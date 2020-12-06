Richmond Christmas Mother donations as of Dec. 6: $60,025.65

The Richmond Times-Dispatch follows its tradition of publishing the names of donors to the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund throughout the holiday season. Your generosity helps the fund support initiatives across the region to brighten the holiday season for thousands of your neighbors.
The Times-Dispatch has sponsored the Richmond Christmas Mother program, a yearly holiday fund drive, since 1935, some of those years in partnership with the former afternoon newspaper, The Richmond News Leader.
The Richmond Christmas Mother program receives donations from RTD readers and advertisers, and it is building an endowment to help future services.
Last year, the program collected over $338,000 in contributions.
Previously reported — $39,550.65
Today’s gifts — $20,475
Grand total — $60,025.65
Carolyn and Calvin Holcombe, In loving memory of our sons, Johnny and David — $2,500
Mutual Assurance Society of Virginia, In honor of the employees — $1,500
The Piascik Family — $1,000
Anonymous — $1,000
John and Anita Priddy, To honor all who serve in America’s Armed Forces — $700
Anonymous — $600
Christine K. Plant, In loving memory of my parents — $500
Anne-Ferrell Lanier, In memory of Billy Hatfield, who left us 50 years ago — $500
Anonymous, In honor of my five angels: Jet, Chance, Evie, Preston and Mac — $500
Maria and Chris Clarke, In memory of Hunter Goodwin — $500
John and Carolyn Snow, Carolyn and John Snow — $500
Craig and Michele Noble — $500
Sally Ann Ward, In memory of my beloved husband, Ralph C. Ward Sr. “I Love You” — $500
S. Cary Gill, In honor of those serving us. — $500
Barbara Rosenkranz, In honor of Linda E. Young — $500
Dr. and Mrs. Eliot W. Bird, In memory of Dr. and Mrs. William C. Bird — $300
The Goldstein Family, Capt. Paul R. Coleman — $250
Ken Timlin and Julie Wenglinski, Dedicated to Lenore Timlin — $250
Debbie and J.F. Dunlap, in honor of our grandchildren — Graham, Lily, Covey, Decker Maddox, Kalen and Finley — $250
Kenneth Abrams — $250
John and Corinna Lain — $250
Mrs. Cheryl Yancey, In loving memory of dear Henry from Cheryl — $250
Jacqui and Robley Jones, Given in honor of Judy and Bill Jeffress — $250
Vivian and Roy Ward, In memory of our parents, Kay and R.A, Gentry; Mabel and Roy Ward — $250
Anonymous — $250
Education Connection Academy, To all of the volunteers and supporters of the Education Connection Academy — $200
Conrad Sauer, In memory of my father, Connie; my brother, Matt; and in honor of my mother, Barbara Sauer — $200
The Sheehy Family, to my wonderful mom, Nora Sheehy — $200
Joyce and Ron Nash, In memory of our family — $200
G&B S, for God’s many blessings. — $200
Rita and Kerry Stanley — $200
Philena Jenkins, from Phil Jenkins, In memory of Bill — $200
Mary Puccinelli, In memory of O. Ralph Puccinelli and deceased members of the Puccinelli and Johnson family — $200
Mr. and Mrs. Dale South, In honor of our children, Matthew and Jonathen — $200
Anonymous — $200
Richard and Judith Glazier — $200
Muriel Burrell — $200
Janie Whitt Sellers, In honor of Rhonda and Jon Harmon and the lawyers and staff at McGuire Woods LLP — $200
Frank Payne, Webster the Beagle / Frank Payne — Webster the Beagle book — $200
Rick and Mary Holly Bigelow, In loving memory of Margaret Henderson, Curt Howard, Lunette Edwards, Margaret Ebenbach, Nick Costas and Gladys. — $150
C. Tracy Camp — $150
Patsy Hallett, To honor my wonderful grandchildren— Tripp, Clara, Keller and Anna — $150
Anne H. Murchison, In honor of Sally C. Harrison and Harrison Lewis — $150
Pat Encarnacion, In memory of my loving mother, Laura Shepperson. — $100
James, Robert and Mason, In Memory of Linda Hart Bouquet — $100
Anonymous, In memory of my daddy, Edwin Branch Totty, Jr. — $100
Anonymous, In memory of my mom, Betsy Heath Seward Wilshire — $100
Margaret Childs, In memory of my father, Bill Noftsinger — $100
Tammy and Mike Jones, In memory of William McArthur Bird, Jr. — $100
Shankers Golf Group, Joe Svoboda, Stewart Brown, Bob Brydon, Sidney Davenport, Lang Gibson and Bill Wood — $100
John Duke and Darien Fisher-Duke, In memory of Martha Duke, aka Disneyland’s Mrs. Claus — $100
Pat and Woody Traylor, In memory of the first Richmond Christmas Mother, Anne Traylor Larus, and in honor of our grandchildren, Evan, Cole, Alexis, Bowden and Luke. — $100
Philip and Teresa Coggins, In honor of Rhonda Harmon — $100
Frank Herrelko Jr., with love and gratitude to my brother, David, for giving me one of his kidneys!— $100
Anonymous — $100
Anonymous — $100
Deborah Adams, In loving memory of my mother and our grandmother, Doris Tolsom, on her 100th birthday, from her daughter, DTA, and granddaughters WCAN, LTA and VJA — $100
Barry and Martha Crawford, In honor of Rhonda Harmon — $100
Gracelyn Mines, Dedicated to memory of Rachel Banks and Rita Banks — $100
Margaret Bowles — $100
Anonymous, In honor of Dr. John Ashworth — $100
Gladys Cameron, In memory of my mother, Mrs. Bertha Cameron — $100
In loving memory of Harold G. Bell. Jr., from Mildred, Brent, Andrea, Charlie, Jack and Brent — $100
Elizabeth Schlatter and Anthony Yanez, In honor of Nancy B. Schlatter — $100
Dan and Carol Wise — $100
Cheryl Copper and Jeanie Kline — $100
William Ellen — $100
Ed and Bev Wooldridge, In loving memory of our mothers, Lona Wooldridge Loth and Beverley W. Goodes — $100
Jane and Mike Thomas, In loving memory of our mother, Marion, whose birthday was Christmas Day, and of our brother, Pete. — $100
Susan Phillips Nelson, Cliff & Kathryn Phillips — $50
David & Jennifer Jones — $50
Anonymous, In memory of Jean Anderson — $25