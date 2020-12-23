 Skip to main content
Richmond Christmas Mother donations as of Dec. 23: $195,499.20
The Richmond Times-Dispatch follows its tradition of publishing the names of donors to the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund throughout the holiday season. Your generosity helps the fund support initiatives across the region to brighten the holiday season for thousands of your neighbors.

The Times-Dispatch has sponsored the Richmond Christmas Mother program, a yearly holiday fund drive, since 1935, some of those years in partnership with the former afternoon newspaper, The Richmond News Leader.

The Richmond Christmas Mother program receives donations from RTD readers and advertisers, and it is building an endowment to help future services.

Last year, the program collected over $338,000 in contributions. Give online by going to https://richmond.com/christmas-mother/donate/christmas_mother_ donations/

You can send contributions by mail to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund, P.O. Box 25864, Richmond, VA 23260. Checks should be made payable to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund.

More donations will be printed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Previously reported — $174,333.65

Today’s gifts — $21,165.55

Grand total — $195,499.20

Northwestern Mutual — $2,500

Joseph and April Niamtu — $1,500

Ken and Lauren Hutcheson, In loving memory of Bernice Rose — $1,000

The Boys, in memory of our parents, V. Newton and Polly Daffron Miller — $50

Tom Miller, In honor of Peter Otey Miller II — $50

Anita Grymes Towell, In memory of Harry B. Grymes and Richard L. Towell — $100

Pat and Carl Newton, In loving memory of our grandson, Devon, and in honor of our family — $250

Thomas and Sharon Moffatt — $200

Susan Terrell Luck, In loving memory of my parents, Marion and Beattie Luck — $100

In loving memory of John Keith Childress, from The Family — $100

In honor of Anita Towell, from Leigh, Ellen, Eric and Sam — $50

James S. Watkinson, In loving memory of his wife, Douglas, and children, Kathy and Jay — $500

Anonymous — $200

George and Kitty Davis, In honor of Bob and Diane Shoemake — $200

John and Carolyn, In memory of Mary Ryan Bottger George and our parents, Mr. and Mrs. W.C. Bottger and Dr. and Mrs. E.W. Baker — $100

Allen and Louanna Goolsby, In memory of family members no longer with us — $500

David Camden — $50

Dewey and Nancy Morris, In honor of our daughter, Kathy, and her husband, Chris Walmsley, and Gresh, Dylan and David, John and Foster Hopkins and in memory of our daughter, Sally Morris Hopkins — $200

Bob and Barbara Priddy, In memory of our son, Brackett Priddy, who was born on Christmas Day 1977 — $100

In loving memory of our brother, Richard “Dickie” Taylor de Treville, from his sisters, Mary Claire Hayes and Ronni Fincato — $100

Barbara Beasley, In memory of my mother — $100

From Tallmort — $100

Tom Miller, From The Boys, In memory of our parents V. Newton and Polly Daffron Miller — $50

Annette and Doug Chapman, In honor of the wonderful team members in the Healthcare Center at Cedarfield — $100

Anonymous — $500

Barbara and Mark Flatin, In loving memory of Buck Paul — $100

John D. Williford and Virginia Hamm, In loving memory of our parents, John R. and Pearl Williford — $100

Kathy and John Conrad, In memory of John Jr. — $100

Anonymous, In memory of Ranny Cardozo, Ranny B. Cardozo, Alice Nalle, Jimmie Scott, Vaughan Scott, Walkie and John Scott — $100

Anonymous, In memory of Hut Sut, Hose Nose and Hound Dog — $50

Dabney McCoy, In loving memory of my husband, Timothy McCoy, and my parents, Emory and Carrington Williams — $100

Mr. and Mrs. Michael Armstrong — $100

Dr. William M. and Anne F. Oppenhimer, In memory of Henry and Eleanor Oppenhimer, Henry Oppenhimer Jr., Eleanor McGehee and Phillip Frederick Jr. — $200

In memory of my husband, James Epps; children, Annette Epps and Lisa Cole; from Mildred Epps — $125

Joni and Mark Dray, In memory of our parents, Dwight and Pauline Dray and John and Jessie Pascoe — $250

Walter W. Scott, In memory of Vaughan, Walter Jr. and John — $100

Walter W. Scott, In memory of Alice and Jimmie, Alice, Jim and Ranny — $100

Walter W. Scott, In memory of Mary Lou, Jimmy, Betsy, Gale and Jim — $100

Eileen and Tom Sanders, In memory of Ginny and Tom Sanders — $100

Joseph and Camilia Trak — $25

Susan G. Klotz, In memory of my husband, Joseph “Joby” B. Klotz — $100

Harold Massie Jones Jr. — $400

From The Posse, In Memory of Carol McGee — $650 (Fraser C. and James I. Finney, $50; Russell and Susan Harper, $100; Leigh Gallalee, $100; Gary and Laurie Stettinius, $100; Russell and Susan Harper, $100; Tammy and Paul Koonce, $100; Margaret and John Gottwald, $100

James N. Carr Jr., In memory of Sandra Carr — $100

In gratitude for the life of Otto Williams from VTW — $100

Karen and Barry Hofheimer, In honor of our children and grandchildren — $100

Anne and James Sides, In honor of our new great-granddaughter, Carter Virginia Harrison. So very, very blessed!!! — $150

J.B. and Lois Campbell, In honor of our four grandchildren — $250

In memory of Ellsworth and Bernice Flippen, from your children — $40

Dabney and Rosa Hudson, In honor of our grandchildren — $100

Snead Family Foundation — $500

Richmond Retired Police Officers Association — $250

Anonymous — $250

The Hite Children, In honor of all pharmacists — $250

In honor of our grandchildren, Anne, David, Ivy and Carrington; and with hope for all children who are in need. With much love, Grandma and Pop Pop — $500

Amy Ewing, In loving memory of my parents, Alice and Milton Ewing, and of my sister-in-law and friend, Mary Ewing — $100

Cathy and Clark Cockrell — $250

Page and Skylar Bauder, In memory of Betty Bauder, 1998 Richmond Christmas Mother — $250

Robert Williams — $25

Charles E. Bagwell, In honor of my exceptionally dedicated, caring and competent associates in pediatric surgery: Dr. Jeff Haynes, Dr. Laura Boomer, Dr. Patricia Lange, Dr. Claudio Oiticia, Dr. David Lanning, Dr. Jason Sulkowski — $600

John and Beverly Bates, In hope for a better 2021 — $100

GTO of Richmond and Old Dominion POCI Car Clubs — $405

Dave Robinson, In memory of Mary Lou Robinson — $200

Mrs. Carolyn J. Carter, In memory of my beloved son, Charles B. Carter IV. Gone but not forgotten — $100

Mrs. M.L. Tillman Sr., In memory of my parents, Mr. and Mrs. Edward S. Johnson — $50

Mr. and Mrs. James Wells — $100

The Stalker Family, In loving memory of Campbell and Caroline Stalker — $200

Valerie R. Hunter and Family, In loving memory of my husband, our father and grandfather, Donald C. Hunter Sr. Merry Christmas, we love you! — $100

Herbert A. Claiborne III, In memory of Dr. Herbert A. Claiborne Jr. and in honor of Mrs. Herbert A. Claiborne Jr., previous Christmas Mother — $100

Mrs. Josephine J. Miller, In honor of Betsy Jackson Parrish — $150

In honor of Barbara and Cecil Welsh, Martin and Sonja Welsh and Carolyn Atherholt. Love, Leigh — $200

For the blessing of friends and in loving memory of Audrey Eggleston, from The Hatters — $100

In loving memory of Hugh White from his family — $100

Pear J. Liggins, In memory of my husband, John H.”Hickie” Liggins, and my son, John F. “J.J.” Ligggins — $350

Richard and Donna Mudd — $50

Anonymous, In loving memory of Robert Calvert King Sr., by his family — $200

Anonymous, In honor of everyone who wears a mask! — $123.45

Piper Sandler Companies — $72.10

Floyd E. Adams, Jr., In memory of those departed, TJHS, Class of 1952 — $100

Dr. Larry Zacharias, In memory of my wives, Jackie Zacharias and Joyce Zacharias — $100

Evelyn M. Bryson, In memory of Gilbert Bryson and Robert W.P. Martin Jr. — $100

Susan A. Bain — $50

Libbie Market Breakfast Club, In memory of beloved members, John, Chuck, Catherine and Brian — $250

Peggy and Austin Brockenbrough, In honor of our families — $500

Bland Sutton — $100

Wilton Dunn Sadler, In honor of the members of ISHPP — $100

Anonymous, Given to the glory of God and in loving memory of Lawrence B. Cann Jr., Constance Cann Hancock, C. Cabell Hancock Jr. and Virginia Coleman Hancock — $200

Anonymous, Given to the glory of God and in loving memory of Nancy and Lawrence Cann, Emma and Odis Small, Nancy and John Purcell, and Ellen G. Christian — $200

Anonymous, Given in memory of Buck Paul, Elizabeth Wallace, Heningham Leake Morris, John L. Brinkley, Sarah T. Harrison, Lucille Baskerville, Isabelle Marshall and Betsy Brown — $100

In memory of Jacqueline F. Herod, a former Richmond Christmas Mother, and Jack N. Herod — $100

Anonymous — $100

Doris D. Ross and William O. Ross, In memory of our parents, Edgar and Dorothy Duncan, and Norman and Pearl Ross — $100

Nina Bacote — $100

Davis Ladies, In honor of our mother, Esther Priscilla Anderson Davis, and in memory of our aunt, Leatrice Anderson Davis — $100

Sadie Lee and Josie Bannon Williamson — $100

Storey Blair Mills — $50

Sarah and Rand Irby, Mackie Wellford — $25

Missy and Sandy Gullquist, In loving memory of Marian and Stan, Marge and Burt and our beloved Uncle Don — $250

Catherine, Mary Lewis and Sydney, In loving memory of our grandparents, Nana, BB and Pop-Pop — $50

Ellen P. Corbett, dedicated to my parents, Mary and Hurley Cauthorn — $25

Greg Camp and Ben Davis, In celebration of the life of Francis Ferrante — $150

Anne and Mac McElroy, In honor of the Alcorns, Austins, Daniels, Kemps and McDowells — $200

