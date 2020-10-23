Richmond Christmas Mother Fund delivers $38,000 check to FeedMore

Rhonda Harmon, the 2020 Richmond Christmas Mother, was joined by several Christmas Mother board members on Friday to deliver a $38,000 check to Feed More to help provide meals to people in the 34 counties and cities in central Virginia that it serves.

It was the largest Christmas Mother donation to Feed More in the history of the fund.

Earlier this year, the board awarded Feed More $30,000 to provide food to those struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Doug Pick, president and CEO of Feed More, said the previous record number of people needing assistance — 207,000 in 2017 — was eclipsed this summer due to COVID. The number skyrocketed to 241,000 this summer.

This year is the sixth consecutive year that the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund has made a significant donation to Feed More. When the Richmond Christmas Mother program was founded, food items were a major part of the organization's outreach given the Great Depression.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch has sponsored the Richmond Christmas Mother program, a yearly holiday fund drive, since 1935, some of those years in partnership with the former afternoon newspaper, The Richmond News Leader.