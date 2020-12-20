 Skip to main content
Richmond Christmas Mother donations as of Dec. 20: $174,333.65
christmas mother donations

Richmond Christmas Mother donations as of Dec. 20: $174,333.65

christmas mother fund 2020 logo

The Richmond Times-Dispatch follows its tradition of publishing the names of donors to the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund throughout the holiday season. Your generosity helps the fund support initiatives across the region to brighten the holiday season for thousands of your neighbors.

The Times-Dispatch has sponsored the Richmond Christmas Mother program, a yearly holiday fund drive, since 1935, some of those years in partnership with the former afternoon newspaper, The Richmond News Leader.

The Richmond Christmas Mother program receives donations from RTD readers and advertisers, and it is building an endowment to help future services.

Last year, the program collected over $338,000 in contributions.

Give online by going to https://richmond.com/christmas-mother/donate/christmas_mother_ donations/

You can send contributions by mail to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund, P.O. Box 25864, Richmond, VA 23260. Checks should be made payable to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund.

Previously reported — $155,080.65

Today’s gifts — $19,253.00

Grand total — $174,333.65

Catherine, Mary Lewis and Sydney, In loving memory of our grandparents, Nana, BB and Pop-Pop — $50

Donna K. Reid, In memory of Bernard and Dot Kusterer — $250

Marcelle Dunaway Greene, In honor of Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Stuart Dunaway, and in memory of Jean Carlson Dunaway — $197

Jim and Marty Easton and family, Saint and Maria Pollard and family, In memory of Martha Munson Pollard — $247

Mimi Blevins, John F.K. Bendrick — $200

In honor of our grandchildren, Dillon, Sean, Mira and Kiran, from MK and ST — $400

Anonymous, To friends and family in Beautiful RVA! — $100

To All A Merry Christmas from the Old Goats Dinner Club — $250

Jennifer and Dom Sica, In honor of our granddaughter, Caroline — $200

Robert Casey, L’Arche Metro Richmond — $25

Helen and Clyde Guion, Feed More — $100

In memory of Jacqueline F. Herod, a former Richmond Christmas Mother, and Jack N. Herod — $100

Bobbie McBride Lively, In loving memory of my parents, Mr. and Mrs. Bob McBride and Mr. and Mrs. Frank Lively — $25

Laurie and Dennis Hedgepeth, In memory of Barbara Heishman — $250

Anonymous, In honor and remembrance of W. Richard Matthews and Katherine E. Barnes — $47

Anonymous, In honor and remembrance of Wes, Charlie and Nancy Nuckols — $47

Lynne Connolly Gehr, In memory of Evelyn Virginia Connolly — $100

Robert and Sally Mitchell, In honor of Rhonda Harmon and the entire Harmon family — $250

Anonymous — $15

Charlotte “Tinka” Allison, Remembering my beloved husband, John H. “Jack” Allison — $500

Ned, Laura and Luke Valentine, Peggy Valentine — $500

Mrs. Joyce Scott-Chambers, In memory of Calvin Chambers, Virginia Scott and Dwayne Scott. — $100

Sally and Bob Whitehurst, Our family & friends — $100

Randy and Sandi Welch, In memory of our parents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Welch and Mr. and Mrs. Paul Petty — $100

Patrick, Laura, Meredith and Maisie Ford, In loving memory of Anne Hoag — $100

Katheryn E. Surface Burks, Virginia Savage and Ellen Williams — $97

Katheryn E. Surface Burks, Debbie Z., GMerle, Mark W. and Sadie — $97

Anonymous, In memory of the Baughans — Charlie, Pearl, Barney, Hazel, Ducky, Tanky, Pinky, Kitty, Billy, Beppy, Page and Jimmy. Oh, how we miss you! — $50

Ken and Lauren Hutcheson, In loving memory of Bernice Rose — $1,000

Patti Ryan Design, with gratitude to my wonderful clients, past, present and future. Wishing you a joyous holiday season — $200

L.C. Garland Seniors — $100

Charles B. Johnson Sr., In memory of the Tribble and Johnson family — $200

Charles B. Johnson Sr., In memory of my wife and son, Delma T. Johnson and Charles B. Johnson Jr. — $200

The Teefey Family, James “Diamond” Teefey — $100

Missy and Sandy Gullquist, In loving memory of Marian and Stan, Marge and Burt and our beloved Uncle Don — $250

Marcia and Harry Thalhimer, In honor of Rhonda Harmon — $100

Ann and Boonie Showalter, In honor of our grandaughters, Lockett and Beverly and our Maltipoo, Betty — $100

Tom and Ceci Rice, Henry Gordon — $75

Bell, Carter and Jackson Family — $1,020

Barbara Branch, In memory of mother, Lunette Reavis — $100

In honor and appreciation of Buford Scott and Dr. Hobie Claiborne — $197

In memory and appreciation of Charles and True Luck — $97

In loving memory of Frances and Garland Clarke and Mildred and Berkley Schaar — $97

Anne B, Andrea, Alison, Anne M, Betty, Mary King, Merrill and Mike, In honor of St. Michael’s Episcopal School — $197

Mr. and Mrs. Gabriel Pascarella — $50

Andrea and Stephen Miller, In memory of Julie Walden — $100

The Garland Family, In memory of our mother and father, Hazel M. and Linwood Garland Sr. — $47

George and Laura, For Stewart, Crocker and Lang — $100

For Dave — Always, B.J. — $100

Allison Vogler, In memory of George Tidey — $100

Crystal McEachin Crawley, in memory of Lillian Holloman — $97

Ingrid Davis, In memory of my husband, Douglas Whitfield Davis — $100

Sam and Exie Conner-Holley, In honor of our grandmother, Carole Conner, and in memory of our grandmother, Elaine Holley — $100

In honor of our grandchildren, James, Charles, Henry, Robert and Kitty, from Sae Sae and Pops — $50

Anonymous, In memory of my brothers, Jim and Alex Mason — $50

Anonymous — $50

Anonymous, In memory of our parents — $50

P.A. and William Wilkerson — $500

The Messamore Family, In honor of Earl and Meta Potts and their many years of service to the Christmas Mother — $25

The Aylward Family, To all the Aylward Grandchildren — $250

Melissa Wuslich Marrion, In memory of my dear husband, Arthur H. Marrion — $22

Bill and Lydia Strickland, In honor of Rhonda Harmon — $100

Reginald, Hattie, Rey and Brittany Barley, In memory of our mother and grandmother, Johnnie Mae Barley — $100

Steve and Shelby Owen — $500

Anonymous, Dedicated in honor of Aniyah R. Horton — $200

Judy, Sara and Alan, In memory of two special Christmas Mothers, Dorothy Durham Rudlin and Betty Bond Faulkner — $100

Bob and Jill Wright, In loving memory of our son, Adam, and in honor of each other — $500

Bonnie and Jim Charles, In honor of Mr. Walter Flora and in memory of our parents, Alice von S. Flora and James and Mildred Charles — $100

Amanda T. Macaulay, In loving memory of Katherine W. Tevepaugh and Angus H. Macaulay and with love and honor of my family — $800

The Kay and Dunn Family, In loving memory of Sarah and Jack Kay — $100

Anonymous, In memory of Grammie and Papa Jim — $100

Anonymous, In loving memory of Walkie Scott — $50

Peggy and Carter Tucker, In honor of Ellen S. Brooks and in memory of Helen W. Tucker, John R. Tucker Jr. and Frank C. Brooks — $200

Janie, Vance and Campbell, In honor of our grandmother, Jane. Be of good cheer! — $500

Florence and Burt Brooks, In honor of the Harmon Family — $100

Anne and Mac McElroy, In honor of the Alcorns, Austins, Daniels, Kemps and McDowells — $200

Anonymous, Merry Christmas to Wood, Bart, Jack, Ziggy, Sally Wells and Pip — $310

From; Hylah and McGuire Boyd — $100

Mr. and Mrs. Donald K. Butler, To all of those who have lost their lives to COVID, and to our amazing health care workers — $500

Susan and Bert Hayes — $200

Alston, Brett and Kate, In loving memory of our brother, Coalter Turpin, from his sisters — $100

Giles, Rosie and McGill, In memory of Woo Woo and in honor of Tutu, Nana, Papa, Coach and Johnny — $200

In loving memory of Michael Jarvis, from Thomas and Mary — $50

In loving memory of our parents and grandparents, Libby and Frank Conner, from Mary and Thomas — $50

Rebecca Noonan — $100

Anonymous — $100

Anonymous, In memory of Betsy Humphrey — $125

Word of Faith Ministries — $150

Anonymous, In loving memory of Joyce Taylor Wood, Dorothy Ryan and Bernice Baltimore — $97

Delores Mathis, In loving memory John H. Mathis, Charlotte Melton — $100

E. Ford Stephens — $250

Vanessa Barber, Zachary Barber and Elizabeth Walker — $200

Carole Yeatts, Sam and Sarah Grace — $100

Richard “Dick” and Jean Wright, In honor of our three children and nine grandchildren — $1,000

Cookie and Margie Lewis, To our wonderful children, David, Michael, Ellen, Margaret, Marie and John — $200

The Schroder Family, Ted, Greg, Kirk, and Janine (Jeff Ore), In loving memory of Gloria Schroder — $100

Sue and Rookie Branam, In memory of Mike King — $100

Donald P. Whitley, In memory of R. Tyler Whitley — $250

James and Suzanne Munson Jernigan — $250

In honor of Nanny and Big B’s 64th Wedding Anniversary on Dec. 22, with love from Thomas & Blayre, Daniel & Martha, Clarke & Mimi, Ted & Bridgette, Mark & Meghan, Grace & Lucas, Rose & Ollie, Nancy & Charlie, Caroline & Ned, B & Annie, Hays, Kimmee, and Lily, Olivia & William, Charles, Dewey, Parker, Stella Hays, Ellie and Gibbs — $500

Sadie Lee and Josie Bannon Williamson — $100

Storey Blair Mills — $50

