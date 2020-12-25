Richmond Christmas Mother donations as of Dec. 25: $332,107.54

The Richmond Christmas Mother Fund recently received a significant donation from McGuireWoods in honor of this year’s Christmas Mother, Rhonda Harmon.
McGuireWoods held its annual Christmas Mother Program virtually on Dec. 17, featuring a recording of the McGuireWoods Singers and Harmon, who is the wife of McGuireWoods Chairman Jon Harmon. For more than 20 years, McGuireWoods has supported the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund.
In years past, the firm has raised funds through lunches, jeans days and other contributions. This year, McGuireWoods presented to the Christmas Mother a donation made up of contributions from the partners of McGuireWoods and donations from office staff and attorneys. This year’s gift totaled $44,400.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch has sponsored the Richmond Christmas Mother program, a yearly holiday fund drive, since 1935, some of those years in partnership with the former afternoon newspaper, The Richmond News Leader.
The Times-Dispatch follows its tradition of publishing the names of donors to the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund throughout the holiday season. Your generosity helps the fund support initiatives across the region to brighten the holiday season for thousands of your neighbors.
The Richmond Christmas Mother program receives donations from RTD readers and advertisers, and it is building an endowment to help future services.
Last year, the program collected over $338,000 in contributions.
Give online by going to https://richmond.com/christmas-mother/donate/christmas_mother_ donations/
You can send contributions by mail to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund, P.O. Box 25864, Richmond, VA 23260. Checks should be made payable to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund.
More donations will be published Saturday.
Previously reported — $239,517.53
Today’s gifts — $92,490.01
Grand total — $332,007.54
In honor of Rhonda Harmon, our Christmas Mother, from partners, associates and staff of McGuireWoods LLP — $44,400
Ken Abrams — $250
John Adams — $1,000
Jah Akande — $25
Jim Anderson — $500
Arthur Anderson II — $250
Frank Atkinson — $500
Terry Bagley — $1,000
Mary Baril — $250
Michael Barker — $250
Sarah Bennett — $50
Candace Blydenburgh — $300
Sarah Boehm — $100
Mark Bowles — $500
Alexander Brackett — $250
TW Bruno — $500
Steve Busch — $250
Jeremy Byrum — $250
Tom Cabaniss — $1,000
Karen Cain — $100
Joseph Calve — $250
Connie Cook — $25
Richard Cullen — $2,500
Michael Daglio — $250
Andriana Daley — $100
Rich Davis — $500
Bonnie Dean — $50
Katie Deluca — $1,000
Patrick DeRidder — $1,000
Howard Feller — $250
Matt Fender — $250
David Finkelson — $250
Matthew Fitzgerald — $350
Diane Flannery — $300
Douglas Foley — $250
William Forst — $30
Bryan Fratkin — $250
Ryan Frei — $100
Carla Gibson — $50
Katherine Graham — $50
Nancy Gwinn — $50
Jeffrey Hanna — $100
Jon Harmon — $6,500
Dion Hayes — $1,000
Michael Herring — $300
Mary Hoggard — $20
Pat Horne — $250
Justin Howard — $500
Meghan Hubbard — $500
Brent Justus — $250
Joanne Katsantonis — $1,000
Brennan Keene — $500
Don King — $250
Doug Lamb — $250
Vishwa Link — $250
Nancy Little — $500
Casey Lucier — $250
John Maddock — $400
Amy Manning — $500
George Martin — $750
Eugene Mathews — $500
Rhonda Mattox — $25
Anne McCray — $250
Michele McKinnon — $250
Dave Melson — $250
Charlie Menges — $250
Chris Michalik — $250
Perry Miles — $250
Doris Montgomery — $50
Dale Mullen — $250
Jon Neal — $250
Chris Nolan — $250
John O’Grady — $500
Kerrie Oates — $25
Scott Oostdyk — $500
Janet Peyton — $250
Sherry Pizzini — $25
Ginnie Price — $250
Brian Pumphrey — $300
Crystal Randolph — $25
Bob Redmond — $250
Joe Reid — $1,000
Mike Reynold — $100
David Richardson — $250
Brad Ridlehoover — $50
Brian Riopelle — $1,000
David Robertson — $250
Dana Rust — $500
Elaine Ryan — $150
Brandon Santos — $250
Michele Satterlund — $250
Rodney Satterwhite — $500
Brian Schmalzbach — $300
Beth Sieg — $500
Richard Snodgrass — $50
Karen Southall — $100
Tom Stallings — $750
Jackie Stone — $250
Katie Studer — $50
Tina Stulen — $50
Gregg Sutfin — $300
Sam Tarry — $1,000
Trent Taylor — $250
Robin Vance — $250
Tracy Walker — $1,000
Davis Walsh — $150
Scott Weber — $250
Lucy Wheatley — $50
Michael Woodward — $400
Troy Yeary, In memory of Connie Yeary — $100
Anonymous — $100
Anonymous — $20,000
Ken Stalls, Jonathan, Kelly, Lauren and Audrey Stalls. — $300
Chamie, Henry, Annie & Hank, In honor of Peggy, with all our love — $500
Henry and Chamie, In loving memory of Aunt True and Uncle Charlie — $500
Cindy Jefferson Glad and Bill Conkle, In memory of Billy Jefferson, who loved his kids and grandkids, and created so many wonderful Christmas memories for them — $50
Jayne Ukrop, In heartfelt appreciation to Rhonda for her amazing leadership during challenging times. Congratulations for a job well done — $1,000
Deb and Jay Galeski, to all the Christmas Mothers, past, present and future — $100
Anne Cabot and David Galeski, Looking forward to a glorious 2021 — $100
Ryan, Elizabeth, Morgan and Ethan Smartt, Bebe and Sassy Thalhimer — $50
Rev. Dr. Paige Lanier Chargois, In honor and memory of my beloved Mom, Dad, and Sister: Blanche, Earlie, and Edith Lanier — $75
Celebrating my Christmas wedding with all the sparkle of Philip Minor, from Fontaine — $100
Dennis Smith, In memory of my grandparents, James E. and Sallie Mae House of South Hill — $30
With love, Anne and Kathryn, In memory of John C. Kenny — $100
With love, Jackson, Graham, Sadie, Lily and Amelia, In honor of The Great Mamoo — $100
Fred Fisher, In memory of Bruce Crowe Fisher — $100
Mr. Michael Spinelli, In honor of my friend, Peter Bailey, and those Canadians who have died from the COVID-19 virus — $50
In honor of the feisty Westhampton alums, Class of 1958. Here’s to lunch again soon, from Susie Wiltshire — $100
Ms. Eugenia Borum, In honor of Susie and Beth — $50
Mr. and Mrs. Craig Cotman, In memory of the lives lost to COVID-19 — $100
May, In memory of Mrs. Anne Little — $100
Anonymous, In memory of Margy and Moss — $100
TesFaye and Alice Tamrie, In memory of our son, Sidney Deon Thornhill — $100
Anonymous — $5.01
Anonymous — $200
Anonymous — $250
George Calvert, In memory of Helen and Ed Calvert — $250
Eleanor Savage, In memory of A. Paul Funkhouser — $300
Elaine and Baxter Perkinson, In honor of all mothers at Christmas! — $500
Chris and Claire Williams Family Fund, In memory of Joyce Williams — $500
Joseph B. and Delores V. Terry Fund — $100
Susan Hill Boisseau, In memory of Oakie Booker Boisseau and Richelieu Coleman Boisseau — $100
Becca and Paul, In honor of our Christmas Mother, Rhonda Harmon — $750
Sharon Williams Brown, Gertie B. Williams — $50
Elizabeth Cullen Bray, To honor shared memories with great friends and neighbors, Dick Forrester, Ty Whitley and Maria Butler — $50
Ava and Steve Deal, In honor of our grandchildren, Marita Allen, Stuart Allen and Luke Mustian. — $500
Liz and George Brengel — $25
William Hopkins, Donald Finley — $100
Russell Warren, Clarence and Kathryn Warren — $100
Cindy and Robin Russo, our family — $500
LCOL Roger Galbraith and LCDR Maria Galbraith — $100
Martha and Jay Moore, in memory of Chris Cottrell — $100
Ethan Rashkind, Cameron Rashkind — $20
Abigail, Madison, Jack and Harry Woodward, In honor of Lynn Taylor — $50
Abigail, Madison, Jack and Harry Woodward, In honor of Vereen Woodward — $50
In loving memory of Mom and Dad, Margaret and Paul Rock, who gave us the best Christmas memories to cherish in our hearts forever. Doris Ann, Brittany, Katie and Joe — $100
In memory of our friend, Allen West, from Thomas, Daniel, Clarke, Ted and Mark — $250
In memory of Bill Clarke, with love from AP, Teddy and family — $250
In memory of our great-grandparents, Helen and Thomas Hayes and Anne and Dewey Gottwald, with love from Thomas, Daniel, Clarke, Ted and Mark — $250
In memory of Pearl Jones, with love from Thomas, Daniel, Clarke, Ted and Mark — $100
In memory of our grandparents, Frances and Haywood Hyman, with love from Thomas, Daniel, Clarke, Ted and Mark — $250
In honor of our grandparents, Nancy and Bruce Gottwald, with love from Thomas & Blayre, Daniel & Martha, Clarke & Mimi, Ted & Bridgette, Mark & Meghan, Dewey, Parker, Stella Hays, Ellie & Gibbs and Owen — $250
In memory of Christmas Mother True Luck and Charles Luck III, with love from AP and Teddy and family — $250
In loving memory for Bruce C. Gottwald Jr., with love from AP & Teddy, Thomas & Blayre, Daniel & Martha, Clarke & Mimi, Ted & Bridgette, Mark & Meghan, Dewey, Parker, Stella Hays, Ellie & Gibbs and Owen — $1,000
In memory of Richard and Geny Holtz, and Carol Ann Holtz Hudson — $1,000
Anne and Roger Boeve, In memory of Marilyn Reaves Louthan, Deannea Raarup Brinkman, John C. Maxwell, and John H. Hager — $500
Tom and Ceci Rice, Henry Gordon — $75
Gibson Wright and family, in honor of Kimberly on her birthday. — $250
Stephanie Kane, Rose Mary Kane — $50
Peggy Siegel, In honor of my mother, who always made Christmas a very special time for me and my six brothers and sisters — $500
Ingrid Davis, In memory of my husband, Douglas Whitfield Davis — $100
Mary-Margaret Cash, In memory of our friend, Theresa Preda — $50
The West Coast Westbrooks, Dr. and Mrs. Van Tuyle — $100
Murillo Family — $200
Robert and Joyce Potter — $25
Your grateful family, Phyllis and LeRoy Brown and Mary and Jim Horner — $250
Leslie-Jean and Randy Jessee, with love to Claire, Tyler, Nate, Zach, Stacy and Patrick — $100
Pete and Carole OBrien — $200
Beth, In loving memory of Gay. — $50
Giles, Rosie and McGill, In memory of Woo Woo, and in honor of Tutu, Nana, Papa, Coach and Johnny — $200
Judy, Sara and Alan, In memory of two special Christmas mothers, Dorothy Durham Rudlin, and Betty Bond Faulkner — $100
Allison Vogler, In memory of George Tidey. — $100
His daughter, In Memory of James Alton Smith — $100
Judy Watkins — $200
Anonymous — $50
The Maxwell Boys, In honor of our great friends, Harry Cohn and Dean Jarrett — $200
LTC(R) and Mrs. Stephen Mauro — $50
Ashleigh, Alexis, Sarah and Zachary, In memory of our grandmother, Joanne Nelson Pineno — $200
Bob Farley, In Memory of Ernst W. and Lucille Latiolais Farley — $100
John Kearley — $100
Jay and Betty Cleaton, In memory of our mothers, Aurelia and Bow — $100
Anonymous — $20
Anonymous — $200
Lisa and John OBrion, With thanks to Bill and Gale Cushing for their gifts of lights and Christmas Spirit to our Clayborne Village neighborhood — $100
Maria Dane, On behalf of the Cuenin Family for Christmas — $50
One of many thankful UR employees, for the University of Richmond’s leadership team and Dr. Ronald Crutcher’s Cabinet Thank you for your kindness and generosity to us, especially since March 2020 — $100
Sande Snead and Martin Brill, In memory of our fathers, Billy Snead and Dudley Brill — $250
Jason Verkay — $100
Anonymous — $100
Dave and Leslie Reppard, USNA ’72 — $100
Anonymous, Honoring my buddies, Carol, Nancy and Suz — $50
Willie Caplan and Virginia Thorn, helping the cause — $25
The Troutman Family, In memory of Edward B. Andrews — $50
Jean Boosinger, in loving memory of my granddaughter, Nelly Jeanne Davis. — $100
Sandy and Louise Williamson, In honor of Charlie, Shepard and Bo — $500
Mary Carter Hyman, in honor of my new great-nephew Owen Walker Gottwald — $100
Anonymous — $100
Anonymous, The nurses in RVA — $50
Anonymous — $1,000
The Marcum-Blum family — $100
Bill and Sharon Montgomery, In honor of the staff and our fellow volunteers at Shepherd’s Way Relief Center — $250
Barb Satterwhite — $100
Jim and Laura Bacon, To all of our courageous health care workers and caregivers — $100
Anonymous — $100
Will and Trudi Allcott — $200
Anne B. Davis — $50
Bill and Pooh Steele, In honor of our three Grandsons, Robert, James and Will — $150
Gail E. Timbers — $200
David D. O’Kelly Jr., on behalf of Jennifer Phillips for Thanksgiving — $25
Midge Lunsford, In loving memory of my husband, Dr. Carl Lunsford — $100
Dot Deaner, In loving memory of my mother, Ann Copley — $100
Ed Taylor — $50
Carl F. Bowmer, In loving memory of Elizabeth M. Bowmer; Mr. and Mrs. Carl D. Bowmer; Mr. and Mrs. W.R. McFall; Amy N. McFall; William E. Seaton. Jr. (Uncle Willie); Uncle Leroy Wood, “the jumping man of Bluegrass”; and James R. Ray, our Scoutmaster. — $400
The Tuesday Bridge Club, given by Billie P. Huston, Robey and Jean Estes Jr., Susan and George Knaysl, W.R. and S.S. Smith III, Helen and James Ryan, Donna Edgerton and Sally Meyers — $800
In memory of the 2006 Christmas Mother, True Luck and our father, Charles Luck III. Our Christmas Mother and Father every year. Love always, Terrell, Elliott, True, Elise and Ravenel — $300
In honor of All Christmas Mothers from The Harrigans — $250
In honor of the 2020 Christmas Mother from The Harrigans — $250
Martha A. Faulkner — $65
Ken and Bonnie Willard, In memory of Louise Willard, Mike and Rusty. We miss you. — $100
Mrs. Sally Bagley, In memory of Allen Goolsby West and Becca Clary Harris — $100
Mr. and Mrs. Don and Kaye Jones — $100
Barbara and Bill Reames — $100
Mary and William Stone — $200
Barbara Ruffin Cone — $100
Mr. and Mrs. James Anderson III, In memory of our mothers, Corrine Banks Anderson and Fannie Walker Jones — $25
Russell and Susan Harper — $150
In memory of our parents, Sue and J.B. Hall Jr., From Anne Cary Allen and Susan Harper — $150
Dr. M.B. Lacy Jr., In honor of The Jennings family, Lally, Foster, Mac and Lacy — $200
In memory of David Farley from his family — $100
In honor of Jon and Rhonda Harmon from John and Jean Oakley — $200
Karen Friend, In loving memory of Chuck Friend, and his mother, Rosemary Thomasson. — $500
Charles E. Bagwell, In honor of my dear brother Luther (Bill) Dixon and Robert Bagwell, and sister Harriet Coffin — $250
Anonymous, In honor of Martha and Jay Moore — $50
Anonymous — $25
Anonymous, In loving memory of Massie, Goobie, Bolling and Sazshy — $500
Valerie and Miles Cary, In loving memory of Bill Deep and Ann Cary — $200
Johnnie Lou Terry, In loving memory of Charlie Terry — $200
Mr. and Mrs. James Whitten Sr., In memory of Wally Whitten & Whitten Maher — $300
Mrs. James B. Dalton Jr., honoring long-term beloved friend, Mrs. Anne Wyatt Beazley Little. — $500
In memory of loved ones, from Ruthie and Buddy Penick — $200
In memory of our parents, Edith and Ernest Jones, Mary Warren and Hudnall Ware Jr., from Betsy and Latané Ware — $200
James C. Courter III, In honor and memory of my parents, Virginia Lee and Jimmy Courter — $100
Mr. and Mrs. Richard S. Reynolds III, In honor of the Christmas Mother, Rhonda Harmon — $250
In loving memory of Eddie Benson, Susie and Taylor — $75
William and Ruth Fleming Jr. — $100
Charlie and Leslie Clark, In loving memory of Sara Camper Trinite and Samuel Leslie “Bunkie” Trinite, from their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren — $100
Charles and Leslie Clark, In loving memory of my parents, Lillian Foster Clark and Murphy Haskins Clark; my sisters, Jean Carol and Barbara Ann; and my brother, Larry Haskins — $100
Charlie and Leslie Clark, In loving memory of my grandmother, Alma Merchants Camper “Big” — $25
Network for Good — $100
R. Carter and Ann Scott III, In memory of Mr. and Mrs. Robert B. Armistead and Mr. and Mrs. R. Carter Scott Jr. — $200