Tina Millner, In memory of Charles Stuart Sanders Burke — $200

Panny and Jim Rhodes, In honor of our children and grandchildren — $250

Hob Sigmon, In honor of my grandchildren, Ashley Sigmon-Lewis, Lydia, Alex, Lily, Jackson and Cora Sigmon — $100

Readie and JJ, In honor of our grandchildren, Evelyn, Thomas, Helen and Tyndall — $200

In memory of Nancy and Beverly from The Book Club — $180

Steve Holloway, In memory of my wife, Becky, and my son, Hank — $500

Genie and Bill Schutt, In honor of the Christmas Mother and our six grandchildren — $300

Dr. and Mrs. Owen McFadden, Stan McFadden — $25

Mary Lou Sommardahl, In loving memory of my son, Christian Lee Howerton — $100

Brockenbrough Family Fund — $500

David Harless, Dave, Sandy, Tuesday, Paris, Ping Harless — $500

Karen and Michael Hojnowski — $100

Carol Ann and Eddie Ross, Honoring our family, Nanny and Doc E — $100

Mr. and Mrs. William H. Trust, In memory of our parents — $100

Sherry Peterson — $100

Harry A. Marxen, Richmond Christmas Mother Fund — $25

Jeff and Amy Marks, In memory of our son, Andrew Marks — $100

Robert M. Farley, To Ernst and Lucille Farley — $100

Steven B. Davis, In memory of my parents, Mr. and Mrs. R.V. Davis — $100

Anonymous, In memory of Amy Lilly — $100

Carolyn and Joe Bahen, In memory of Betty and Bob Maher — $50

Bill and Cornelia Shumadine, In Thanksgiving for Taylor, Henley, Jack, Rand, Brian and Libbie (Go Tigers) — $600

Anonymous — $200

Michael Robertson, To the 2020 Richmond Christmas Mother from The Wild Cards — $100

Nidal and Melissa Jarrard-Mahyni, In memory of former patients and students who have needed support — $150

Richard Treanor — $100

Clifford and Carter Foster, In memory of Armistead Williams, and in honor of all of his pals — $100

Anonymous, In memory of Bradley Hunt Whalen, J.A. Gunter, Virginia W. Gunter, Anne M. Gunter, Ruth F. Whalen, Raymond W. Strohm, Francis P. Strohm. In honor of Meredith Strohm Gunter, Bradley Hunt Gunter, Valerie Gunter West, Bradford Macon Gunter — $200

In honor of Kate and Virginia O’Connor, the best granddaughters in the world! Love, Pa — $300

Mrs. Claude R. Davenport Jr. — $500

Susan Ellett and Mo Shumate, In memory of Linwood Gettings and all COVID-19 victims — $250

Margaret C. Hager, In memory of my husband, John H. Hager — $50

Ms. Rebecca Adams, In memory of my mother, Anita Walsh Walker — $100

Anonymous — $50

Edward J. Lehre, Go Navy! Beat Army! — $100

Mr. and Mrs. Rob Ritchie, In memory of our beautiful daughter and sister Sara P. Ritchie. We miss you. — $100

Anonymous — $500

Betty Haney Woodward, In memory of Col. Clement Lee Woodward from Betty, Leslie, Will and Catherine — $200

Sarah Parrish, In loving memory of Peter and Kent — $100

Louis Duffer, In memory of the life of Ralph Cardell Ward Sr. and his many contributions to Safeway Food Chain, for the retired comptroller for 45 years — $300

John and Mimi Burke, In thanks for the joy provided by Hays, Miriam, John, Archer and Teddy — $200

David Ley, Lord Jesus — $25

Mark Person, In memory of Staff Sgt. Walter G. Person (Kim) WWII and the crew of the B-17, “Slipstream,” 99th Bomb Group, 347 Squadron — $25

Anonymous, In loving memory of Robert P. Buford III and Robert P. Buford IV — $300

Ruth S. Pratt, In memory of my husband, Michael — $100

The Forrest Jessee Family, In memory of our son, brother and Uncle Forrest Jessee III — $300

Anonymous — $100

Anonymous — $100

Anonymous, In memory of my parents, Charles and Elnora Liesfeld — $50

Anonymous, With gratitude for Don, Matthew, Kathleen, Anne Wesley, Justin, T, Wright, Evans, Emma and Max — $100

Anonymous, In loving memory of my parents, my sister, Vaughan and John Scott, Caroline Wofford, Nan LaGow, E. Forrest Jessee lll and Jay Dew — $100

George Macon, In memory of Anne Macon, Phil Patton, D.K. Roberts — $150

Richard Bragg — $100

B. Hunt Gunter, In honor of my wife, Mary Scott Gunter, and my children, William Chase Gunter and Madeline Hart Gunter — $100

Anita Lustig and Steven Ferretti — $100

The Insider’s Club, In memory of Wallace “Dr. Wally” Johnston — $300

Anonymous — $825

Carolyn and Bill Jones, In Memory of our parents and Mary Ellen Thompson — $150

Anonymous, In loving memory of Charlie Carter Jr. and Tommy Inge Jr. — $100

John and Carol Carlyle — $200

Anonymous, In honor of Pooh and Uncle Wiggly — $100

Sylvio Lynch Jr., CrossOver Clinic — $50

Mrs. Bernetta W. Washington — $25

Mr. and Mrs. Stephen J. Schley — $100

Liz Tyler, Jeanne and Dink Engleby — $100

John and Margaret Peters — $300

Mrs. Louise D. Williams, In memory of my husband, Harold J. Williams Jr. — $100

Mary Ballou Williams, In memory of Joey — $100

Matt and Janet Thompson, For special friends and family — $200

Karen Gulliford — $100

Kerri Oates, on behalf of McGuireWoods LLP, In memory of William F. Coles Sr. — $25

