Richmond Christmas Mother kicks off 2020 campaign with two large donations

This year’s fundraising season for the Richmond Christmas Mother, headed by 2020 Christmas Mother Rhonda Harmon, kicks off with two sizable donations.
The Virginia Cancer Institute recently gave $5,000 to the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund. Joe Bailey, VCI’s human resources and marketing director, noted the unusual events of 2020 and said the institute “just wanted to do our part in providing the RVA community some sense of normalcy around the holidays. What better way than to support the Richmond Christmas Mother program.”
In addition, William E. and Pamela K. O’Connor gave $10,000 to the fund.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch follows its tradition of publishing the names of donors throughout the holiday season, with additional information on the nonprofit organizations helped by the generosity of RTD readers.
Your generosity helps the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund support initiatives across the region to brighten the holiday season for thousands of your neighbors.
The Times-Dispatch has sponsored the Richmond Christmas Mother program, a yearly holiday fund drive, since 1935, some of those years in partnership with the former afternoon newspaper, The Richmond News Leader.
The Richmond Christmas Mother program receives donations from RTD readers and advertisers, and it is building an endowment to help future services.
Last year, the program collected over $338,000 in contributions.
You can send contributions by mail to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund, P.O. Box 25864, Richmond, VA 23260. Checks should be made payable to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund.
Previously reported — $0
Today’s gifts — $36,486.15
Grand total — $36,486.15
William E. and Pamela K. O’Connor — $10,000
Virginia Cancer Institute — $5,000
Community Foundation for a Greater Richmond — $2,500
Alice and Bill Goodwin, In honor of this year’s Christmas Mother and all Christmas Mothers of the past. — $2,500
Rhonda Harmon and Friends — $1,170
Herndon Foundation — $1,000
Marsh Wren II Fund — $1,000
The Reco Foundation — $1,000
Anne and Dion Hayes, In Honor of Rhonda Harmon — $1,000
Jayne and Bobby Ukrop, Honoring our eleven grandchildren who bring us continued joy and happiness. — $1,000
Elizabeth Sauer and Bryan Moody, In memory of may parents — Shirley and Tremaine Sauer — $1,000
Diana Scully — $1,000
Thompson Siegel Walmsley LLC — $816.15
John and Janet Cogbill, III, In honor of Rhonda Harmon. — $500
Amy Manning, My own Christmas mother, Beth Manning — $500
Anonymous — $500
Mathis and Steve Powelson, Mary and James Mallory — $500
C.T. and Moira Hill — $500
Laurie Howell, June McCollum — $500
Margaret Corwin, My St. Cats classmates — $500
United Technologies — $400
Drew Susan Bright — $300
Gary Lori Baker, Bill Kathy Lis and Dick Betty Baker — $300
Zayde Bancroft Child, In memory of my parents, Zayde R. Dotts and Walter M. Dotts — $250
Douglas M.Heuman and Cassandra B. Wright Fund — $250
Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation — $250
Mr. and Mrs. William M. Richardson — $250
Mary Pasco — $250
RCM Board Member CFG, In honor of a truly inspirational Christmas Mother: Rhonda Harmon. — $250
Anonymous, In honor of Rhonda and Jon — $250
Steve Janet Bosshard — $200
Michael Flanagan (USMA ‘86), West Point Society of Richmond. — $200
Adrian Meyer, Thank you for what you are doing to bring a little extra Christmas Joy to those in need. Stay Blessed — $150
Stephen Muller, West Point Society of Richmond: Thanks for the wonderful work you do. — $100
Kelly Howard/Andy Jones — $100
Linda G Hassell — $100
The Seitz Kids, In Memory of Tim Seitz, USMA Class of ‘89 — $100
Bob Barrett, West Point Society of Richmond — $100
Leslie Slone, Jean Hayes — $100
Carl Grunow, West Point Society of Richmond — $100