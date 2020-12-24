Richmond Christmas Mother donations as of Dec. 24: $239,517.53

Lindsay and Brent Halsey, in memory of Brent Halsey Jr., from his family — $250

Chris and Erlynn Lansing — $1,000

G.W. Michael, Wythe and Karen Michael, Martha and Lee Chapman, Will, Tyler and Sophie Michael, and Michael, Anna and Molly Chapman, in memory of Martha W. Michael (Martie, Mom and Nana) — $500

In honor of our grandchildren: to Dallas, Merry Christmas; to Ruby, Merry Christmas and happy first birthday. From Granpa Sam and Granma Susie — $100

In honor of my good friends and members of the Richmond Elvis TCB Fan Club, for all the good you do, thank you, thank you very much. A very merry Christmas, from Connie Parrish — $100

David, Eric, Hannah and Carolyn — $1,000

Ginny Thornton, in honor of my sons and their families and especially my grandchildren, Robert and Charlotte, and all the animals we have loved — $50

Anonymous, in honor of my three children — $300

Joseph and Janis Akers — $50