Richmond Christmas Mother donations as of Dec. 19: $155,080.65

The Richmond Times-Dispatch follows its tradition of publishing the names of donors to the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund throughout the holiday season. Your generosity helps the fund support initiatives across the region to brighten the holiday season for thousands of your neighbors.
The Times-Dispatch has sponsored the Richmond Christmas Mother program, a yearly holiday fund drive, since 1935, some of those years in partnership with the former afternoon newspaper, The Richmond News Leader.
The Richmond Christmas Mother program receives donations from RTD readers and advertisers, and it is building an endowment to help future services.
Last year, the program collected over $338,000 in contributions.
Donate online by going to https://richmond.com/christmas-mother/donate/christmas_mother_donations/
You can send contributions by mail to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund, P.O. Box 25864, Richmond, VA 23260. Checks should be made payable to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund.
Previously reported — $135,776.65
Today’s gifts — $19,304.00
Grand total — $155,080.65
From Bill and Marla McAllister — $500
Doug Hertz — $25
Clyde H. Ratcliffe, From The Gangsters in memory of Ty Whitley — $100
Sue and Jon Kucera, In honor of Ms. Carol Young St. Clair — $50
Callie, Buffy, Grace, Peanut and Buddy, In memory of Rose, Bijou and Baby — $100
Anonymous — $100
Linda and Walt Smiley, In honor of Tommy, Emma and Heron — $200
Lory, Ted and Conley, In memory of Kathleen VanPaasschen, from her Stony Point Express bus buddy friends who shared laughs with her for many years — $75
Jean S. Warren — $100
Rives and Elizabeth Hardy — $50
Dale and Carla Slagel, In memory of our parents — $100
Mr. and Mrs. Richard Niedermayer, In memory of our parents — $250
Anonymous, In honor of the XVI and their tireless work. Carry on! — $100
Mrs. Nancy L. Williams, In memory of Anne Southworth, college roommate and previous Richmond Christmas Mother — $50
Anonymous — $100
W. Tayloe Murphy Jr., In memory of Helen and in honor of Daisy — $47
Jeffrey Swallen — $100
Ron and Gerry Smith — $200
Meg and Keith Winn, In memory of our mothers — $300
In memory of our parents, Tom, Liz, Gordon, Regina, from Nancy & Joe — $100
George W. Wilbur — $100
Kyle J. Brock — $20
Don and Sarah, In honor of Catie and Tommy — $250
Robert and Pam Beckstoffer — $200
Peggy and Henry Valentine — $300
Mr. and Mrs. Phillip C. Metcalf, In honor of Mr. and Mrs. Cecil Baecher — $50
Lyons and George Burke — $100
David W. and Susan B. Reynolds, In memory of John Paul “JP” Reynolds — $500
Dot, Don and family — $500
Lin and Bill Lynch — $100
Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Holmes, In memory of our parents — $50
Laurel and Harley Duane, In memory of Ganny, Pop, Grandaddy, Rachel, PA, Mother, Dad, Mary Feild, Merm & Mel — $250
Mr. and Mrs. John H. Wick III, In honor of Tammy, Henry, Stuart, Coleman, Ellie, Jack and Blair from Emmie & Grumps — $200
Anne and Garnett Hall Jr., In loving memory of our parents and dear friend, Ed Andrews — $200
In memory of my Grandmother Gill from Susan Dull — $100
Ms. Mary Beth Long, In memory of Robert E. Shepherd Jr. — $50
In memory of our great-aunt, Mary Jane Hyman, with love from Thomas, Daniel, Clarke, Ted and Mark — $250
Mrs. Bessie Hawkes, In memory of my parents, Gordon and Sarah Crayton — $25
Charlotte and Gilmer Minor, In loving memory of our parents— Harriett and Robert Major and Roddey and Gil Minor — $150
Diaconate Ministry of Fountain Baptist Church — $30
Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence W. Winston, Sowing into the fund for healing, restoration, reconstruction of the United States and God’s wisdom rest in our leaders, our president, vice president and in our penal system, heal our land — $25
Ann and Ken Davis, In honor of Rhonda Harmon, the Christmas Mother — $100
In memory of my mother, Anita Mills, from David Mills — $100
Ralph and Diane Whitt — $500
Rebecca Schaffer Tully, In honor of my son Curran’s 25th birthday, with much love — $50
Doris D. Ross and William O. Ross, In memory of our parents, Edgar and Dorothy Duncan, and Norman and Pearl Ross — $100
Anonymous — $100
Anonymous — $75
Gregory and Kitsa Panos, In memory of George and Artemis Spanos — $250
Ros, Didi, Page, Molly and Jack, In honor of Mimi, the 2004 Christmas Mother — $1,000
Deborah J. Lewis — $200
Henry C. Spalding Jr., In loving memory of Kaye — $250
Bonnie and Jim Charles, In honor of Mr. Walter Flora and in memory of our parents, Alice Va — $100
Lee and Patsy Jones-Hubert, In praise of those on the front lines against COVID-19 — $100
Dr. Dorothy Morton Drake, In memory of my sisters, Sula M. Burton and Ruth M. Turner — $100
Eric and Sue, To honor the memory of our great friend Doug Davis — $100
Mr. and Mrs. James E. Cain, In loving memory of Ronald A. and Susan S. Cain — $250
Anonymous, In memory of R.S.S. — $600
Mary and Philip Bartolotta, In memory of deceased Garricks and Bartolottas — $100
Anonymous, In loving memory of A. Christian Compton from his family — $100
Anonymous, In memory of my parents — $50
Dr. and Mrs. John S. Ashworth, In memory of Mary Wells Knight Ashworth, 1971 Christmas Mother — $100
Easley Hedrick Insurance, All of our loyal employees — $250
Paris Ashton, A gift from Holland and Ashton Bressler, who both live in Richmond — $50
Pat and Reno Harp, In honor of Dr. and Mrs. John S. Ashworth — $100
Cynthia, Tayloe and Lucy, In loving memory of Maggie Belle Moore (our Gang Gang) — $100
Gibson Wright and family in honor of Kimberly on her birthday — $250
Anonymous, In memory of Walter Augustus Braxton — $100
Anonymous — $25
Linda Forbes, In honor of health care workers at VCU Health System — $500
Adrienne Maxwell — $250
Richmond Criminal Law, In memory of John B. Boatwright III — $100
Hulon L. Willis Jr. — $200
Charley and Mo Bennett, In Memory of Sylvia Bennett — $100
Heather Lockerman — $100
In memory of our great-uncle, Edward W. Hyman, with love from Thomas, Daniel, Clarke, Ted and Mark — $250
Mary Marshall, Holly, Suzie, Kirsten and Emily (Jenny’s Book Club), In memory of our dear friend Jenny Ramey — $100
Mr. and Mrs. John Fain, In loving memory of those family members we are missing and in honor of our grandchildren. Love, Wee Wee & Toots — $200
Julia E. Mercer — $200
Cary Lee Taylor, In memory of my mother — $100
Archer and Elaine Yeatts, In honor of Anne, Amelia, Sarah Grace, Will and Sam — $100
Anonymous, Employee Sales proceeds — $60
Welford, Claudette & Yewande’ Lewis, In memory of our parents, Mr. and Mrs. Zack Lewis and Mr. & Mrs. Charles W. Guerrant — $200
William B. Reynolds, In memory of my good friend Dr. William E. Holland — $100
Mr. and Mrs. Charles L. Reed Jr. — $100
Peggy Siegel, In honor of my mother, who always made Christmas a very special time for me and my six brothers and sisters — $500
Anonymous, With hope for peace on Earth — $50
James and Sharon H. Dement Jr. — $300
West Point Society of Richmond — $1,500
In loving memory of my parents, Virginia Peyton Brown Lawson and Robert William Lawson Jr., from Fontaine Brown Lawson and Sally W. Lawson — $250
In loving memory of Dr. Samuel Newell and Martha Newell, from Scottie and Tom Slater — $200
In loving memory of our mother, Kathryn Holden Slater, from Tom, Tacy & Andrew — $300
Bob and Terri Lancaster, In honor of the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Richmond — $100
Alan and Beth Brown, In honor of our family — $100
In memory of our son, Whitman B. Wiatt, from Susan and John Wiatt — $100
In honor of our friend and mentor, Gretchen Japhet, from the Seneca Road Study Hall Boys — $250
In memory of our great-aunt, Libby Gottwald, with love from Thomas, Daniel, Clarke, Ted and Mark — $250
Jane E. Covington, In honor of Jim “Red Dog” Covington — $100
Anonymous, In memory of H. Hiter Harris Jr.; in honor of Libby Harris; in honor of Jil Harris; in honor of Katie, Tyler, Hiter and Peter — $1,000
Papa Hal, In honor of Mary McKeen, Thomas, Anna and Page — $97