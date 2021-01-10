Richmond Christmas Mother donations as of Jan.10: $373,771.44

The Richmond Times-Dispatch follows its tradition of publishing the names of donors to the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund throughout the holiday season. Your generosity helps the fund support initiatives across the region to brighten the holiday season for thousands of your neighbors.
The Times-Dispatch has sponsored the Richmond Christmas Mother program, a yearly holiday fund drive, since 1935, some of those years in partnership with the former afternoon newspaper, The Richmond News Leader.
The Richmond Christmas Mother program receives contributions from RTD readers and advertisers, and it is building an endowment to help future services.
Last year, the program collected over $338,000 in donations.
Contribute online by going to https://richmond.com/christmas-mother/donate/christmas_mother_ donations/
You can send donations by mail to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund, P.O. Box 25864, Richmond, VA 23260. Checks should be made payable to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund.
Additional contributions will be published on Sunday, Jan. 17.
Current grand total — $373,771.44
In honor of Rhonda Harmon, Christmas Mother 2020, from Virginia Union University — $5,000
The West End Jaycees Foundation — $3,500
Anonymous — $1,000
Anne Holton and Tim Kaine, In thanksgiving for our friend Rhonda Harmon — $1,000
Anonymous — $500
Pam and Fred Palmore, in thanksgiving for our children and grandchildren — $250
Mary T. Miller, In memory of JGM and MLT — $100
Elizabeth Y. Hall, In memory of Patricia Heindl — $250
Anonymous, In honor of our nieces, Paige Harris and Hannah Timmons — $200
The Tew Family, In gratitude to the wonderful Harmon family — $100
Elizabeth D. Seaman — $100
Barky’s — $50
Henry and Ann Showalter Jr. — $100
Emilie Webb, In honor of Fran Bolin and 20 years of faithful leadership of Assisting Families of Inmates — $50
In loving memory of Dr. John W. Duncan and John W. Thompson Jr., remembered always, Lilli — $200
Anonymous — $25
Donald and Elizabeth Lecky, In honor of family and friends — $250
Mr. and Mrs. Harvey Ramos, In memory of our parents — $50
Mrs. Mary M. Gay, In memory of my parents, Mr. and Mrs. Roy McNeill Sr. — $50
Tom and Kathi Peirce, In memory of our parents, George and Dorothy Peirce and Jack and Beulah Douglas — $200
In loving memory of Ruth R. Smith from Bonnie and Rea Willard — $50
Margaret and Al Broaddus, To all the health care heroes of 2020 — $300
Guy and Marion Horsley, In memory of our brother-in-law, Charlie McCarthy — $100
In loving memory of our parents, Dr. and Mrs. Robert D. Ailsworth Jr. and Mr. and Mrs. Zach Toms Jr., from Mr. and Mrs. Zach Toms III — $100
Anonymous — $100
Mr. Raymond Turner — $25
Robert and Sherry Kelly, In memory of Tom Edwards, a good man, indeed — $100
Mrs. Peter W.W. Powell — $100
Dr. and Mrs. John C. Doswell, In honor of April Niamtu and Dr. Niamtu — $250
Dr. and Mrs. John C. Doswell, In memory of Vera Margaret Prior — $100
Dr. and Mrs. John C. Doswell, In memory of Urchie B. Ellis — $100
Dr. and Mrs. John C. Doswell, In memory of Hazel Jones Luton — $100
Dr. and Mrs. John C. Doswell, In memory of Wellington Watkins Cottrell III — $100
Dr. and Mrs. John C. Doswell, In memory of Patricia Branstetter Revere — $100
Dr. and Mrs. John C. Doswell, In memory of Barbara Price Freeman Ragsdale — $100
Mrs. Barbara B. Kling, In loving memory of my husband, John Faulk Kling — $100
Burley , In memory of “Scoots” — $25
In loving memory of Hubert and Shands Taylor, from their family — $100
Aaron R. Battle Jr., In memory of the Battle family Richmond Chapter and Deacon Battle and Deacon Leroy Battle — $100
Anonymous, In honor of Christmas Mother Rhonda Harmon and her family — $100
Ms. Colleen Callahan — $25
Marvin R. Tart Sr., In memory of Virginia Tart and Lucille Tart Lee, grandmother and mother — $100
Jan Shroeder, In memory of Jim — $100
Anonymous — $250
Anonymous — $150
A grateful daughter, In memory of Theo and Red — $50
Buddy, In memory of Hunter Goodwin — $100
In memory of our wonderful friends and neighbors, Hobie Claiborne, Lulee Holt and John Hager, we will miss you, from Marian Lunsford and Alex Johnson — $150