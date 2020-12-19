 Skip to main content
Richmond Christmas Mother donations as of Dec. 19: $155,080.65
The Richmond Times-Dispatch follows its tradition of publishing the names of donors to the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund throughout the holiday season. Your generosity helps the fund support initiatives across the region to brighten the holiday season for thousands of your neighbors.

The Times-Dispatch has sponsored the Richmond Christmas Mother program, a yearly holiday fund drive, since 1935, some of those years in partnership with the former afternoon newspaper, The Richmond News Leader.

The Richmond Christmas Mother program receives donations from RTD readers and advertisers, and it is building an endowment to help future services.

Last year, the program collected over $338,000 in contributions.

Donate online by going to https://richmond.com/christmas-mother/donate/christmas_mother_donations/

You can send contributions by mail to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund, P.O. Box 25864, Richmond, VA 23260. Checks should be made payable to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund.

Previously reported — $135,776.65

Today’s gifts — $19,304.00

Grand total — $155,080.65

From Bill and Marla McAllister — $500

Doug Hertz — $25

Clyde H. Ratcliffe, From The Gangsters in memory of Ty Whitley — $100

Sue and Jon Kucera, In honor of Ms. Carol Young St. Clair — $50

Callie, Buffy, Grace, Peanut and Buddy, In memory of Rose, Bijou and Baby — $100

Anonymous — $100

Linda and Walt Smiley, In honor of Tommy, Emma and Heron — $200

Lory, Ted and Conley, In memory of Kathleen VanPaasschen, from her Stony Point Express bus buddy friends who shared laughs with her for many years — $75

Jean S. Warren — $100

Rives and Elizabeth Hardy — $50

Dale and Carla Slagel, In memory of our parents — $100

Mr. and Mrs. Richard Niedermayer, In memory of our parents — $250

Anonymous, In honor of the XVI and their tireless work. Carry on! — $100

Mrs. Nancy L. Williams, In memory of Anne Southworth, college roommate and previous Richmond Christmas Mother — $50

Anonymous — $100

W. Tayloe Murphy Jr., In memory of Helen and in honor of Daisy — $47

Jeffrey Swallen — $100

Ron and Gerry Smith — $200

Meg and Keith Winn, In memory of our mothers — $300

In memory of our parents, Tom, Liz, Gordon, Regina, from Nancy & Joe — $100

George W. Wilbur — $100

Kyle J. Brock — $20

Don and Sarah, In honor of Catie and Tommy — $250

Robert and Pam Beckstoffer — $200

Peggy and Henry Valentine — $300

Mr. and Mrs. Phillip C. Metcalf, In honor of Mr. and Mrs. Cecil Baecher — $50

Lyons and George Burke — $100

David W. and Susan B. Reynolds, In memory of John Paul “JP” Reynolds — $500

Dot, Don and family — $500

Lin and Bill Lynch — $100

Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Holmes, In memory of our parents — $50

Laurel and Harley Duane, In memory of Ganny, Pop, Grandaddy, Rachel, PA, Mother, Dad, Mary Feild, Merm & Mel — $250

Mr. and Mrs. John H. Wick III, In honor of Tammy, Henry, Stuart, Coleman, Ellie, Jack and Blair from Emmie & Grumps — $200

Anne and Garnett Hall Jr., In loving memory of our parents and dear friend, Ed Andrews — $200

In memory of my Grandmother Gill from Susan Dull — $100

Ms. Mary Beth Long, In memory of Robert E. Shepherd Jr. — $50

In memory of our great-aunt, Mary Jane Hyman, with love from Thomas, Daniel, Clarke, Ted and Mark — $250

Mrs. Bessie Hawkes, In memory of my parents, Gordon and Sarah Crayton — $25

Charlotte and Gilmer Minor, In loving memory of our parents— Harriett and Robert Major and Roddey and Gil Minor — $150

Diaconate Ministry of Fountain Baptist Church — $30

Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence W. Winston, Sowing into the fund for healing, restoration, reconstruction of the United States and God’s wisdom rest in our leaders, our president, vice president and in our penal system, heal our land — $25

Ann and Ken Davis, In honor of Rhonda Harmon, the Christmas Mother — $100

In memory of my mother, Anita Mills, from David Mills — $100

Ralph and Diane Whitt — $500

Rebecca Schaffer Tully, In honor of my son Curran’s 25th birthday, with much love — $50

Doris D. Ross and William O. Ross, In memory of our parents, Edgar and Dorothy Duncan, and Norman and Pearl Ross — $100

Anonymous — $100

Anonymous — $75

Gregory and Kitsa Panos, In memory of George and Artemis Spanos — $250

Ros, Didi, Page, Molly and Jack, In honor of Mimi, the 2004 Christmas Mother — $1,000

Deborah J. Lewis — $200

Henry C. Spalding Jr., In loving memory of Kaye — $250

Bonnie and Jim Charles, In honor of Mr. Walter Flora and in memory of our parents, Alice Va — $100

Lee and Patsy Jones-Hubert, In praise of those on the front lines against COVID-19 — $100

Dr. Dorothy Morton Drake, In memory of my sisters, Sula M. Burton and Ruth M. Turner — $100

Eric and Sue, To honor the memory of our great friend Doug Davis — $100

Mr. and Mrs. James E. Cain, In loving memory of Ronald A. and Susan S. Cain — $250

Anonymous, In memory of R.S.S. — $600

Mary and Philip Bartolotta, In memory of deceased Garricks and Bartolottas — $100

Anonymous, In loving memory of A. Christian Compton from his family — $100

Anonymous, In memory of my parents — $50

Dr. and Mrs. John S. Ashworth, In memory of Mary Wells Knight Ashworth, 1971 Christmas Mother — $100

Easley Hedrick Insurance, All of our loyal employees — $250

Paris Ashton, A gift from Holland and Ashton Bressler, who both live in Richmond — $50

Pat and Reno Harp, In honor of Dr. and Mrs. John S. Ashworth — $100

Cynthia, Tayloe and Lucy, In loving memory of Maggie Belle Moore (our Gang Gang) — $100

Gibson Wright and family in honor of Kimberly on her birthday — $250

Anonymous, In memory of Walter Augustus Braxton — $100

Anonymous — $25

Linda Forbes, In honor of health care workers at VCU Health System — $500

Adrienne Maxwell — $250

Richmond Criminal Law, In memory of John B. Boatwright III — $100

Hulon L. Willis Jr. — $200

Charley and Mo Bennett, In Memory of Sylvia Bennett — $100

Heather Lockerman — $100

In memory of our great-uncle, Edward W. Hyman, with love from Thomas, Daniel, Clarke, Ted and Mark — $250

Mary Marshall, Holly, Suzie, Kirsten and Emily (Jenny’s Book Club), In memory of our dear friend Jenny Ramey — $100

Mr. and Mrs. John Fain, In loving memory of those family members we are missing and in honor of our grandchildren. Love, Wee Wee & Toots — $200

Julia E. Mercer — $200

Cary Lee Taylor, In memory of my mother — $100

Archer and Elaine Yeatts, In honor of Anne, Amelia, Sarah Grace, Will and Sam — $100

Anonymous, Employee Sales proceeds — $60

Welford, Claudette & Yewande’ Lewis, In memory of our parents, Mr. and Mrs. Zack Lewis and Mr. & Mrs. Charles W. Guerrant — $200

William B. Reynolds, In memory of my good friend Dr. William E. Holland — $100

Mr. and Mrs. Charles L. Reed Jr. — $100

Peggy Siegel, In honor of my mother, who always made Christmas a very special time for me and my six brothers and sisters — $500

Anonymous, With hope for peace on Earth — $50

James and Sharon H. Dement Jr. — $300

West Point Society of Richmond — $1,500

In loving memory of my parents, Virginia Peyton Brown Lawson and Robert William Lawson Jr., from Fontaine Brown Lawson and Sally W. Lawson — $250

In loving memory of Dr. Samuel Newell and Martha Newell, from Scottie and Tom Slater — $200

In loving memory of our mother, Kathryn Holden Slater, from Tom, Tacy & Andrew — $300

Bob and Terri Lancaster, In honor of the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Richmond — $100

Alan and Beth Brown, In honor of our family — $100

In memory of our son, Whitman B. Wiatt, from Susan and John Wiatt — $100

In honor of our friend and mentor, Gretchen Japhet, from the Seneca Road Study Hall Boys — $250

In memory of our great-aunt, Libby Gottwald, with love from Thomas, Daniel, Clarke, Ted and Mark — $250

Jane E. Covington, In honor of Jim “Red Dog” Covington — $100

Anonymous, In memory of H. Hiter Harris Jr.; in honor of Libby Harris; in honor of Jil Harris; in honor of Katie, Tyler, Hiter and Peter — $1,000

Papa Hal, In honor of Mary McKeen, Thomas, Anna and Page — $97

