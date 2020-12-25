 Skip to main content
Richmond Christmas Mother donations as of Dec. 25: $332,107.54
The Richmond Christmas Mother Fund recently received a significant donation from McGuireWoods in honor of this year’s Christmas Mother, Rhonda Harmon.

McGuireWoods held its annual Christmas Mother Program virtually on Dec. 17, featuring a recording of the McGuireWoods Singers and Harmon, who is the wife of McGuireWoods Chairman Jon Harmon. For more than 20 years, McGuireWoods has supported the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund.

In years past, the firm has raised funds through lunches, jeans days and other contributions. This year, McGuireWoods presented to the Christmas Mother a donation made up of contributions from the partners of McGuireWoods and donations from office staff and attorneys. This year’s gift totaled $44,400.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch has sponsored the Richmond Christmas Mother program, a yearly holiday fund drive, since 1935, some of those years in partnership with the former afternoon newspaper, The Richmond News Leader.

The Times-Dispatch follows its tradition of publishing the names of donors to the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund throughout the holiday season. Your generosity helps the fund support initiatives across the region to brighten the holiday season for thousands of your neighbors.

The Richmond Christmas Mother program receives donations from RTD readers and advertisers, and it is building an endowment to help future services.

Last year, the program collected over $338,000 in contributions.

Give online by going to https://richmond.com/christmas-mother/donate/christmas_mother_ donations/

You can send contributions by mail to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund, P.O. Box 25864, Richmond, VA 23260. Checks should be made payable to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund.

More donations will be published Saturday.

Previously reported — $239,517.53

Today’s gifts — $92,490.01

Grand total — $332,007.54

In honor of Rhonda Harmon, our Christmas Mother, from partners, associates and staff of McGuireWoods LLP — $44,400

Ken Abrams — $250

John Adams — $1,000

Jah Akande — $25

Jim Anderson — $500

Arthur Anderson II — $250

Frank Atkinson — $500

Terry Bagley — $1,000

Mary Baril — $250

Michael Barker — $250

Sarah Bennett — $50

Candace Blydenburgh — $300

Sarah Boehm — $100

Mark Bowles — $500

Alexander Brackett — $250

TW Bruno — $500

Steve Busch — $250

Jeremy Byrum — $250

Tom Cabaniss — $1,000

Karen Cain — $100

Joseph Calve — $250

Connie Cook — $25

Richard Cullen — $2,500

Michael Daglio — $250

Andriana Daley — $100

Rich Davis — $500

Bonnie Dean — $50

Katie Deluca — $1,000

Patrick DeRidder — $1,000

Howard Feller — $250

Matt Fender — $250

David Finkelson — $250

Matthew Fitzgerald — $350

Diane Flannery — $300

Douglas Foley — $250

William Forst — $30

Bryan Fratkin — $250

Ryan Frei — $100

Carla Gibson — $50

Katherine Graham — $50

Nancy Gwinn — $50

Jeffrey Hanna — $100

Jon Harmon — $6,500

Dion Hayes — $1,000

Michael Herring — $300

Mary Hoggard — $20

Pat Horne — $250

Justin Howard — $500

Meghan Hubbard — $500

Brent Justus — $250

Joanne Katsantonis — $1,000

Brennan Keene — $500

Don King — $250

Doug Lamb — $250

Vishwa Link — $250

Nancy Little — $500

Casey Lucier — $250

John Maddock — $400

Amy Manning — $500

George Martin — $750

Eugene Mathews — $500

Rhonda Mattox — $25

Anne McCray — $250

Michele McKinnon — $250

Dave Melson — $250

Charlie Menges — $250

Chris Michalik — $250

Perry Miles — $250

Doris Montgomery — $50

Dale Mullen — $250

Jon Neal — $250

Chris Nolan — $250

John O’Grady — $500

Kerrie Oates — $25

Scott Oostdyk — $500

Janet Peyton — $250

Sherry Pizzini — $25

Ginnie Price — $250

Brian Pumphrey — $300

Crystal Randolph — $25

Bob Redmond — $250

Joe Reid — $1,000

Mike Reynold — $100

David Richardson — $250

Brad Ridlehoover — $50

Brian Riopelle — $1,000

David Robertson — $250

Dana Rust — $500

Elaine Ryan — $150

Brandon Santos — $250

Michele Satterlund — $250

Rodney Satterwhite — $500

Brian Schmalzbach — $300

Beth Sieg — $500

Richard Snodgrass — $50

Karen Southall — $100

Tom Stallings — $750

Jackie Stone — $250

Katie Studer — $50

Tina Stulen — $50

Gregg Sutfin — $300

Sam Tarry — $1,000

Trent Taylor — $250

Robin Vance — $250

Tracy Walker — $1,000

Davis Walsh — $150

Scott Weber — $250

Lucy Wheatley — $50

Michael Woodward — $400

Troy Yeary, In memory of Connie Yeary — $100

Anonymous — $100

Anonymous — $20,000

Ken Stalls, Jonathan, Kelly, Lauren and Audrey Stalls. — $300

Chamie, Henry, Annie & Hank, In honor of Peggy, with all our love — $500

Henry and Chamie, In loving memory of Aunt True and Uncle Charlie — $500

Cindy Jefferson Glad and Bill Conkle, In memory of Billy Jefferson, who loved his kids and grandkids, and created so many wonderful Christmas memories for them — $50

Jayne Ukrop, In heartfelt appreciation to Rhonda for her amazing leadership during challenging times. Congratulations for a job well done — $1,000

Deb and Jay Galeski, to all the Christmas Mothers, past, present and future — $100

Anne Cabot and David Galeski, Looking forward to a glorious 2021 — $100

Ryan, Elizabeth, Morgan and Ethan Smartt, Bebe and Sassy Thalhimer — $50

Rev. Dr. Paige Lanier Chargois, In honor and memory of my beloved Mom, Dad, and Sister: Blanche, Earlie, and Edith Lanier — $75

Celebrating my Christmas wedding with all the sparkle of Philip Minor, from Fontaine — $100

Dennis Smith, In memory of my grandparents, James E. and Sallie Mae House of South Hill — $30

With love, Anne and Kathryn, In memory of John C. Kenny — $100

With love, Jackson, Graham, Sadie, Lily and Amelia, In honor of The Great Mamoo — $100

Fred Fisher, In memory of Bruce Crowe Fisher — $100

Mr. Michael Spinelli, In honor of my friend, Peter Bailey, and those Canadians who have died from the COVID-19 virus — $50

In honor of the feisty Westhampton alums, Class of 1958. Here’s to lunch again soon, from Susie Wiltshire — $100

Ms. Eugenia Borum, In honor of Susie and Beth — $50

Mr. and Mrs. Craig Cotman, In memory of the lives lost to COVID-19 — $100

May, In memory of Mrs. Anne Little — $100

Anonymous, In memory of Margy and Moss — $100

TesFaye and Alice Tamrie, In memory of our son, Sidney Deon Thornhill — $100

Anonymous — $5.01

Anonymous — $200

Anonymous — $250

George Calvert, In memory of Helen and Ed Calvert — $250

Eleanor Savage, In memory of A. Paul Funkhouser — $300

Elaine and Baxter Perkinson, In honor of all mothers at Christmas! — $500

Chris and Claire Williams Family Fund, In memory of Joyce Williams — $500

Joseph B. and Delores V. Terry Fund — $100

Susan Hill Boisseau, In memory of Oakie Booker Boisseau and Richelieu Coleman Boisseau — $100

Becca and Paul, In honor of our Christmas Mother, Rhonda Harmon — $750

Sharon Williams Brown, Gertie B. Williams — $50

Elizabeth Cullen Bray, To honor shared memories with great friends and neighbors, Dick Forrester, Ty Whitley and Maria Butler — $50

Ava and Steve Deal, In honor of our grandchildren, Marita Allen, Stuart Allen and Luke Mustian. — $500

Liz and George Brengel — $25

William Hopkins, Donald Finley — $100

Russell Warren, Clarence and Kathryn Warren — $100

Cindy and Robin Russo, our family — $500

LCOL Roger Galbraith and LCDR Maria Galbraith — $100

Martha and Jay Moore, in memory of Chris Cottrell — $100

Ethan Rashkind, Cameron Rashkind — $20

Abigail, Madison, Jack and Harry Woodward, In honor of Lynn Taylor — $50

Abigail, Madison, Jack and Harry Woodward, In honor of Vereen Woodward — $50

In loving memory of Mom and Dad, Margaret and Paul Rock, who gave us the best Christmas memories to cherish in our hearts forever. Doris Ann, Brittany, Katie and Joe — $100

In memory of our friend, Allen West, from Thomas, Daniel, Clarke, Ted and Mark — $250

In memory of Bill Clarke, with love from AP, Teddy and family — $250

In memory of our great-grandparents, Helen and Thomas Hayes and Anne and Dewey Gottwald, with love from Thomas, Daniel, Clarke, Ted and Mark — $250

In memory of Pearl Jones, with love from Thomas, Daniel, Clarke, Ted and Mark — $100

In memory of our grandparents, Frances and Haywood Hyman, with love from Thomas, Daniel, Clarke, Ted and Mark — $250

In honor of our grandparents, Nancy and Bruce Gottwald, with love from Thomas & Blayre, Daniel & Martha, Clarke & Mimi, Ted & Bridgette, Mark & Meghan, Dewey, Parker, Stella Hays, Ellie & Gibbs and Owen — $250

In memory of Christmas Mother True Luck and Charles Luck III, with love from AP and Teddy and family — $250

In loving memory for Bruce C. Gottwald Jr., with love from AP & Teddy, Thomas & Blayre, Daniel & Martha, Clarke & Mimi, Ted & Bridgette, Mark & Meghan, Dewey, Parker, Stella Hays, Ellie & Gibbs and Owen — $1,000

In memory of Richard and Geny Holtz, and Carol Ann Holtz Hudson — $1,000

Anne and Roger Boeve, In memory of Marilyn Reaves Louthan, Deannea Raarup Brinkman, John C. Maxwell, and John H. Hager — $500

Tom and Ceci Rice, Henry Gordon — $75

Gibson Wright and family, in honor of Kimberly on her birthday. — $250

Stephanie Kane, Rose Mary Kane — $50

Peggy Siegel, In honor of my mother, who always made Christmas a very special time for me and my six brothers and sisters — $500

Ingrid Davis, In memory of my husband, Douglas Whitfield Davis — $100

Mary-Margaret Cash, In memory of our friend, Theresa Preda — $50

The West Coast Westbrooks, Dr. and Mrs. Van Tuyle — $100

Murillo Family — $200

Robert and Joyce Potter — $25

Your grateful family, Phyllis and LeRoy Brown and Mary and Jim Horner — $250

Leslie-Jean and Randy Jessee, with love to Claire, Tyler, Nate, Zach, Stacy and Patrick — $100

Pete and Carole OBrien — $200

Beth, In loving memory of Gay. — $50

Giles, Rosie and McGill, In memory of Woo Woo, and in honor of Tutu, Nana, Papa, Coach and Johnny — $200

Judy, Sara and Alan, In memory of two special Christmas mothers, Dorothy Durham Rudlin, and Betty Bond Faulkner — $100

Allison Vogler, In memory of George Tidey. — $100

His daughter, In Memory of James Alton Smith — $100

Judy Watkins — $200

Anonymous — $50

The Maxwell Boys, In honor of our great friends, Harry Cohn and Dean Jarrett — $200

LTC(R) and Mrs. Stephen Mauro — $50

Ashleigh, Alexis, Sarah and Zachary, In memory of our grandmother, Joanne Nelson Pineno — $200

Bob Farley, In Memory of Ernst W. and Lucille Latiolais Farley — $100

John Kearley — $100

Jay and Betty Cleaton, In memory of our mothers, Aurelia and Bow — $100

Anonymous — $20

Anonymous — $200

Lisa and John OBrion, With thanks to Bill and Gale Cushing for their gifts of lights and Christmas Spirit to our Clayborne Village neighborhood — $100

Maria Dane, On behalf of the Cuenin Family for Christmas — $50

One of many thankful UR employees, for the University of Richmond’s leadership team and Dr. Ronald Crutcher’s Cabinet Thank you for your kindness and generosity to us, especially since March 2020 — $100

Sande Snead and Martin Brill, In memory of our fathers, Billy Snead and Dudley Brill — $250

Jason Verkay — $100

Anonymous — $100

Dave and Leslie Reppard, USNA ’72 — $100

Anonymous, Honoring my buddies, Carol, Nancy and Suz — $50

Willie Caplan and Virginia Thorn, helping the cause — $25

The Troutman Family, In memory of Edward B. Andrews — $50

Jean Boosinger, in loving memory of my granddaughter, Nelly Jeanne Davis. — $100

Sandy and Louise Williamson, In honor of Charlie, Shepard and Bo — $500

Mary Carter Hyman, in honor of my new great-nephew Owen Walker Gottwald — $100

Anonymous — $100

Anonymous, The nurses in RVA — $50

Anonymous — $1,000

The Marcum-Blum family — $100

Bill and Sharon Montgomery, In honor of the staff and our fellow volunteers at Shepherd’s Way Relief Center — $250

Barb Satterwhite — $100

Jim and Laura Bacon, To all of our courageous health care workers and caregivers — $100

Anonymous — $100

Will and Trudi Allcott — $200

Anne B. Davis — $50

Bill and Pooh Steele, In honor of our three Grandsons, Robert, James and Will — $150

Gail E. Timbers — $200

David D. O’Kelly Jr., on behalf of Jennifer Phillips for Thanksgiving — $25

Midge Lunsford, In loving memory of my husband, Dr. Carl Lunsford — $100

Dot Deaner, In loving memory of my mother, Ann Copley — $100

Ed Taylor — $50

Carl F. Bowmer, In loving memory of Elizabeth M. Bowmer; Mr. and Mrs. Carl D. Bowmer; Mr. and Mrs. W.R. McFall; Amy N. McFall; William E. Seaton. Jr. (Uncle Willie); Uncle Leroy Wood, “the jumping man of Bluegrass”; and James R. Ray, our Scoutmaster. — $400

The Tuesday Bridge Club, given by Billie P. Huston, Robey and Jean Estes Jr., Susan and George Knaysl, W.R. and S.S. Smith III, Helen and James Ryan, Donna Edgerton and Sally Meyers — $800

In memory of the 2006 Christmas Mother, True Luck and our father, Charles Luck III. Our Christmas Mother and Father every year. Love always, Terrell, Elliott, True, Elise and Ravenel — $300

In honor of All Christmas Mothers from The Harrigans — $250

In honor of the 2020 Christmas Mother from The Harrigans — $250

Martha A. Faulkner — $65

Ken and Bonnie Willard, In memory of Louise Willard, Mike and Rusty. We miss you. — $100

Mrs. Sally Bagley, In memory of Allen Goolsby West and Becca Clary Harris — $100

Mr. and Mrs. Don and Kaye Jones — $100

Barbara and Bill Reames — $100

Mary and William Stone — $200

Barbara Ruffin Cone — $100

Mr. and Mrs. James Anderson III, In memory of our mothers, Corrine Banks Anderson and Fannie Walker Jones — $25

Russell and Susan Harper — $150

In memory of our parents, Sue and J.B. Hall Jr., From Anne Cary Allen and Susan Harper — $150

Dr. M.B. Lacy Jr., In honor of The Jennings family, Lally, Foster, Mac and Lacy — $200

In memory of David Farley from his family — $100

In honor of Jon and Rhonda Harmon from John and Jean Oakley — $200

Karen Friend, In loving memory of Chuck Friend, and his mother, Rosemary Thomasson. — $500

Charles E. Bagwell, In honor of my dear brother Luther (Bill) Dixon and Robert Bagwell, and sister Harriet Coffin — $250

Anonymous, In honor of Martha and Jay Moore — $50

Anonymous — $25

Anonymous, In loving memory of Massie, Goobie, Bolling and Sazshy — $500

Valerie and Miles Cary, In loving memory of Bill Deep and Ann Cary — $200

Johnnie Lou Terry, In loving memory of Charlie Terry — $200

Mr. and Mrs. James Whitten Sr., In memory of Wally Whitten & Whitten Maher — $300

Mrs. James B. Dalton Jr., honoring long-term beloved friend, Mrs. Anne Wyatt Beazley Little. — $500

In memory of loved ones, from Ruthie and Buddy Penick — $200

In memory of our parents, Edith and Ernest Jones, Mary Warren and Hudnall Ware Jr., from Betsy and Latané Ware — $200

James C. Courter III, In honor and memory of my parents, Virginia Lee and Jimmy Courter — $100

Mr. and Mrs. Richard S. Reynolds III, In honor of the Christmas Mother, Rhonda Harmon — $250

In loving memory of Eddie Benson, Susie and Taylor — $75

William and Ruth Fleming Jr. — $100

Charlie and Leslie Clark, In loving memory of Sara Camper Trinite and Samuel Leslie “Bunkie” Trinite, from their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren — $100

Charles and Leslie Clark, In loving memory of my parents, Lillian Foster Clark and Murphy Haskins Clark; my sisters, Jean Carol and Barbara Ann; and my brother, Larry Haskins — $100

Charlie and Leslie Clark, In loving memory of my grandmother, Alma Merchants Camper “Big” — $25

Network for Good — $100

R. Carter and Ann Scott III, In memory of Mr. and Mrs. Robert B. Armistead and Mr. and Mrs. R. Carter Scott Jr. — $200

