Richmond Christmas Mother donations as of Dec. 26: $345,441.44
Richmond Christmas Mother donations as of Dec. 26: $345,441.44

The Richmond Times-Dispatch follows its tradition of publishing the names of donors to the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund throughout the holiday season. Your generosity helps the fund support initiatives across the region to brighten the holiday season for thousands of your neighbors.

The Times-Dispatch has sponsored the Richmond Christmas Mother program, a yearly holiday fund drive, since 1935, some of those years in partnership with the former afternoon newspaper, The Richmond News Leader.

The Richmond Christmas Mother program receives donations from RTD readers and advertisers, and it is building an endowment to help future services.

Last year, the program collected over $338,000 in contributions.

Give online by going to https://richmond.com/christmas-mother/donate/christmas_mother_ donations/

You can send contributions by mail to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund, P.O. Box 25864, Richmond, VA 23260. Checks should be made payable to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund.

Additional contributions will be published on Sunday, Jan. 3.

Previously reported — $332,107.54

Today’s gifts — $13,333.90

Grand total — $345,441.44

Russell and Linda Jones $1,000

Sarah, Carolyn and Jean, In loving memory of Mr. and Mrs. Howard E. Wright Jr. — $100

Charlie, Corinne and Wes, In loving memory of Berkeley Smith and Leigh Gray — $100

Sherrill and Joey Smith, In loving memory of our godson, Brandon, and our mothers, Virginia and Inez — $200

Bill and Becky Massey, In love for our grandchildren, Magdalena and Mateo, as well all children in our community — $250

Sarah Dicks, In loving memory of John Beverly Rankin and in honor of his dear family — $100

Chris and Sara Ellen Snow — $200

Mr. and Mrs. Leslie Keith Yonce III — $100

David Wright, In honor of my granddaughter, Ginny Wilson, age 16 months — $250

The Coglios — $50

Car Castle RVA, Love and memory for our friends, neighbors and family. May the spirit of the season bless you, one and all. — $200

Tom and Carpie Coulbourn, In honor of family and friends — $200

With love, Debbie, In loving memory of my mother, Estelle H. Lewis — $50

Anonymous — $100

Michael and Patricia Kennedy, In memory of Amelia Grace Propst — $200

Cammy and Jim Carleton, In memory of Chase, Quent and Buck — $100

Cammy and Jim Carleton, In memory of the Honorable John H. Hager — $100

Suzanne Owen Flippo, In honor of and gratitude to my children, Carter and Beverly Flippo and Beth and Bill Hutchins — $250

Suzanne Owen Flippo, With gratitude for the loving care given to Stuart W. Connock by Janice, Erica, Heather and his team of Heartland Hospice workers — $50

Ellen Johnson, Andrew Hall — $100

Anonymous — $100

Chamie, Henry, Annie and Hank, In honor and in memory of all the Christmas Mothers, especially Peggy, True, Polly, Nancy, Ann Parker, Peggy and Mary Ballou — $250

Rebecca and Tom Young, In memory of our precious mothers, Barbara Jones and Olga Young — $200

Kaileigh and Remi McDonough, Amy and Cliff Fowler — $50

Wynn and Blake Burr, In honor of Heho, Grammy, Great Gran and Uncle Parks — $100

Katharine and Gene Webb, In grateful appreciation for and in honor of our community’s health care workers — $100

Laurie and Vernon Spratley — $150

Alice McGuire — $150

Anonymous — $75

Eleanor R. Savage, In memory of A. Paul Funkhouser — $300

Mrs. Wincie A. James, In memory of my parents, Mr. Roy and Mrs. Fannie Spencer — $25

In loving memory of Bill McClintic, from Mom and Dad — $200

Scott and Laurie Fraley — $25

In loving memory of Jim Kitchen — $50

The Crump Family, In memory of our parents and grandparents — $250

Jeffery H. Jacoby — $50

Michael, Timothy and Jonathan, In memory of Harvey S. Hicks III — $100

In memory of loved ones, from Katherine and Minor Weisiger — $100

Floyd E. Adams, In memory of Dr. E.L. Clements — $200

Mr. E. Hunter Thompson Jr., In memory of Mason, Mason Taylor, Leighton and Tony — $250

Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Ludwig, In honor of our family — $50

Ms. Elizabeth Cheves Lee, In memory of my husband, Harry Gravely Lee Sr. — $50

Missing fun Christmas folks! Anne and B.B. Williams; Janet Patton Lewis; Dr. Bill Clarke; Karl and Julia Williams; Rose Beckstoffer; H.B. Vest; Martha Schultheis; Bill and Shirley Jones; Johnny Cates — $20

In honor of AP, 2017 Christmas Mom! Johnny Cates — $10

In honor of the RVA Mecca PAST! Johnny Cates — $10

Beryl Sanders, In loving memory of my grandson, Cameren C. Sanders — $100

Frances G. Allen, In loving memory of Wilbur C. Allen — $100

Anonymous — $50

Michael Ely — $25

Gregory and Marilyn Blake — $250

The Richmond-Henrico Retired Teachers Association — $50

Anonymous, In honor of Kate, Vivi and Rollin, and In memory of Eddie — $300

In loving memory of my parents and sister, Fleetwood, Jimmy and Peg O’Connor, from Kitten — $50

Ann Goddard, In loving memory of my husband, Warren, and my son, “Dutch” Warren III — $100

Anonymous — $100

In memory of family and friends who have passed away, from the family of Earl A. Sale Sr. — $200

In memory of Helen Grymes, Frances Smith, Nancy B. May and Mrs. Marlborough Addison, by Alfred G. Bridge Jr. — $100

Mr. Matthew B. Whitaker — $25

For Ms. Ruth A. Taylor — $100

Anonymous — $50

In memory of Ellen and James W. Hofstead and Florence and Robert W. Cabaniss — $250

In memory of William V. Cabaniss and Richard J. Cabaniss — $250

In honor of Ellen Katherine, Robert Warner and Emerie Hofstead — $250

Mrs. Patricia B. Crocker, In memory of my husband, John W. Crocker Jr. — $100

Family of Oliver Pollard — In memory of Peyton and In honor of Nancy — $250

Ms. E.E. Reid, In memory of deceased family members — $100

Angela Galante, In honor of Bill and Katie Lentz — $50

Kent and Sherry Titus, In memory of Pucka, Mimi, Jane, Rex, Dick, Eloise, Sam and Ford — $150

Mary and Kinloch Nelson, In honor of our whole family — $250

Dan and Bobbie Niccolucci — $200

Ken and Katherine Davis, In memory of Art and Evelyn Helwig — $300

Mary Carter Hyman, In memory of Mrs. Ellen Scott and with love to her family — $100

Burton Mallinger — $150

Justin Banks — $100

Mary Adams, In memory of Emily Helen Forcke — $60

Elizabeth and Jay Jennings, In loving memory of Anne and Jack Jennings — $250

Martha Cole Glenn, In memory of my mother, Martha Sutton Jones — $50

In memory of Lee Scoville Tilton Jr. — $100

Walter and Ingrid Manley — $100

Sharon Steele, In loving memory of my husband, Richard, who loved Christmas; and four family friends, all gone much too soon, but always remembered: Brad McNeer, Justin Creech, Michael Dobbs and Al Thrower — $100

Anonymous — $100

Lynn Thomas, In loving memory of Robert Hooper from Ashley, Amanda and Morgan — $500

In loving memory of my dear mother, Francesca — $250

Jody, In memory of my father, Rex Smith — $50

For all veterans — $50

In honor of the Richmond Christmas Mother — $20

Jo Kennedy, In memory of Wilson Campbell Kennedy — $100

Donna Loehr — $25

To all the patrons who purchased my art during this pandemic. You made this donation possible. Thank you all — $263.90

Team Rocketship — $50

In honor of the girls and boys who have blessed our lives: Todd, Wesley, Logan, Chris, Brandon, Harrison and Libby — $400

The Fitzgerald Family, In memory of our mother/grandmother, Nancy — $100

The Hogan Clan, In loving memory of Jane and Ken Hogan — $100

