Richmond Christmas Mother donations as of Jan.17: $376,221.44
Richmond Christmas Mother donations as of Jan.17: $376,221.44

The Richmond Times-Dispatch follows its tradition of publishing the names of donors to the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund throughout the holiday season. Your generosity helps the fund support initiatives across the region to brighten the holiday season for thousands of your neighbors.

The Times-Dispatch has sponsored the Richmond Christmas Mother program, a yearly holiday fund drive, since 1935, some of those years in partnership with the former afternoon newspaper, The Richmond News Leader.

The Richmond Christmas Mother program receives contributions from RTD readers and advertisers, and it is building an endowment to help future services.

Last year, the program collected over $338,000 in donations.

Contribute online by going to https://richmond.com/christmas-mother/ donate/christmas_mother_ donations/

You can send donations by mail to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund, P.O. Box 25864, Richmond, VA 23260. Checks should be made payable to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund.

Current grand total — $376,221.44

Lou E. Johnson, In loving memory of my family, who have gone before: Jinks and Buck, Randy and Chesley, my husband, Burke, and our son, Taylor — $100

Mr. and Mrs. John Heyel Family Charitable Fund — $500

Rebekah P. Melton, In memory of Rachel Parker — $100

Anonymous — $500

Cheryl Guedri — $500

Spottswood Park Garden Club — $100

Karin and Tom, In memory of Gene Mason Toutsi — $150

