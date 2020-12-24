 Skip to main content
Richmond Christmas Mother donations as of Dec. 24: $239,517.53
christmas mother donations

Richmond Christmas Mother donations as of Dec. 24: $239,517.53

christmas mother fund 2020 logo

The Richmond Times-Dispatch follows its tradition of publishing the names of donors to the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund throughout the holiday season. Your generosity helps the fund support initiatives across the region to brighten the holiday season for thousands of your neighbors.

The Times-Dispatch has sponsored the Richmond Christmas Mother program, a yearly holiday fund drive, since 1935, some of those years in partnership with the former afternoon newspaper, The Richmond News Leader.

The Richmond Christmas Mother program receives donations from RTD readers and advertisers, and it is building an endowment to help future services.

Last year, the program collected over $338,000 in contributions.

Give online by going to https://richmond.com/christmas-mother/donate/christmas_mother_ donations/

You can send contributions by mail to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund, P.O. Box 25864, Richmond, VA 23260. Checks should be made payable to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund.

Previously reported — $195,499.20

Today’s gifts — $44,018.33

Grand total — $239,517.53

Laurie Petronis Family — $5,000

Durham Foundation — $5,000

Debbie J. Johnston Charitable Fund — $5,000

Anonymous — $1,200

Tom and Ann Brizzolara — $1,113.33

Mr. and Mrs. Scott Broaddus, in memory of our parents, Mr. and Mrs. Temple Broaddus and Mr. and Mrs. William T. Christian — $50

To the employees of Davenport Asset Management — $600

Ms. Sandra Rose, in memory of my loving son, Greg. Mom — $50

Paul and Zelda Silver, in honor of the extraordinary contributions the first responders make to the Richmond metropolitan area — $500

Bob and Cindy Johnson, in honor and memory of Jean Fulgham, Carolyn Johnson and Pete Johnson. We miss your presence, Christmas spirit and honored traditions — $100

Mr. and Mrs. Scott and Dianna Drake, in loving memory of Robin Myrick and Bruce Drake — $25

Steven and Johanna Burks — $50

Andre Basmajian, in tribute to retired federal civil servants Andrew C. Epps III, Carroll A. Mason and Rachel Vaughan. Thank you for your exceptional service to help residents of the Commonwealth of Virginia during your active career. A wonderful gift to the people of the United States of America! — $100

Geof, Lisa, Garrett and Ryan Tidey, in memory of George Tidey — $1,000

RWCIII, in loving memory of EBH, JWH, FSC and RWC — $400

Susan J. Eister Estes, in memory of my dear husband, Charles Edwin Estes, and my parents, William Robert and Elizabeth Jane Eister — $200

In memory of William M. Hill and William M. Hill Jr., from their family — $300

Anonymous — $200

Karen and Howard Owen, in memory of Phyllis Van Neste, W. Lane Van Neste, Roxie Owen and E.F. Owen — $1,000

Tammie Thompson, in memory of my grandmother, Martha Douglas, and uncle, Willie J. Douglas Jr. — $30

Mr. and Mrs. Charles and Sharon Appich, in honor of Colin, Caleb and Caroline — $200

Riley, Tori and Andrew and Hannah O’Shea, in honor of our grandparents, Betsy and Jim Pettit — $100

Sally M. Maynard, in loving memory of Dr. J. Gary Maynard Jr. — $100

Bobbie and Jim Ukrop — $1,000

Harry Moseley — $100

Sharon Kane Monroe, in memory of Aunt Edie and Uncle Joe Kane — $200

Jay Spruill, in honor of my mother, Mrs. Cora Sue Spruill — $100

Jackie and David, Moms and Dads — $200

Abigail, Madison, Jack and Harry Woodward, in honor of Annabelle Taylor — $50

Abigail, Madison, Jack and Harry Woodward, in loving memory of Juanita Nash — $50

Bill and Luitgard Webb, in loving memory of our parents — $100

Central Virginia Land and Timber LLC — $1,000

Nell Thompson, in memory of Kathy Horner — $100

Kitty Claiborne, in honor of the Christmas Mother and my beloved family, from their Christmas Mother of ’96 — $150

The Tuesday Bridge Girls: Martha, Kathleen, Anne K., Sara, Liza, Noni, Kitsie, Ann B., Cheryl, Stuart and Vickie, in honor of the Christmas Mother — $430

Lindsay and Brent Halsey, in memory of Brent Halsey Jr., from his family — $250

Chris and Erlynn Lansing — $1,000

G.W. Michael, Wythe and Karen Michael, Martha and Lee Chapman, Will, Tyler and Sophie Michael, and Michael, Anna and Molly Chapman, in memory of Martha W. Michael (Martie, Mom and Nana) — $500

In honor of our grandchildren: to Dallas, Merry Christmas; to Ruby, Merry Christmas and happy first birthday. From Granpa Sam and Granma Susie — $100

In honor of my good friends and members of the Richmond Elvis TCB Fan Club, for all the good you do, thank you, thank you very much. A very merry Christmas, from Connie Parrish — $100

David, Eric, Hannah and Carolyn — $1,000

Ginny Thornton, in honor of my sons and their families and especially my grandchildren, Robert and Charlotte, and all the animals we have loved — $50

Anonymous, in honor of my three children — $300

Joseph and Janis Akers — $50

Mary Adams, in memory of Emily Helen Forcket — $100

Mary Adams, in memory of Kaitlyn Marie Lyda — $100

Thank you, Dr. Malcolm Howell, for delivering our beautiful granddaughter and taking such good care of my daughter. God bless you — $50

Hairfield Morton PLC, in honor of our local real estate agent — $1,000

Palmer and Doug Garson, in loving memory of Joy Peebles Massie and Rachel Quinn Wallis — $250

Metropolitan Health Foundation Inc. — $1,000

Haywood, Thomas and Virginia, in loving memory of our grandparents, Grandbubby and Grandy, Fifi and Pop-Pop — $200

Phyllis M. Laslett, In memory of Bill Laslett — $50

Margy and Tom, Thomas and Claire, Tucker and Margaret, in Honor of Peggy Valentine, with all our love — $500

Ramthun/Lee family, in memory of our fathers Donald A. Ramthun Jr. and Ronald Lohr — $250

Martha and Jay Moore, in memory of Randy Totten — $100

Martha and Jay Moore, in memory of Waverly Pulley — $100

Martha and Jay Moore, in memory of Buck Paul — $100

Y.B. Taylor, in memory of my father, Mr. Archie B. Burrell — $50

Barbara T. Campbell, in memory of Robert K. Campbell, my husband — $100

Ken and Susan Campbell, in honor of our mothers, Virginia Burns and Nancy Campbell. — $250

Ms. Linda L. Cheseldine, in honor of grandchildren Alyssa, Michael, Brandon, Colin and Taylor; and great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Nason, Oaklynn and Braden — $200

Anonymous — $100

Megan and Jimmy, in memory of loved ones — $125

Megan and Jimmy, in honor of our own Christmas mother, Janice — $125

Love, Lou Anne and Doug, in honor of Lissy and in memory of Stewart, who loved the Christmas Mother program, started by his family in 1934 — $100

Love, Lou Anne and Doug, in honor of Lisa and Lewis, Susan and Andy, Bonnie and Evan, in lieu of our annual Christmas dinner this year — $100

Reginold M. Barley, in recognition of the work and sacrifices of President Robert Lindgren and the Randolph-Macon College Cabinet — $100

Ros, Didi, Page, Molly and Jack, in honor of Mimi, the 2004 Christmas Mother — $1,000

Gayle McMunn, in memory of Iris Epps — $50

In loving memory of Granny, Grandpa, Fawv, Uncle Jim and Bill. We miss all of you very much. With love from Marshall, Thornton and Jesse — $150

David and Lucy Trebour — $1,000

Anonymous — $100

Ken and Jeff Timmons, in memory of Chris Timmons — $500

Anonymous, in honor of my loving sister, Stephanie — $100

Remembering special folks, Tommy Cates, Tim Cates, Tommy Valentine, John Ciucci, Tommy Shiflett, Gary Gerloff, Faiz Shaheen, Fr. Pat, Rut, Patty Hayes, the Jarvis boys, Dennis Williams, David Mugford, Eddie Hobcroft, Richard Curley, Louis Kastelberg, Karen Crowder, Jamie Freeman, Warren McKenna, Johnny Cates — $20

Hannah Owen, in loving memory of David — $200

Richard A. Lambert Sr., in memory of my parents, Benjamin and Frances Lambert; brothers, Benjamin III, Leonard, Sr. and Abbot Lambert; niece, Joy Lambert and nephews, Ralph and Benjamin Lambert IV, and in honor of Rhonda Harmon — $500

The Swain family, In loving memory of John Lucas Swain aka Papa. — $100

Melanie, Mike and Myles Swain, in loving memory of Annie Rivera Schnitzler, aka Goga — $100

Happy anniversary, Nancy and Bruce, from Billy — $100

In loving memory of our mothers, Dorothy Lane Bralley and Jacqueline Moore Hoofnagle, given by Bill and Mikal Hoofnagle — $100

In honor of my bridge friends, Anne, Barbara, Gigi and Kathy, given by Mikal — $50

In honor of my mah-jongg friends, Anne, Kate, Margie, Merri Ann and Nancy, given by Mikal — $50

Anonymous — $150

Sandra K. Jackson, Faith Community Baptist Church — $100

The Barden family, honoring our neighbor and this year’s Christmas Mother, Rhonda Harmon — $250

Mr. J. Peyton and Mrs. Mary Katherine Moore, in memory of our parents Oot and Ernie Phillips, and Ann and Bill Gupton — $1,000

Anne M. Pollard, in memory of Overton Pollard — $300

Jean and Breck Arrington, in honor of our wonderful children and grandchildren — $100

Becky Gordon Cottrell, in memory of Polk and Essie Bryce Gordon, and Wimpy and Anne Marie Cottrell — $100

Becky Gordon Cottrell, in memory of Chris Cottrell — $100

Barbara, Rick, Mike and Laura Crowder, in loving memory of Buddy Crowder — $100

Jill Apperson, in memory of my parents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Apperson — $50

Tinky Scott and Tod Balsbaugh, in honor of our grandchildren, Kelby Morgan Jr. and Madelyn Morgan — $50

Kendall Parker and family, in memory of Brenda Wells Parker — $100

In loving memory of R.T. Aaronson — $100

Anonymous — $100

L. H. Ginn III, the West Point football team — $500

In memory of our parents, Emma and Allyn Janney, and Hudson and Shirley Hoen — $1,000

Jamie Fulgham, in memory of Buddy Crowder — $50

David Ross, in honor of Ann Parker Hyman Gottwald — $100

For the gift of the life of Buddie Crowder, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Blessings, joy and and peace, always — $500

Nancy, Mark, Claudia and Edward, in memory of Eunice Branker Carawan and Anna Gilmour Hayes, our loving mothers — $100

Dr. and Mrs. Donald S. Brown, in memory of our son, Mark Foss Brown — $200

Abner Baptist Church — $250

Anonymous — $100

John S. Helfrich — $200

The Ilnicky family, in memory of Anna Nolde McKenney — “Nannie.” Consider yourself hugged! We miss you! — $100

