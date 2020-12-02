Richmond Christmas Mother donations as of Dec. 2: $38,295.65

The Richmond Times-Dispatch follows its tradition of publishing the names of donors to the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund throughout the holiday season. Your generosity helps the fund support initiatives across the region to brighten the holiday season for thousands of your neighbors.
The Times-Dispatch has sponsored the Richmond Christmas Mother program, a yearly holiday fund drive, since 1935, some of those years in partnership with the former afternoon newspaper, The Richmond News Leader.
The Richmond Christmas Mother program receives donations from RTD readers and advertisers, and it is building an endowment to help future services.
Last year, the program collected over $338,000 in contributions.
Previously reported — $36,486.15
Today’s gifts — $1,809.50
Grand total — $38,295.65
Alpha Delta Kappa Mu Chapter — $75
Wells Fargo Community Support Campaign — $25
Peggy Norwood — $50
Dorothy Gold — I saw the announcement [about the new Christmas Mother] in the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Welcome. These $4 are for July, August, September and October contributions. God bless you all and keep you always — Amen. Stay safe. $4
Stephanie Gilliard — $100
Cheryl Haas — $100
Matt and Nancy Thompson — $100
Art and Mary Ritter, In memory of Esther Acanfora and Clare Ritter — $100
Anonymous, Breonna Taylor — $100
Frank and Karen Strickler — $100
Betsy Featherstone, in honor of my precious grandchildren: Jay, Oliver, Wesley, Calder, Lizzie, Katherine, William, Caroline and Tatum — $100
Blair and Billy Curdts, In loving memory of Ernie, Barbara, Ford and Barton Barrett, Tatty and Bill Curdts and Courtney Stratton from Blair, Billy, Palmer, Sophie and Peyton Curdts — $100
Sally Burford, In loving memory of my parents, Anne and Bob Burford — $100
Charles D. Larus IV, In memory of Richmond’s first Christmas Mother, Mrs. Lewis G. Larus — $100
Diane and David West — $100
Charles Caravati Foundation, Please accept from Noland, Charlie, Mason, Katy, Sid, Caroline, Gib, Carson, Thomas and John — $200
Capital City Four Wheelers, Thank you for everything you do for the City of Richmond — $200
Anonymous, In memory of John Davenport, Charles Valentine and Tennant Bryan — $100
Susan Robertson, Margaret and Edward Blevins — $50
AmazonSmile.Org Center — $5.50