Richmond Christmas Mother donations as of Jan. 3: $357,746.69
Richmond Christmas Mother donations as of Jan. 3: $357,746.69

christmas mother fund 2020 logo

The Richmond Times-Dispatch follows its tradition of publishing the names of donors to the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund throughout the holiday season. Your generosity helps the fund support initiatives across the region to brighten the holiday season for thousands of your neighbors.

The Times-Dispatch has sponsored the Richmond Christmas Mother program, a yearly holiday fund drive, since 1935, some of those years in partnership with the former afternoon newspaper, The Richmond News Leader.

The Richmond Christmas Mother program receives donations from RTD readers and advertisers, and it is building an endowment to help future services.

Last year, the program collected over $338,000 in contributions.

Give online by going to https://richmond.com/christmas-mother/donate/christmas_mother_ donations/

You can send contributions by mail to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund, P.O. Box 25864, Richmond, VA 23260. Checks should be made payable to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund.

Additional contributions will be published on Sunday, Jan. 10.

Current grand total — $357,746.69

In memory of our wonderful friend, Janet Trivette, whose generous heart and beautiful spirit will always inspire us, from the JHT Hen Party Society: Nancy Armstrong and Gary Miller, Paige Bartholomew, Len East, Swannee Ericson, Laura Ferguson, Connie Gottwald, Linda Hyslop, Elly Lewis, Nancy McCandlish, Anne Nelson Morck, Kaki Nelson, Laura Phelan, Claudia Svirsky, Sallie Thalhimer, Kathy Watson and Martha Young — $1,415

Kathleen and Bill Sooy, In loving memory of our parents — $1,000

Dr. and Mrs. Carl O. Atkins Jr. — $1,000

Catherine O. Barnes, In memory of my parents, Vernon and Dorothy Barnes — $1,000

Custis Westham Fund of the Community Foundation for a Greater Richmond — $1,000

In memory of Warren M. Goddard III, from R.E. Collier Inc. Builder — $1,000

TIFF Advisory Services Inc., matching gift — $1,000

John McGinty, In memory of my mother, Mrs. Mary S. McGinty — $50

Stuart W. Horsley, In honor of my good children, Grace, Lily and Rob — $300

In honor of our Seneca Road neighbors, Merry Christmas! Linda and Stuart — $100

John and Joanne Street, In honor of our grandchildren — $200

Jim and Janice, In honor of Rhonda Harmon — $500

In loving memory of Robert Calvert King Sr., by his family — $200

Ms. Kitty D. Coleman, In memory of my parents, Mr. and Mrs. Earnest Powell Sr. — $25

Viju and Harki Singh — $250

William and Mary Anne Garnett — $100

Short Pump Heating and Air, to our loyal customers in the Richmond community! — $135

Sally and Drew Edwards, In loving memory of Eric Kemp, Charlie Dedian, and Doug Edwards — $100

Sheila Scales (McGuireWoods), in honor of the Christmas Mother — $35

In loving memory of my parents, Florence M. and Roland McDaniel Sr., from Ronald Jr. — $300

In memory of Robert and Louise Paulett, Linwood and Della Turner, and Charles Paulett — $50

Doug, Mindy, Lauren and Blayre, In honor of Larry Hoover, Dr. Randall and Ann Casey (CASA) — $400

Doug, Mindy, Lauren and Blayre, In loving memory for Bruce C. Gottwald Jr., Charlie and True Luck and Jack Pruitt — $250

Doug, Mindy, Lauren and Blayre, in loving memory for Warren and Van Elliott — $250

Doug, Mindy, Lauren, Blayre, Dewey, Parker and Stella Hays, in honor of Nancy and Bruce Gottwald Sr. and Helga and Floyd Gottwald — $250

In loving memory of our dear parents, Virginia and Albert E. Zehringer Sr. From Bert, Ellen, Jean, and Joyce. — $100

Mr. and Mrs. Sherman Harmon — $50

Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Reckenbeil, In Honor of Terry, Susan, Susan and Judy — $100

Anita M. Floyd, In loving memory of my father, Wilton G. Mays — $25

Robert and Anita Floyd, In loving memory of Bonnie L. Tinsman — $25

Frances and Tyler Harris, In memory of MeMo, Papa, Grandma and Boppa and in honor of Anna, Caroline, Harris, Henry, Thomas and Eleanor — $100

Merry Christmas, Jim from Jean — $300

In memory of Ed Lane from his family. — $300

Mary D. Wray — $100

Gordon and Selina Rainey — $150

Tom and Anne Kirkup — $100

Happy birthday, Baxter Carter! — $50

In memory of Shirley Ladd Young — $50

James R. and Katherine B. Dageforde — $50

In honor of Anne Carter Padgett, who is celebrating her first Christmas! — $50

Robert M. King — $200

In memory of our parents, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Pope Sr. and Mr. and Mrs. Vernelle Hurt Sr., from your children and grandchildren, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Pope Jr. (Anna) Kourtney, Thomas III and Jordan Pope — $50

Barbara Anderson, In loving memory of Helen Tanner, my former colleague at the Collegiate School — $100

Randall Street — $250

David E. Nagle, In memory of Sue Ellen and Buca — $100

Mr. and Mrs. D. Warren, In honor of our fathers, Wade Warren and Wally Lawrence, and in memory of all the past Clydesdales — $100

Mr. and Mrs. George and Juanita Armistead III — $25

In memory of Emma — $15

John K. Taylor, In honor of my families, Campbells and Taylors — $200

In honor of Ashley and Marshal Bailey, wedding blessings from Aunt Monny — $200

Jerry and Frances Greenway, In memory of Jean Greenway and in honor of Mary Wright’s 92nd birthday — $100

Margaret R. Langston — $100

In memory of Perrin on her special birthday — $25

In memory of my parents, F.A. Thurston and Shirley T. Mansfield, Teresa Mullins, Mike Rowland and all of my beloved canine and feline companions, from Sandra D. Thurston — $350

Joan and Steven Garton — $100

Ann H. Kramer, In honor of my brother, David Henderson — $200

Mrs. Yvette E. Walker, In memory of my sister, Cheryl Mason — $25

In memory of my husband, Jimmy Norton; our parents, Eva and Wilmer Long, and Jim and Becky Norton; also Francis, Gloria and Heather Long and Lee and E.J. Perkins. From Lynn Norton — $50

In memory of Mary McDearmon Sears — $250

In memory of Elaine McDearmon Spencer — $250

In memory of David R. Holton — $250

T.K. McGrath — $100

Janene Charbeneau, In honor of my parents, Howard and Marjorie Elmer — $25

Anne and Roger Boeve, In memory of Dick Edmunds — $100

Mr. and Mrs. Bryan and Corinne Skevington — $25

Michael Dawson, Howard University Alumni Club of Richmond — $100

Donna N. Dawson, on behalf of Howard University Alumni Club of Richmond members — $50

Magalyn Menard, In memory of my husband, Bob Menard — $50

Nancy Chege, In memory of my parents and my two brothers — $200

Alice R.T. Baird — $100

In memory of Dr. Charles Lewis Baird Jr. and Olin Volney Hyde, from Jane Baird Hyde — $200

In memory of Buck Paul, from the Goode family — $100

Anonymous — $100

Bob and Debora Shiro — $50

Jan and Ray Tarasovic — $100

Dorothy L. Johnson, In memory of my parents, Mr. and Mrs. Beverly C. Lewis III — $100

In honor of Dawson Thomas Gath on his first Christmas, from Mom and Dad — $100

Michael and Patricia Kunc — $75

Jill and Monroe Harris, To our parents, George and Magdalene Bussey and Monroe and Bonita Harris. Resting with the Lord — $250

Anonymous — $100

In loving memory of Nicholas W. Orsi III, from his family. — $100

Anonymous — $200

Anne Taylor and George Moorman, In loving memory of our parents, Bobby and Adele Leitch and Carl and Estelle Moorman, Carl Moorman Jr., Uncle Bobby Pitt, Anne-o and Buck Paul — $100

Benjamin Hamlin, In memory of my brother, Donald Hamlin, and our mother, Carrie Ricks — $75

Ralph Foster — $50

Greg and Rebecca Felton, In memory of Dr. Bill and Marie Felton and C.K. Parker — $100

Carolyn Hartz, In loving memory of Samuel L. Tarry — $200

Rebecca Roth — $250

Robert Grymes, In memory of Betty — $100

Barbara H. Davenport, In memory of Sidney and Randy — $100

Mr. and Mrs. Jeff and Duane Blackwell — $100

Jane and Tommy Butler, In memory of our son, Stuart — $200

Justin Banks — $50

In loving memory of Earl Bechard of East Rochester, N.Y., from Dan and Beth Bechard — $100

In honor of the RE/MAX Commonwealth Associates — $250

Walter R. McNair, in honor of my best friend’s father from my high school days at Fort Hunt High School, Fairfax County, Paul Pfeiffer, U.S. Army veteran in the European Theatre of World War II — $5

Joyce Williams, In honor of a good friend, Tina Burger — $50

Ann Watts, In honor of my great-nieces, Sophia Mae and Ruby Kate — $40

Larry and Trudy McCarty — $250

Leigh Compton Shobe and John David Shobe III, In memory of our parents, the Honorable A. Christian Compton, J. David Shobe Jr. and Roberta G. Shobe — $100

B.J. Trinite, In loving memory of my parents, Janice and Bob Hollowell — $100

B.J. and Chris Trinite, In memory of Gustave “Gus” Marinius Heiss. “Thank you for being nice to me” — $50

B.J. and Chris Trinite, In memory of our great friend, William Harold “Deacon” Brown, “The Grundy, VA Flash” — $50

B.J. and Chris Trinite, In memory of Dennis “Denny Boy” Doherty, Les Kelley and Kenny Stein, “Mr. Oak Hill” — $50

B.J. and Chris Trinite, In memory of Lloyd Hundley Morgan, “Win a gift, give a gift” — $25

Ed and Pearcy Flippen — $500

Douglas and Jennifer Lamb — $250

Janet S. Graves, In memory of Mr. and Mrs. Lester H. Graves — $100

Valarie Payne, Children of Richmond — $60

Janet S. Graves, In honor of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth B. Graves — $100

Janet S. Graves, In honor of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher B. Graves and family — $100

Janet S. Graves, In honor of Mr. and Mrs. Adam C. Graves and family — $100

Janet S. Graves, In honor of Mr. John M. Burgess — $100

Duncan and Welby Fairlie, To all those affected by COVID. You are not alone — $50

Bill and Christine Friday, In Thanksgiving — $100

John Parsons, In memory of Buford and David Parsons — $100

Twilighters, Westwood Baptist Church — $50

Anonymous — $25

Howard University Alumni Club of Richmond, VA — $150

Tri Club Woman’s Club — $25

Amelie Rennolds, In honor of my parents, Seymour and John Rennolds — $250

Mrs. Hannah Barlow Bain, In memory of my husband, Jack Philip Bain — $25

Larry Herbert, In honor of Eugene Williams of Charlottesville — $50

Jacqueline Overton, Merry Christmas in honor of my grandchildren, Niya, Mauri, Alexis, Myasia and Sebastian — $125.

