Richmond Christmas Mother donations as of Dec. 25: $332,107.54

The Richmond Christmas Mother Fund recently received a significant donation from McGuireWoods in honor of this year’s Christmas Mother, Rhonda Harmon.

McGuireWoods held its annual Christmas Mother Program virtually on Dec. 17, featuring a recording of the McGuireWoods Singers and Harmon, who is the wife of McGuireWoods Chairman Jon Harmon. For more than 20 years, McGuireWoods has supported the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund.

In years past, the firm has raised funds through lunches, jeans days and other contributions. This year, McGuireWoods presented to the Christmas Mother a donation made up of contributions from the partners of McGuireWoods and donations from office staff and attorneys. This year’s gift totaled $44,400.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch has sponsored the Richmond Christmas Mother program, a yearly holiday fund drive, since 1935, some of those years in partnership with the former afternoon newspaper, The Richmond News Leader.

The Times-Dispatch follows its tradition of publishing the names of donors to the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund throughout the holiday season. Your generosity helps the fund support initiatives across the region to brighten the holiday season for thousands of your neighbors.