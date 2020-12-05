Richmond Christmas Mother donations as of Dec. 5: $39,550.65

The Richmond Times-Dispatch follows its tradition of publishing the names of donors to the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund throughout the holiday season. Your generosity helps the fund support initiatives across the region to brighten the holiday season for thousands of your neighbors.
The Times-Dispatch has sponsored the Richmond Christmas Mother program, a yearly holiday fund drive, since 1935, some of those years in partnership with the former afternoon newspaper, The Richmond News Leader.
The Richmond Christmas Mother program receives donations from RTD readers and advertisers, and it is building an endowment to help future services.
Last year, the program collected over $338,000 in contributions.
Donate online by going to https://richmond.com/christmas-mother/donate/christmas_mother_donations/
You can send contributions by mail to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund, P.O. Box 25864, Richmond, VA 23260. Checks should be made payable to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund.
Previously reported — $38,295.65
Today’s gifts — $1,255
Grand total — $39,550.65
Carmen K. Vaughan, In memory of my beloved husband and “Uncle Terry” to many! — $200
Dr. Steven Evens, Dr. Bonnie Makdad — $100
James and Linda Serra, Our parents: Mary, Basil, Anne and Stanley — $100
Melinda W. Davis — $100
Dennis Jones — $100
Catherine S. Plotkin, In honor of the residents of Chatham Square — $100
Cheyenne Moss, Carl E. Henderson, who always provided funds for the needs of my RPS students. — $100
Roy Connie Shore, Anna, Ed Andrew Shore — $60
Robin R. Borkowski, In Memory of Thomas F. Borkowski Jr. — $50
Tara Casey and Alan Dow — $50
John Boatwright IV, John B. Boatwright III, Araminta Jefferson Rowe Boatwright, Kristine Vogel Rice, David Gayle, Mark Tyndall, Kelly Finch, Page Mauck, Ray Paul, Kenneth Jones, and Gary Gerloff — $50
Karen Johnson and Carl Carpenter, In honor of nephew, Eric Morgan, JMU 2013 — $50
Sally and Joe Jenkins — $50
Don and Peggy Spiers, Dedicated to John B. Werner — $25
Bill Duncan, I would like to dedicate this donation to the Virginia Beach Jaycees, the only Virginia Jaycee chapter that still does the annual Christmas Shopping Tour and also the Jaycee chapter that annually hosts ECSC. — $25
John Ruppert — $25
Kathryn DiPasqua, In memory of Leslie DiPasqua Goldman — $25
Anonymous, FeedMore — $25
Roy and Connie Shore, David Shore — $20