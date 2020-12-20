Richmond Christmas Mother donations as of Dec. 20: $174,333.65

The Richmond Times-Dispatch follows its tradition of publishing the names of donors to the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund throughout the holiday season. Your generosity helps the fund support initiatives across the region to brighten the holiday season for thousands of your neighbors.
The Times-Dispatch has sponsored the Richmond Christmas Mother program, a yearly holiday fund drive, since 1935, some of those years in partnership with the former afternoon newspaper, The Richmond News Leader.
The Richmond Christmas Mother program receives donations from RTD readers and advertisers, and it is building an endowment to help future services.
Last year, the program collected over $338,000 in contributions.
Previously reported — $155,080.65
Today’s gifts — $19,253.00
Grand total — $174,333.65
Catherine, Mary Lewis and Sydney, In loving memory of our grandparents, Nana, BB and Pop-Pop — $50
Donna K. Reid, In memory of Bernard and Dot Kusterer — $250
Marcelle Dunaway Greene, In honor of Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Stuart Dunaway, and in memory of Jean Carlson Dunaway — $197
Jim and Marty Easton and family, Saint and Maria Pollard and family, In memory of Martha Munson Pollard — $247
Mimi Blevins, John F.K. Bendrick — $200
In honor of our grandchildren, Dillon, Sean, Mira and Kiran, from MK and ST — $400
Anonymous, To friends and family in Beautiful RVA! — $100
To All A Merry Christmas from the Old Goats Dinner Club — $250
Jennifer and Dom Sica, In honor of our granddaughter, Caroline — $200
Robert Casey, L’Arche Metro Richmond — $25
Helen and Clyde Guion, Feed More — $100
In memory of Jacqueline F. Herod, a former Richmond Christmas Mother, and Jack N. Herod — $100
Bobbie McBride Lively, In loving memory of my parents, Mr. and Mrs. Bob McBride and Mr. and Mrs. Frank Lively — $25
Laurie and Dennis Hedgepeth, In memory of Barbara Heishman — $250
Anonymous, In honor and remembrance of W. Richard Matthews and Katherine E. Barnes — $47
Anonymous, In honor and remembrance of Wes, Charlie and Nancy Nuckols — $47
Lynne Connolly Gehr, In memory of Evelyn Virginia Connolly — $100
Robert and Sally Mitchell, In honor of Rhonda Harmon and the entire Harmon family — $250
Anonymous — $15
Charlotte “Tinka” Allison, Remembering my beloved husband, John H. “Jack” Allison — $500
Ned, Laura and Luke Valentine, Peggy Valentine — $500
Mrs. Joyce Scott-Chambers, In memory of Calvin Chambers, Virginia Scott and Dwayne Scott. — $100
Sally and Bob Whitehurst, Our family & friends — $100
Randy and Sandi Welch, In memory of our parents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Welch and Mr. and Mrs. Paul Petty — $100
Patrick, Laura, Meredith and Maisie Ford, In loving memory of Anne Hoag — $100
Katheryn E. Surface Burks, Virginia Savage and Ellen Williams — $97
Katheryn E. Surface Burks, Debbie Z., GMerle, Mark W. and Sadie — $97
Anonymous, In memory of the Baughans — Charlie, Pearl, Barney, Hazel, Ducky, Tanky, Pinky, Kitty, Billy, Beppy, Page and Jimmy. Oh, how we miss you! — $50
Ken and Lauren Hutcheson, In loving memory of Bernice Rose — $1,000
Patti Ryan Design, with gratitude to my wonderful clients, past, present and future. Wishing you a joyous holiday season — $200
L.C. Garland Seniors — $100
Charles B. Johnson Sr., In memory of the Tribble and Johnson family — $200
Charles B. Johnson Sr., In memory of my wife and son, Delma T. Johnson and Charles B. Johnson Jr. — $200
The Teefey Family, James “Diamond” Teefey — $100
Missy and Sandy Gullquist, In loving memory of Marian and Stan, Marge and Burt and our beloved Uncle Don — $250
Marcia and Harry Thalhimer, In honor of Rhonda Harmon — $100
Ann and Boonie Showalter, In honor of our grandaughters, Lockett and Beverly and our Maltipoo, Betty — $100
Tom and Ceci Rice, Henry Gordon — $75
Bell, Carter and Jackson Family — $1,020
Barbara Branch, In memory of mother, Lunette Reavis — $100
In honor and appreciation of Buford Scott and Dr. Hobie Claiborne — $197
In memory and appreciation of Charles and True Luck — $97
In loving memory of Frances and Garland Clarke and Mildred and Berkley Schaar — $97
Anne B, Andrea, Alison, Anne M, Betty, Mary King, Merrill and Mike, In honor of St. Michael’s Episcopal School — $197
Mr. and Mrs. Gabriel Pascarella — $50
Andrea and Stephen Miller, In memory of Julie Walden — $100
The Garland Family, In memory of our mother and father, Hazel M. and Linwood Garland Sr. — $47
George and Laura, For Stewart, Crocker and Lang — $100
For Dave — Always, B.J. — $100
Allison Vogler, In memory of George Tidey — $100
Crystal McEachin Crawley, in memory of Lillian Holloman — $97
Ingrid Davis, In memory of my husband, Douglas Whitfield Davis — $100
Sam and Exie Conner-Holley, In honor of our grandmother, Carole Conner, and in memory of our grandmother, Elaine Holley — $100
In honor of our grandchildren, James, Charles, Henry, Robert and Kitty, from Sae Sae and Pops — $50
Anonymous, In memory of my brothers, Jim and Alex Mason — $50
Anonymous — $50
Anonymous, In memory of our parents — $50
P.A. and William Wilkerson — $500
The Messamore Family, In honor of Earl and Meta Potts and their many years of service to the Christmas Mother — $25
The Aylward Family, To all the Aylward Grandchildren — $250
Melissa Wuslich Marrion, In memory of my dear husband, Arthur H. Marrion — $22
Bill and Lydia Strickland, In honor of Rhonda Harmon — $100
Reginald, Hattie, Rey and Brittany Barley, In memory of our mother and grandmother, Johnnie Mae Barley — $100
Steve and Shelby Owen — $500
Anonymous, Dedicated in honor of Aniyah R. Horton — $200
Judy, Sara and Alan, In memory of two special Christmas Mothers, Dorothy Durham Rudlin and Betty Bond Faulkner — $100
Bob and Jill Wright, In loving memory of our son, Adam, and in honor of each other — $500
Bonnie and Jim Charles, In honor of Mr. Walter Flora and in memory of our parents, Alice von S. Flora and James and Mildred Charles — $100
Amanda T. Macaulay, In loving memory of Katherine W. Tevepaugh and Angus H. Macaulay and with love and honor of my family — $800
The Kay and Dunn Family, In loving memory of Sarah and Jack Kay — $100
Anonymous, In memory of Grammie and Papa Jim — $100
Anonymous, In loving memory of Walkie Scott — $50
Anonymous, In loving memory of Walkie Scott — $50
Peggy and Carter Tucker, In honor of Ellen S. Brooks and in memory of Helen W. Tucker, John R. Tucker Jr. and Frank C. Brooks — $200
Janie, Vance and Campbell, In honor of our grandmother, Jane. Be of good cheer! — $500
Florence and Burt Brooks, In honor of the Harmon Family — $100
Anne and Mac McElroy, In honor of the Alcorns, Austins, Daniels, Kemps and McDowells — $200
Anonymous, Merry Christmas to Wood, Bart, Jack, Ziggy, Sally Wells and Pip — $310
From; Hylah and McGuire Boyd — $100
Mr. and Mrs. Donald K. Butler, To all of those who have lost their lives to COVID, and to our amazing health care workers — $500
Susan and Bert Hayes — $200
Alston, Brett and Kate, In loving memory of our brother, Coalter Turpin, from his sisters — $100
Giles, Rosie and McGill, In memory of Woo Woo and in honor of Tutu, Nana, Papa, Coach and Johnny — $200
In loving memory of Michael Jarvis, from Thomas and Mary — $50
In loving memory of our parents and grandparents, Libby and Frank Conner, from Mary and Thomas — $50
Rebecca Noonan — $100
Anonymous — $100
Anonymous, In memory of Betsy Humphrey — $125
Word of Faith Ministries — $150
Anonymous, In loving memory of Joyce Taylor Wood, Dorothy Ryan and Bernice Baltimore — $97
Delores Mathis, In loving memory John H. Mathis, Charlotte Melton — $100
E. Ford Stephens — $250
Vanessa Barber, Zachary Barber and Elizabeth Walker — $200
Carole Yeatts, Sam and Sarah Grace — $100
Richard “Dick” and Jean Wright, In honor of our three children and nine grandchildren — $1,000
Cookie and Margie Lewis, To our wonderful children, David, Michael, Ellen, Margaret, Marie and John — $200
The Schroder Family, Ted, Greg, Kirk, and Janine (Jeff Ore), In loving memory of Gloria Schroder — $100
Sue and Rookie Branam, In memory of Mike King — $100
Donald P. Whitley, In memory of R. Tyler Whitley — $250
James and Suzanne Munson Jernigan — $250
In honor of Nanny and Big B’s 64th Wedding Anniversary on Dec. 22, with love from Thomas & Blayre, Daniel & Martha, Clarke & Mimi, Ted & Bridgette, Mark & Meghan, Grace & Lucas, Rose & Ollie, Nancy & Charlie, Caroline & Ned, B & Annie, Hays, Kimmee, and Lily, Olivia & William, Charles, Dewey, Parker, Stella Hays, Ellie and Gibbs — $500
Sadie Lee and Josie Bannon Williamson — $100
Storey Blair Mills — $50