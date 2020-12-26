Richmond Christmas Mother donations as of Dec. 26: $345,441.44

The Richmond Times-Dispatch follows its tradition of publishing the names of donors to the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund throughout the holiday season. Your generosity helps the fund support initiatives across the region to brighten the holiday season for thousands of your neighbors.
The Times-Dispatch has sponsored the Richmond Christmas Mother program, a yearly holiday fund drive, since 1935, some of those years in partnership with the former afternoon newspaper, The Richmond News Leader.
The Richmond Christmas Mother program receives donations from RTD readers and advertisers, and it is building an endowment to help future services.
Last year, the program collected over $338,000 in contributions.
Additional contributions will be published on Sunday, Jan. 3.
Previously reported — $332,107.54
Today’s gifts — $13,333.90
Grand total — $345,441.44
Russell and Linda Jones — $1,000
Sarah, Carolyn and Jean, In loving memory of Mr. and Mrs. Howard E. Wright Jr. — $100
Charlie, Corinne and Wes, In loving memory of Berkeley Smith and Leigh Gray — $100
Sherrill and Joey Smith, In loving memory of our godson, Brandon, and our mothers, Virginia and Inez — $200
Bill and Becky Massey, In love for our grandchildren, Magdalena and Mateo, as well all children in our community — $250
Sarah Dicks, In loving memory of John Beverly Rankin and in honor of his dear family — $100
Chris and Sara Ellen Snow — $200
Mr. and Mrs. Leslie Keith Yonce III — $100
David Wright, In honor of my granddaughter, Ginny Wilson, age 16 months — $250
The Coglios — $50
Car Castle RVA, Love and memory for our friends, neighbors and family. May the spirit of the season bless you, one and all. — $200
Tom and Carpie Coulbourn, In honor of family and friends — $200
With love, Debbie, In loving memory of my mother, Estelle H. Lewis — $50
Anonymous — $100
Michael and Patricia Kennedy, In memory of Amelia Grace Propst — $200
Cammy and Jim Carleton, In memory of Chase, Quent and Buck — $100
Cammy and Jim Carleton, In memory of the Honorable John H. Hager — $100
Suzanne Owen Flippo, In honor of and gratitude to my children, Carter and Beverly Flippo and Beth and Bill Hutchins — $250
Suzanne Owen Flippo, With gratitude for the loving care given to Stuart W. Connock by Janice, Erica, Heather and his team of Heartland Hospice workers — $50
Ellen Johnson, Andrew Hall — $100
Anonymous — $100
Chamie, Henry, Annie and Hank, In honor and in memory of all the Christmas Mothers, especially Peggy, True, Polly, Nancy, Ann Parker, Peggy and Mary Ballou — $250
Rebecca and Tom Young, In memory of our precious mothers, Barbara Jones and Olga Young — $200
Kaileigh and Remi McDonough, Amy and Cliff Fowler — $50
Wynn and Blake Burr, In honor of Heho, Grammy, Great Gran and Uncle Parks — $100
Katharine and Gene Webb, In grateful appreciation for and in honor of our community’s health care workers — $100
Laurie and Vernon Spratley — $150
Alice McGuire — $150
Anonymous — $75
Eleanor R. Savage, In memory of A. Paul Funkhouser — $300
Mrs. Wincie A. James, In memory of my parents, Mr. Roy and Mrs. Fannie Spencer — $25
In loving memory of Bill McClintic, from Mom and Dad — $200
Scott and Laurie Fraley — $25
In loving memory of Jim Kitchen — $50
The Crump Family, In memory of our parents and grandparents — $250
Jeffery H. Jacoby — $50
Michael, Timothy and Jonathan, In memory of Harvey S. Hicks III — $100
In memory of loved ones, from Katherine and Minor Weisiger — $100
Floyd E. Adams, In memory of Dr. E.L. Clements — $200
Mr. E. Hunter Thompson Jr., In memory of Mason, Mason Taylor, Leighton and Tony — $250
Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Ludwig, In honor of our family — $50
Ms. Elizabeth Cheves Lee, In memory of my husband, Harry Gravely Lee Sr. — $50
Missing fun Christmas folks! Anne and B.B. Williams; Janet Patton Lewis; Dr. Bill Clarke; Karl and Julia Williams; Rose Beckstoffer; H.B. Vest; Martha Schultheis; Bill and Shirley Jones; Johnny Cates — $20
In honor of AP, 2017 Christmas Mom! Johnny Cates — $10
In honor of the RVA Mecca PAST! Johnny Cates — $10
Beryl Sanders, In loving memory of my grandson, Cameren C. Sanders — $100
Frances G. Allen, In loving memory of Wilbur C. Allen — $100
Anonymous — $50
Michael Ely — $25
Gregory and Marilyn Blake — $250
The Richmond-Henrico Retired Teachers Association — $50
Anonymous, In honor of Kate, Vivi and Rollin, and In memory of Eddie — $300
In loving memory of my parents and sister, Fleetwood, Jimmy and Peg O’Connor, from Kitten — $50
Ann Goddard, In loving memory of my husband, Warren, and my son, “Dutch” Warren III — $100
Anonymous — $100
In memory of family and friends who have passed away, from the family of Earl A. Sale Sr. — $200
In memory of Helen Grymes, Frances Smith, Nancy B. May and Mrs. Marlborough Addison, by Alfred G. Bridge Jr. — $100
Mr. Matthew B. Whitaker — $25
For Ms. Ruth A. Taylor — $100
Anonymous — $50
In memory of Ellen and James W. Hofstead and Florence and Robert W. Cabaniss — $250
In memory of William V. Cabaniss and Richard J. Cabaniss — $250
In honor of Ellen Katherine, Robert Warner and Emerie Hofstead — $250
Mrs. Patricia B. Crocker, In memory of my husband, John W. Crocker Jr. — $100
Family of Oliver Pollard — In memory of Peyton and In honor of Nancy — $250
Ms. E.E. Reid, In memory of deceased family members — $100
Angela Galante, In honor of Bill and Katie Lentz — $50
Kent and Sherry Titus, In memory of Pucka, Mimi, Jane, Rex, Dick, Eloise, Sam and Ford — $150
Mary and Kinloch Nelson, In honor of our whole family — $250
Dan and Bobbie Niccolucci — $200
Ken and Katherine Davis, In memory of Art and Evelyn Helwig — $300
Mary Carter Hyman, In memory of Mrs. Ellen Scott and with love to her family — $100
Burton Mallinger — $150
Justin Banks — $100
Mary Adams, In memory of Emily Helen Forcke — $60
Elizabeth and Jay Jennings, In loving memory of Anne and Jack Jennings — $250
Martha Cole Glenn, In memory of my mother, Martha Sutton Jones — $50
In memory of Lee Scoville Tilton Jr. — $100
Walter and Ingrid Manley — $100
Sharon Steele, In loving memory of my husband, Richard, who loved Christmas; and four family friends, all gone much too soon, but always remembered: Brad McNeer, Justin Creech, Michael Dobbs and Al Thrower — $100
Anonymous — $100
Lynn Thomas, In loving memory of Robert Hooper from Ashley, Amanda and Morgan — $500
In loving memory of my dear mother, Francesca — $250
Jody, In memory of my father, Rex Smith — $50
For all veterans — $50
In honor of the Richmond Christmas Mother — $20
Jo Kennedy, In memory of Wilson Campbell Kennedy — $100
Donna Loehr — $25
To all the patrons who purchased my art during this pandemic. You made this donation possible. Thank you all — $263.90
Team Rocketship — $50
In honor of the girls and boys who have blessed our lives: Todd, Wesley, Logan, Chris, Brandon, Harrison and Libby — $400
The Fitzgerald Family, In memory of our mother/grandmother, Nancy — $100
The Hogan Clan, In loving memory of Jane and Ken Hogan — $100