Richmond Christmas Mother kicks off 2020 campaign with two large donations
Christmas Mother donations

This year’s fundraising season for the Richmond Christmas Mother, headed by 2020 Christmas Mother Rhonda Harmon, kicks off with two sizable donations.

The Virginia Cancer Institute recently gave $5,000 to the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund. Joe Bailey, VCI’s human resources and marketing director, noted the unusual events of 2020 and said the institute “just wanted to do our part in providing the RVA community some sense of normalcy around the holidays. What better way than to support the Richmond Christmas Mother program.”

In addition, William E. and Pamela K. O’Connor gave $10,000 to the fund.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch follows its tradition of publishing the names of donors throughout the holiday season, with additional information on the nonprofit organizations helped by the generosity of RTD readers.

Your generosity helps the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund support initiatives across the region to brighten the holiday season for thousands of your neighbors.

The Times-Dispatch has sponsored the Richmond Christmas Mother program, a yearly holiday fund drive, since 1935, some of those years in partnership with the former afternoon newspaper, The Richmond News Leader.

The Richmond Christmas Mother program receives donations from RTD readers and advertisers, and it is building an endowment to help future services.

Last year, the program collected over $338,000 in contributions.

Donate online by going to:

https://richmond.com/christmas-mother/donate/christmas_mother_donations/

You can send contributions by mail to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund, P.O. Box 25864, Richmond, VA 23260. Checks should be made payable to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund.

Previously reported — $0

Today’s gifts — $36,486.15

Grand total — $36,486.15

William E. and Pamela K. O’Connor — $10,000

Virginia Cancer Institute — $5,000

Community Foundation for a Greater Richmond — $2,500

Alice and Bill Goodwin, In honor of this year’s Christmas Mother and all Christmas Mothers of the past. — $2,500

Rhonda Harmon and Friends — $1,170

Herndon Foundation — $1,000

Marsh Wren II Fund — $1,000

The Reco Foundation — $1,000

Anne and Dion Hayes, In Honor of Rhonda Harmon — $1,000

Jayne and Bobby Ukrop, Honoring our eleven grandchildren who bring us continued joy and happiness. — $1,000

Elizabeth Sauer and Bryan Moody, In memory of may parents — Shirley and Tremaine Sauer — $1,000

Diana Scully — $1,000

Thompson Siegel Walmsley LLC — $816.15

John and Janet Cogbill, III, In honor of Rhonda Harmon. — $500

Amy Manning, My own Christmas mother, Beth Manning — $500

Anonymous — $500

Mathis and Steve Powelson, Mary and James Mallory — $500

C.T. and Moira Hill — $500

Laurie Howell, June McCollum — $500

Margaret Corwin, My St. Cats classmates — $500

United Technologies — $400

Drew Susan Bright — $300

Gary Lori Baker, Bill Kathy Lis and Dick Betty Baker — $300

Zayde Bancroft Child, In memory of my parents, Zayde R. Dotts and Walter M. Dotts — $250

Douglas M.Heuman and Cassandra B. Wright Fund — $250

Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation — $250

Mr. and Mrs. William M. Richardson — $250

Mary Pasco — $250

RCM Board Member CFG, In honor of a truly inspirational Christmas Mother: Rhonda Harmon. — $250

Anonymous, In honor of Rhonda and Jon — $250

Steve Janet Bosshard — $200

Michael Flanagan (USMA ‘86), West Point Society of Richmond. — $200

Adrian Meyer, Thank you for what you are doing to bring a little extra Christmas Joy to those in need. Stay Blessed — $150

Stephen Muller, West Point Society of Richmond: Thanks for the wonderful work you do. — $100

Kelly Howard/Andy Jones — $100

Linda G Hassell — $100

The Seitz Kids, In Memory of Tim Seitz, USMA Class of ‘89 — $100

Bob Barrett, West Point Society of Richmond — $100

Leslie Slone, Jean Hayes — $100

Carl Grunow, West Point Society of Richmond — $100

