Richmond Christmas Mother donations as of Dec. 23: $195,499.20

The Richmond Times-Dispatch follows its tradition of publishing the names of donors to the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund throughout the holiday season. Your generosity helps the fund support initiatives across the region to brighten the holiday season for thousands of your neighbors.
The Times-Dispatch has sponsored the Richmond Christmas Mother program, a yearly holiday fund drive, since 1935, some of those years in partnership with the former afternoon newspaper, The Richmond News Leader.
The Richmond Christmas Mother program receives donations from RTD readers and advertisers, and it is building an endowment to help future services.
Last year, the program collected over $338,000 in contributions. Give online by going to https://richmond.com/christmas-mother/donate/christmas_mother_ donations/
You can send contributions by mail to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund, P.O. Box 25864, Richmond, VA 23260. Checks should be made payable to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund.
More donations will be printed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Previously reported — $174,333.65
Today’s gifts — $21,165.55
Grand total — $195,499.20
Northwestern Mutual — $2,500
Joseph and April Niamtu — $1,500
Ken and Lauren Hutcheson, In loving memory of Bernice Rose — $1,000
The Boys, in memory of our parents, V. Newton and Polly Daffron Miller — $50
Tom Miller, In honor of Peter Otey Miller II — $50
Anita Grymes Towell, In memory of Harry B. Grymes and Richard L. Towell — $100
Pat and Carl Newton, In loving memory of our grandson, Devon, and in honor of our family — $250
Thomas and Sharon Moffatt — $200
Susan Terrell Luck, In loving memory of my parents, Marion and Beattie Luck — $100
In loving memory of John Keith Childress, from The Family — $100
In honor of Anita Towell, from Leigh, Ellen, Eric and Sam — $50
James S. Watkinson, In loving memory of his wife, Douglas, and children, Kathy and Jay — $500
Anonymous — $200
George and Kitty Davis, In honor of Bob and Diane Shoemake — $200
John and Carolyn, In memory of Mary Ryan Bottger George and our parents, Mr. and Mrs. W.C. Bottger and Dr. and Mrs. E.W. Baker — $100
Allen and Louanna Goolsby, In memory of family members no longer with us — $500
David Camden — $50
Dewey and Nancy Morris, In honor of our daughter, Kathy, and her husband, Chris Walmsley, and Gresh, Dylan and David, John and Foster Hopkins and in memory of our daughter, Sally Morris Hopkins — $200
Bob and Barbara Priddy, In memory of our son, Brackett Priddy, who was born on Christmas Day 1977 — $100
In loving memory of our brother, Richard “Dickie” Taylor de Treville, from his sisters, Mary Claire Hayes and Ronni Fincato — $100
Barbara Beasley, In memory of my mother — $100
From Tallmort — $100
Annette and Doug Chapman, In honor of the wonderful team members in the Healthcare Center at Cedarfield — $100
Anonymous — $500
Barbara and Mark Flatin, In loving memory of Buck Paul — $100
John D. Williford and Virginia Hamm, In loving memory of our parents, John R. and Pearl Williford — $100
Kathy and John Conrad, In memory of John Jr. — $100
Anonymous, In memory of Ranny Cardozo, Ranny B. Cardozo, Alice Nalle, Jimmie Scott, Vaughan Scott, Walkie and John Scott — $100
Anonymous, In memory of Hut Sut, Hose Nose and Hound Dog — $50
Dabney McCoy, In loving memory of my husband, Timothy McCoy, and my parents, Emory and Carrington Williams — $100
Mr. and Mrs. Michael Armstrong — $100
Dr. William M. and Anne F. Oppenhimer, In memory of Henry and Eleanor Oppenhimer, Henry Oppenhimer Jr., Eleanor McGehee and Phillip Frederick Jr. — $200
In memory of my husband, James Epps; children, Annette Epps and Lisa Cole; from Mildred Epps — $125
Joni and Mark Dray, In memory of our parents, Dwight and Pauline Dray and John and Jessie Pascoe — $250
Walter W. Scott, In memory of Vaughan, Walter Jr. and John — $100
Walter W. Scott, In memory of Alice and Jimmie, Alice, Jim and Ranny — $100
Walter W. Scott, In memory of Mary Lou, Jimmy, Betsy, Gale and Jim — $100
Eileen and Tom Sanders, In memory of Ginny and Tom Sanders — $100
Joseph and Camilia Trak — $25
Susan G. Klotz, In memory of my husband, Joseph “Joby” B. Klotz — $100
Harold Massie Jones Jr. — $400
From The Posse, In Memory of Carol McGee — $650 (Fraser C. and James I. Finney, $50; Russell and Susan Harper, $100; Leigh Gallalee, $100; Gary and Laurie Stettinius, $100; Russell and Susan Harper, $100; Tammy and Paul Koonce, $100; Margaret and John Gottwald, $100
James N. Carr Jr., In memory of Sandra Carr — $100
In gratitude for the life of Otto Williams from VTW — $100
Karen and Barry Hofheimer, In honor of our children and grandchildren — $100
Anne and James Sides, In honor of our new great-granddaughter, Carter Virginia Harrison. So very, very blessed!!! — $150
J.B. and Lois Campbell, In honor of our four grandchildren — $250
In memory of Ellsworth and Bernice Flippen, from your children — $40
Dabney and Rosa Hudson, In honor of our grandchildren — $100
Snead Family Foundation — $500
Richmond Retired Police Officers Association — $250
Anonymous — $250
The Hite Children, In honor of all pharmacists — $250
In honor of our grandchildren, Anne, David, Ivy and Carrington; and with hope for all children who are in need. With much love, Grandma and Pop Pop — $500
Amy Ewing, In loving memory of my parents, Alice and Milton Ewing, and of my sister-in-law and friend, Mary Ewing — $100
Cathy and Clark Cockrell — $250
Page and Skylar Bauder, In memory of Betty Bauder, 1998 Richmond Christmas Mother — $250
Robert Williams — $25
Charles E. Bagwell, In honor of my exceptionally dedicated, caring and competent associates in pediatric surgery: Dr. Jeff Haynes, Dr. Laura Boomer, Dr. Patricia Lange, Dr. Claudio Oiticia, Dr. David Lanning, Dr. Jason Sulkowski — $600
John and Beverly Bates, In hope for a better 2021 — $100
GTO of Richmond and Old Dominion POCI Car Clubs — $405
Dave Robinson, In memory of Mary Lou Robinson — $200
Mrs. Carolyn J. Carter, In memory of my beloved son, Charles B. Carter IV. Gone but not forgotten — $100
Mrs. M.L. Tillman Sr., In memory of my parents, Mr. and Mrs. Edward S. Johnson — $50
Mr. and Mrs. James Wells — $100
The Stalker Family, In loving memory of Campbell and Caroline Stalker — $200
Valerie R. Hunter and Family, In loving memory of my husband, our father and grandfather, Donald C. Hunter Sr. Merry Christmas, we love you! — $100
Herbert A. Claiborne III, In memory of Dr. Herbert A. Claiborne Jr. and in honor of Mrs. Herbert A. Claiborne Jr., previous Christmas Mother — $100
Mrs. Josephine J. Miller, In honor of Betsy Jackson Parrish — $150
In honor of Barbara and Cecil Welsh, Martin and Sonja Welsh and Carolyn Atherholt. Love, Leigh — $200
For the blessing of friends and in loving memory of Audrey Eggleston, from The Hatters — $100
In loving memory of Hugh White from his family — $100
Pear J. Liggins, In memory of my husband, John H.”Hickie” Liggins, and my son, John F. “J.J.” Ligggins — $350
Richard and Donna Mudd — $50
Anonymous, In loving memory of Robert Calvert King Sr., by his family — $200
Anonymous, In honor of everyone who wears a mask! — $123.45
Piper Sandler Companies — $72.10
Floyd E. Adams, Jr., In memory of those departed, TJHS, Class of 1952 — $100
Dr. Larry Zacharias, In memory of my wives, Jackie Zacharias and Joyce Zacharias — $100
Evelyn M. Bryson, In memory of Gilbert Bryson and Robert W.P. Martin Jr. — $100
Susan A. Bain — $50
Libbie Market Breakfast Club, In memory of beloved members, John, Chuck, Catherine and Brian — $250
Peggy and Austin Brockenbrough, In honor of our families — $500
Bland Sutton — $100
Wilton Dunn Sadler, In honor of the members of ISHPP — $100
Anonymous, Given to the glory of God and in loving memory of Lawrence B. Cann Jr., Constance Cann Hancock, C. Cabell Hancock Jr. and Virginia Coleman Hancock — $200
Anonymous, Given to the glory of God and in loving memory of Nancy and Lawrence Cann, Emma and Odis Small, Nancy and John Purcell, and Ellen G. Christian — $200
Anonymous, Given in memory of Buck Paul, Elizabeth Wallace, Heningham Leake Morris, John L. Brinkley, Sarah T. Harrison, Lucille Baskerville, Isabelle Marshall and Betsy Brown — $100
In memory of Jacqueline F. Herod, a former Richmond Christmas Mother, and Jack N. Herod — $100
Anonymous — $100
Doris D. Ross and William O. Ross, In memory of our parents, Edgar and Dorothy Duncan, and Norman and Pearl Ross — $100
Nina Bacote — $100
Davis Ladies, In honor of our mother, Esther Priscilla Anderson Davis, and in memory of our aunt, Leatrice Anderson Davis — $100
Sadie Lee and Josie Bannon Williamson — $100
Storey Blair Mills — $50
Sarah and Rand Irby, Mackie Wellford — $25
Missy and Sandy Gullquist, In loving memory of Marian and Stan, Marge and Burt and our beloved Uncle Don — $250
Catherine, Mary Lewis and Sydney, In loving memory of our grandparents, Nana, BB and Pop-Pop — $50
Ellen P. Corbett, dedicated to my parents, Mary and Hurley Cauthorn — $25
Greg Camp and Ben Davis, In celebration of the life of Francis Ferrante — $150
Anne and Mac McElroy, In honor of the Alcorns, Austins, Daniels, Kemps and McDowells — $200