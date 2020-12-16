Richmond Christmas Mother donations as of Dec. 16: $135,776.65

The Richmond Times-Dispatch follows its tradition of publishing the names of donors to the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund throughout the holiday season. Your generosity helps the fund support initiatives across the region to brighten the holiday season for thousands of your neighbors.
The Times-Dispatch has sponsored the Richmond Christmas Mother program, a yearly holiday fund drive, since 1935, some of those years in partnership with the former afternoon newspaper, The Richmond News Leader.
The Richmond Christmas Mother program receives donations from RTD readers and advertisers, and it is building an endowment to help future services.
Last year, the program collected over $338,000 in contributions.
Donate online by going to https://richmond.com/christmas-mother/donate/christmas_mother_donations/
You can send contributions by mail to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund, P.O. Box 25864, Richmond, VA 23260. Checks should be made payable to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund.
Previously reported — $115,350.65
Today’s gifts — $20,426.00
Grand total — $135,776.65
From Rosie’s Gaming Emporium/Colonial Downs, in honor of our Christmas Mother, Rhonda Harmon — $10,000
Laurie and Dennis Hedgepeth, In memory of Barbara Heishman — $250
Charles B. Johnson Sr., In memory of the Tribble and Johnson family — $200
Anonymous, In memory of my brothers, Jim and Alex Mason — $50
Amanda T. Macaulay, In loving memory of Katherine W. Tevepaugh and Angus H. Macaulay and with love and honor of my family — $800
Mr. and Mrs. Malcolm M. Randolph — $100
Junior Assembly Associates Inc., From students and families of the Junior Assembly Cotillion. Merry Christmas — $876
Anonymous, From one of Gary’s many friends — $100
Margaret and Sarge Reynolds — $100
Betsy M. Dotterer, In memory of my grandparents, Betsy and George Macon Jr. and Tence and Dick Riley — $100
Jane Spilman, In memory of Big Jane, Buddy and Unkie, Love for Connie and Lynn — $100
Janice Field, In loving memory of my kidney donor, Dec. 24, 2018 — $50
Mrs. H. Hiter Harris, In honor of our grandchildren — Katie and Peter Storer, Tyler Harris and Hiter Harris IV — $200
Mrs. H. Hiter Harris, In honor of our Children — Mary Harris, Whiz Harris, and Hiter and Jil Harris — $200
Walter R. McNair, In honor of my father, Capt. William Donald McNair, naval aviator, 1943-1973 — $5
Kathy B. Pilkerton, In loving memory of my parents, Ethel and Stova Baughan Jr. — $100
The Donaldsons — $50
In memory of our parents, Frank & Virginia Poehler — From Gray, Sherrill, Jimmy and Dennis — $250
Beth Sieg, Jon and Rhonda Harmon (McGuireWoods LLP) — $500
Anonymous — $100
Anonymous, FeedMore — $100
Susan and Joseph Amory, In honor of Kippy, In memory of Hammy and Gus — $75
David L. Hahn, In memory of my wife, Chrystal — $200
Mr. & Mrs. Tom Cricchi — $500
Lisa and John OBrion, In memory of David Burns and Toni OBrion — $200
Hank and Julie Gonner, In memory of Raymond and Martha O’Bryant — $50
Hank and Julie Gonner, In memory of Henry and Joan Gonner — $50
Dunlora Woman’s Club — $200
Jeffrey Brown — $100
Patricia Giles, In memory of our Pop Pop, from Aidan, Dylan, Connor, Laney and Stella — $300
Renee Knights — $500
Bill and Sandy, In memory of Levi — $200
Mr. and Mrs. William Schubmehl, Mr. and Mrs. W.P. Schubmehl — $200
DAB, In honor of Kim, Jackson and Stewart — $100
Hylah and Greg Ballowe — $200
Martha Wilson, To my mom and dad, Hugh and Robbie Berry — $100
Lyn O’Ferrall, With thankfulness for my wonderful family and their help and support during the long quarantine — $50
Richard and Carole Long — $50
Mrs. Barbara Barker Wright — $100
Ms. Ruth Pitts, In memory of my parents, Mr. and Mrs. Harry Pitts — $15
From Jack and Sarrel McElory, Dear Mrs. Harmon, I tried your apple crisp; it was delicious! — $200
Jill Brown — $75
Wesley Ball — $100
Mike, Caroline, Peyton and Ian Walters, In loving memory of Bill McClintic “UB” — $100
Chris Cournow, In loving memory of our mom and dad, Joyce and Bob, and brother, Bobby — $100
Robert and Katherine Opdycke, In loving memory of our dear son and brother, Hugh Evans Opdycke — $250
Anonymous, In loving memory of Nana, Dur, Mom, Dad, Pappy and Unca Dew — $200
Mrs. Dot Elliott, In memory of my loving husband, Jim Elliott — $250
Nancy R. Little, Happy Holidays to the Attorneys & Staff of McGuireWoods Richmond Real Estate Group — $500
Mary Ross Fisher, In memory of Sandy Fisher — $200
Mrs. Gordon Goodykoontz, Buddy, In memory of Barbara-lyn Belcher — $250
Mrs. Gordon Goodykoontz, Buddy, In honor of Richmond Community High School Class of 1981 — $250
William Broaddus, With love for Suzanne from Bill — $300
Anonymous — $50
Anonymous, In memory of my brothers: John Franklin Deck III and James L. Deck Jr. — $100
Mike Krumbein — $100
Bill and Amy O’Keefe, Margy O’Keefe and John Patterson — $100