Richmond Christmas Mother donations as of Dec. 24: $239,517.53

The Richmond Times-Dispatch follows its tradition of publishing the names of donors to the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund throughout the holiday season. Your generosity helps the fund support initiatives across the region to brighten the holiday season for thousands of your neighbors.
The Times-Dispatch has sponsored the Richmond Christmas Mother program, a yearly holiday fund drive, since 1935, some of those years in partnership with the former afternoon newspaper, The Richmond News Leader.
The Richmond Christmas Mother program receives donations from RTD readers and advertisers, and it is building an endowment to help future services.
Last year, the program collected over $338,000 in contributions.
Give online by going to https://richmond.com/christmas-mother/donate/christmas_mother_ donations/
You can send contributions by mail to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund, P.O. Box 25864, Richmond, VA 23260. Checks should be made payable to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund.
Previously reported — $195,499.20
Today’s gifts — $44,018.33
Grand total — $239,517.53
Laurie Petronis Family — $5,000
Durham Foundation — $5,000
Debbie J. Johnston Charitable Fund — $5,000
Anonymous — $1,200
Tom and Ann Brizzolara — $1,113.33
Mr. and Mrs. Scott Broaddus, in memory of our parents, Mr. and Mrs. Temple Broaddus and Mr. and Mrs. William T. Christian — $50
To the employees of Davenport Asset Management — $600
Ms. Sandra Rose, in memory of my loving son, Greg. Mom — $50
Paul and Zelda Silver, in honor of the extraordinary contributions the first responders make to the Richmond metropolitan area — $500
Bob and Cindy Johnson, in honor and memory of Jean Fulgham, Carolyn Johnson and Pete Johnson. We miss your presence, Christmas spirit and honored traditions — $100
Mr. and Mrs. Scott and Dianna Drake, in loving memory of Robin Myrick and Bruce Drake — $25
Steven and Johanna Burks — $50
Andre Basmajian, in tribute to retired federal civil servants Andrew C. Epps III, Carroll A. Mason and Rachel Vaughan. Thank you for your exceptional service to help residents of the Commonwealth of Virginia during your active career. A wonderful gift to the people of the United States of America! — $100
Geof, Lisa, Garrett and Ryan Tidey, in memory of George Tidey — $1,000
RWCIII, in loving memory of EBH, JWH, FSC and RWC — $400
Susan J. Eister Estes, in memory of my dear husband, Charles Edwin Estes, and my parents, William Robert and Elizabeth Jane Eister — $200
In memory of William M. Hill and William M. Hill Jr., from their family — $300
Anonymous — $200
Karen and Howard Owen, in memory of Phyllis Van Neste, W. Lane Van Neste, Roxie Owen and E.F. Owen — $1,000
Tammie Thompson, in memory of my grandmother, Martha Douglas, and uncle, Willie J. Douglas Jr. — $30
Mr. and Mrs. Charles and Sharon Appich, in honor of Colin, Caleb and Caroline — $200
Riley, Tori and Andrew and Hannah O’Shea, in honor of our grandparents, Betsy and Jim Pettit — $100
Sally M. Maynard, in loving memory of Dr. J. Gary Maynard Jr. — $100
Bobbie and Jim Ukrop — $1,000
Harry Moseley — $100
Sharon Kane Monroe, in memory of Aunt Edie and Uncle Joe Kane — $200
Jay Spruill, in honor of my mother, Mrs. Cora Sue Spruill — $100
Jackie and David, Moms and Dads — $200
Abigail, Madison, Jack and Harry Woodward, in honor of Annabelle Taylor — $50
Abigail, Madison, Jack and Harry Woodward, in loving memory of Juanita Nash — $50
Bill and Luitgard Webb, in loving memory of our parents — $100
Central Virginia Land and Timber LLC — $1,000
Nell Thompson, in memory of Kathy Horner — $100
Kitty Claiborne, in honor of the Christmas Mother and my beloved family, from their Christmas Mother of ’96 — $150
The Tuesday Bridge Girls: Martha, Kathleen, Anne K., Sara, Liza, Noni, Kitsie, Ann B., Cheryl, Stuart and Vickie, in honor of the Christmas Mother — $430
Lindsay and Brent Halsey, in memory of Brent Halsey Jr., from his family — $250
Chris and Erlynn Lansing — $1,000
G.W. Michael, Wythe and Karen Michael, Martha and Lee Chapman, Will, Tyler and Sophie Michael, and Michael, Anna and Molly Chapman, in memory of Martha W. Michael (Martie, Mom and Nana) — $500
In honor of our grandchildren: to Dallas, Merry Christmas; to Ruby, Merry Christmas and happy first birthday. From Granpa Sam and Granma Susie — $100
In honor of my good friends and members of the Richmond Elvis TCB Fan Club, for all the good you do, thank you, thank you very much. A very merry Christmas, from Connie Parrish — $100
David, Eric, Hannah and Carolyn — $1,000
Ginny Thornton, in honor of my sons and their families and especially my grandchildren, Robert and Charlotte, and all the animals we have loved — $50
Anonymous, in honor of my three children — $300
Joseph and Janis Akers — $50
Mary Adams, in memory of Emily Helen Forcket — $100
Mary Adams, in memory of Kaitlyn Marie Lyda — $100
Thank you, Dr. Malcolm Howell, for delivering our beautiful granddaughter and taking such good care of my daughter. God bless you — $50
Hairfield Morton PLC, in honor of our local real estate agent — $1,000
Palmer and Doug Garson, in loving memory of Joy Peebles Massie and Rachel Quinn Wallis — $250
Metropolitan Health Foundation Inc. — $1,000
Haywood, Thomas and Virginia, in loving memory of our grandparents, Grandbubby and Grandy, Fifi and Pop-Pop — $200
Phyllis M. Laslett, In memory of Bill Laslett — $50
Margy and Tom, Thomas and Claire, Tucker and Margaret, in Honor of Peggy Valentine, with all our love — $500
Ramthun/Lee family, in memory of our fathers Donald A. Ramthun Jr. and Ronald Lohr — $250
Martha and Jay Moore, in memory of Randy Totten — $100
Martha and Jay Moore, in memory of Waverly Pulley — $100
Martha and Jay Moore, in memory of Buck Paul — $100
Y.B. Taylor, in memory of my father, Mr. Archie B. Burrell — $50
Barbara T. Campbell, in memory of Robert K. Campbell, my husband — $100
Ken and Susan Campbell, in honor of our mothers, Virginia Burns and Nancy Campbell. — $250
Ms. Linda L. Cheseldine, in honor of grandchildren Alyssa, Michael, Brandon, Colin and Taylor; and great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Nason, Oaklynn and Braden — $200
Anonymous — $100
Megan and Jimmy, in memory of loved ones — $125
Megan and Jimmy, in honor of our own Christmas mother, Janice — $125
Love, Lou Anne and Doug, in honor of Lissy and in memory of Stewart, who loved the Christmas Mother program, started by his family in 1934 — $100
Love, Lou Anne and Doug, in honor of Lisa and Lewis, Susan and Andy, Bonnie and Evan, in lieu of our annual Christmas dinner this year — $100
Reginold M. Barley, in recognition of the work and sacrifices of President Robert Lindgren and the Randolph-Macon College Cabinet — $100
Ros, Didi, Page, Molly and Jack, in honor of Mimi, the 2004 Christmas Mother — $1,000
Gayle McMunn, in memory of Iris Epps — $50
In loving memory of Granny, Grandpa, Fawv, Uncle Jim and Bill. We miss all of you very much. With love from Marshall, Thornton and Jesse — $150
David and Lucy Trebour — $1,000
Anonymous — $100
Ken and Jeff Timmons, in memory of Chris Timmons — $500
Anonymous, in honor of my loving sister, Stephanie — $100
Remembering special folks, Tommy Cates, Tim Cates, Tommy Valentine, John Ciucci, Tommy Shiflett, Gary Gerloff, Faiz Shaheen, Fr. Pat, Rut, Patty Hayes, the Jarvis boys, Dennis Williams, David Mugford, Eddie Hobcroft, Richard Curley, Louis Kastelberg, Karen Crowder, Jamie Freeman, Warren McKenna, Johnny Cates — $20
Hannah Owen, in loving memory of David — $200
Richard A. Lambert Sr., in memory of my parents, Benjamin and Frances Lambert; brothers, Benjamin III, Leonard, Sr. and Abbot Lambert; niece, Joy Lambert and nephews, Ralph and Benjamin Lambert IV, and in honor of Rhonda Harmon — $500
The Swain family, In loving memory of John Lucas Swain aka Papa. — $100
Melanie, Mike and Myles Swain, in loving memory of Annie Rivera Schnitzler, aka Goga — $100
Happy anniversary, Nancy and Bruce, from Billy — $100
In loving memory of our mothers, Dorothy Lane Bralley and Jacqueline Moore Hoofnagle, given by Bill and Mikal Hoofnagle — $100
In honor of my bridge friends, Anne, Barbara, Gigi and Kathy, given by Mikal — $50
In honor of my mah-jongg friends, Anne, Kate, Margie, Merri Ann and Nancy, given by Mikal — $50
Anonymous — $150
Sandra K. Jackson, Faith Community Baptist Church — $100
The Barden family, honoring our neighbor and this year’s Christmas Mother, Rhonda Harmon — $250
Mr. J. Peyton and Mrs. Mary Katherine Moore, in memory of our parents Oot and Ernie Phillips, and Ann and Bill Gupton — $1,000
Anne M. Pollard, in memory of Overton Pollard — $300
Jean and Breck Arrington, in honor of our wonderful children and grandchildren — $100
Becky Gordon Cottrell, in memory of Polk and Essie Bryce Gordon, and Wimpy and Anne Marie Cottrell — $100
Becky Gordon Cottrell, in memory of Chris Cottrell — $100
Barbara, Rick, Mike and Laura Crowder, in loving memory of Buddy Crowder — $100
Jill Apperson, in memory of my parents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Apperson — $50
Tinky Scott and Tod Balsbaugh, in honor of our grandchildren, Kelby Morgan Jr. and Madelyn Morgan — $50
Kendall Parker and family, in memory of Brenda Wells Parker — $100
In loving memory of R.T. Aaronson — $100
Anonymous — $100
L. H. Ginn III, the West Point football team — $500
In memory of our parents, Emma and Allyn Janney, and Hudson and Shirley Hoen — $1,000
Jamie Fulgham, in memory of Buddy Crowder — $50
David Ross, in honor of Ann Parker Hyman Gottwald — $100
For the gift of the life of Buddie Crowder, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Blessings, joy and and peace, always — $500
Nancy, Mark, Claudia and Edward, in memory of Eunice Branker Carawan and Anna Gilmour Hayes, our loving mothers — $100
Dr. and Mrs. Donald S. Brown, in memory of our son, Mark Foss Brown — $200
Abner Baptist Church — $250
Anonymous — $100
John S. Helfrich — $200
The Ilnicky family, in memory of Anna Nolde McKenney — “Nannie.” Consider yourself hugged! We miss you! — $100