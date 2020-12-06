 Skip to main content
Richmond Christmas Mother donations as of Dec. 6: $60,025.65
The Richmond Times-Dispatch follows its tradition of publishing the names of donors to the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund throughout the holiday season. Your generosity helps the fund support initiatives across the region to brighten the holiday season for thousands of your neighbors.

The Times-Dispatch has sponsored the Richmond Christmas Mother program, a yearly holiday fund drive, since 1935, some of those years in partnership with the former afternoon newspaper, The Richmond News Leader.

The Richmond Christmas Mother program receives donations from RTD readers and advertisers, and it is building an endowment to help future services.

Last year, the program collected over $338,000 in contributions.

Donate online by going to https://richmond.com/christmas-mother/donate/christmas_mother_donations/

You can send contributions by mail to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund, P.O. Box 25864, Richmond, VA 23260. Checks should be made payable to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund.

Previously reported — $39,550.65

Today’s gifts — $20,475

Grand total — $60,025.65

Carolyn and Calvin Holcombe, In loving memory of our sons, Johnny and David — $2,500

Mutual Assurance Society of Virginia, In honor of the employees — $1,500

The Piascik Family — $1,000

Anonymous — $1,000

John and Anita Priddy, To honor all who serve in America’s Armed Forces — $700

Anonymous — $600

Christine K. Plant, In loving memory of my parents — $500

Anne-Ferrell Lanier, In memory of Billy Hatfield, who left us 50 years ago — $500

Anonymous, In honor of my five angels: Jet, Chance, Evie, Preston and Mac — $500

Maria and Chris Clarke, In memory of Hunter Goodwin — $500

John and Carolyn Snow, Carolyn and John Snow — $500

Craig and Michele Noble — $500

Sally Ann Ward, In memory of my beloved husband, Ralph C. Ward Sr. “I Love You” — $500

S. Cary Gill, In honor of those serving us. — $500

Barbara Rosenkranz, In honor of Linda E. Young — $500

Dr. and Mrs. Eliot W. Bird, In memory of Dr. and Mrs. William C. Bird — $300

The Goldstein Family, Capt. Paul R. Coleman — $250

Ken Timlin and Julie Wenglinski, Dedicated to Lenore Timlin — $250

Debbie and J.F. Dunlap, in honor of our grandchildren — Graham, Lily, Covey, Decker Maddox, Kalen and Finley — $250

Kenneth Abrams — $250

John and Corinna Lain — $250

Mrs. Cheryl Yancey, In loving memory of dear Henry from Cheryl — $250

Jacqui and Robley Jones, Given in honor of Judy and Bill Jeffress — $250

Vivian and Roy Ward, In memory of our parents, Kay and R.A, Gentry; Mabel and Roy Ward — $250

Anonymous — $250

Education Connection Academy, To all of the volunteers and supporters of the Education Connection Academy — $200

Conrad Sauer, In memory of my father, Connie; my brother, Matt; and in honor of my mother, Barbara Sauer — $200

The Sheehy Family, to my wonderful mom, Nora Sheehy — $200

Joyce and Ron Nash, In memory of our family — $200

G&B S, for God’s many blessings. — $200

Rita and Kerry Stanley — $200

Philena Jenkins, from Phil Jenkins, In memory of Bill — $200

Mary Puccinelli, In memory of O. Ralph Puccinelli and deceased members of the Puccinelli and Johnson family — $200

Mr. and Mrs. Dale South, In honor of our children, Matthew and Jonathen — $200

Anonymous — $200

Richard and Judith Glazier — $200

Muriel Burrell — $200

Janie Whitt Sellers, In honor of Rhonda and Jon Harmon and the lawyers and staff at McGuire Woods LLP — $200

Frank Payne, Webster the Beagle / Frank Payne — Webster the Beagle book — $200

Rick and Mary Holly Bigelow, In loving memory of Margaret Henderson, Curt Howard, Lunette Edwards, Margaret Ebenbach, Nick Costas and Gladys. — $150

C. Tracy Camp — $150

Patsy Hallett, To honor my wonderful grandchildren— Tripp, Clara, Keller and Anna — $150

Anne H. Murchison, In honor of Sally C. Harrison and Harrison Lewis — $150

Pat Encarnacion, In memory of my loving mother, Laura Shepperson. — $100

James, Robert and Mason, In Memory of Linda Hart Bouquet — $100

Anonymous, In memory of my daddy, Edwin Branch Totty, Jr. — $100

Anonymous, In memory of my mom, Betsy Heath Seward Wilshire — $100

Margaret Childs, In memory of my father, Bill Noftsinger — $100

Tammy and Mike Jones, In memory of William McArthur Bird, Jr. — $100

Shankers Golf Group, Joe Svoboda, Stewart Brown, Bob Brydon, Sidney Davenport, Lang Gibson and Bill Wood — $100

John Duke and Darien Fisher-Duke, In memory of Martha Duke, aka Disneyland’s Mrs. Claus — $100

Pat and Woody Traylor, In memory of the first Richmond Christmas Mother, Anne Traylor Larus, and in honor of our grandchildren, Evan, Cole, Alexis, Bowden and Luke. — $100

Philip and Teresa Coggins, In honor of Rhonda Harmon — $100

Frank Herrelko Jr., with love and gratitude to my brother, David, for giving me one of his kidneys!— $100

Anonymous — $100

Anonymous — $100

Deborah Adams, In loving memory of my mother and our grandmother, Doris Tolsom, on her 100th birthday, from her daughter, DTA, and granddaughters WCAN, LTA and VJA — $100

Barry and Martha Crawford, In honor of Rhonda Harmon — $100

Gracelyn Mines, Dedicated to memory of Rachel Banks and Rita Banks — $100

Margaret Bowles — $100

Anonymous, In honor of Dr. John Ashworth — $100

Gladys Cameron, In memory of my mother, Mrs. Bertha Cameron — $100

In loving memory of Harold G. Bell. Jr., from Mildred, Brent, Andrea, Charlie, Jack and Brent — $100

Elizabeth Schlatter and Anthony Yanez, In honor of Nancy B. Schlatter — $100

Dan and Carol Wise — $100

Cheryl Copper and Jeanie Kline — $100

William Ellen — $100

Ed and Bev Wooldridge, In loving memory of our mothers, Lona Wooldridge Loth and Beverley W. Goodes — $100

Jane and Mike Thomas, In loving memory of our mother, Marion, whose birthday was Christmas Day, and of our brother, Pete. — $100

Susan Phillips Nelson, Cliff & Kathryn Phillips — $50

David & Jennifer Jones — $50

Anonymous, In memory of Jean Anderson — $25

