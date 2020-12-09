 Skip to main content
Richmond Christmas Mother donations as of Dec. 9: $64,425.65
The Richmond Times-Dispatch follows its tradition of publishing the names of donors to the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund throughout the holiday season. Your generosity helps the fund support initiatives across the region to brighten the holiday season for thousands of your neighbors.

The Times-Dispatch has sponsored the Richmond Christmas Mother program, a yearly holiday fund drive, since 1935, some of those years in partnership with the former afternoon newspaper, The Richmond News Leader.

The Richmond Christmas Mother program receives donations from RTD readers and advertisers, and it is building an endowment to help future services.

Last year, the program collected over $338,000 in contributions.

Donate online by going to https://richmond.com/christmas-mother/donate/christmas_mother_donations/

You can send contributions by mail to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund, P.O. Box 25864, Richmond, VA 23260. Checks should be made payable to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund.

Previously reported — $60,025.65

Today’s gifts — $4,400

Grand total — $64,425.65

David Ellett, In memory of our parents, Thomas and Della Ellett, Walter and Helen Rice, brother Dan, and in honor of our grandchildren, Emilee, Addison, Ben, and stepgranddaughter Luna — $250

Andy & Ginny Lewis — $100

Dee & Bo Perdue — $100

Anonymous — $100

Glenn Wilkinson, In honor of Madge Wiltshire — $100

Anonymous — $100

Anonymous — $100

Sandy and Larry Fassett, With Hope and Gratitude — $100

Joanne Barreca — $100

Claiborne Watkins — $100

Anonymous — $100

Bill Conkle, Dedicated in memory of my mother Rita Conkle, my sister Anne Conkle and my nephew Tony Muscarelli. The three of you are gone, but the holiday memories are still strong. — $100

Anonymous — $100

JoAnn Ross — $100

Deborah Moreland Russell, In loving memory of my parents, Jim and Mary Ruth Moreland — $100

MW, In honor of my fellow “Girls Night” moms, who will be going above & beyond to make this holiday season magical for their kids. — $100

Anonymous, The Rev. Marshall Taylor Ware — $100

Anonymous, In honor of our nephew, Haskell C. Brown III — $100

Donna Compton, The Compton Family in memory of Richard Monroe and Bill & Lil Compton — $100

Lewis and Sandra Buford, In honor of our wonderful father, Howard Arrington, and in loving memory of Mom and Dad, Polly and Bobby Buford, and Mom Burnell Arrington. — $100

Lewis Buford, In honor and memory of Hugh Tompkins, a great friend. — $100

Sally and Lewis Buford, “In honor or our wonderful children, Chris and Jessie. We love you bunches! Mom and Dad” — $100

Martha and John Sherman Jr., In honor of The Christmas Mother — $100

Michelle and Claiborine Irby Jr., In memory of Grand Ma, Granny, Grandaddy & Grand Pa — $100

Michelle and Claiborne Irby. Jr., In memory of Jim — $100

Anonymous, In loving memory of Ed & In honor of Lily, Charlie, James, EJ & Elle — $100

Matt Schon, In Honor of Jim Wood and Bill Patten II. Thanks for making my life better. — $100

Mary Virginia and Tom Bliley — $100

Nan Ellen and Dick Ritsch — $100

Belinda Brooks, In memory of the Rev. John E. and Mrs. Violet P. Gordon and Antoine C. Gordon — $100

Linda Slayton, In loving memory of my husband Bill Slayton — $100

Nancy Vaughan, In memory of Julie Layfield; Love from The Birthday Club, Susan, Margaret and Nancy — $100

Mr. and Mrs. Richard E. Strauss, In honor of Jean Eubank — $100

Jill Brown — $75

Ms. Diane Renkin, In memory of my father, Ralbern H. Murray — $75

Judy Oumedian — $50

Stephanie and John Redd Jr., In memory of our parents. — $50

Michele Jacobson — $50

Steven Schwartz, In memory of Darlene Parry — $50

Nancy Gwinn — $50

Ms. Linda Abbatiello, In memory of my 2nd husband, James F. Abbatiello — $50

Anonymous — $50

Mrs. Cary Doyle — $50

George and Rixey Booth, In loving of Kitty, Dick, Lea and Hoge. — $50

Percy Granger Jr. — $50

Mr. Michael Spinelli, Michael Spinelli, Chris Spinelli and Mark Spinelli: In memory of mother and wife Linda Spinelli — $50

Rebecca Alberti, In memory of Susan C. Frazier — $50

Anonymous — $50

Anonymous — $40

On behalf of the students and families of Junior Assembly Cotillion — $25

Anonymous — $25

Marshall Wilkins — $25

Gretchen Bradley, In memory of my daughter, Judy Brown Cahill — $15

David and Jacqueline Hoover — $10

Anonymous — $10

