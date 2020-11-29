Richmond Christmas Mother kicks off 2020 campaign with two large donations

This year’s fundraising season for the Richmond Christmas Mother, headed by 2020 Christmas Mother Rhonda Harmon, kicks off with two sizable donations.

The Virginia Cancer Institute recently gave $5,000 to the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund. Joe Bailey, VCI’s human resources and marketing director, noted the unusual events of 2020 and said the institute “just wanted to do our part in providing the RVA community some sense of normalcy around the holidays. What better way than to support the Richmond Christmas Mother program.”

In addition, William E. and Pamela K. O’Connor gave $10,000 to the fund.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch follows its tradition of publishing the names of donors throughout the holiday season, with additional information on the nonprofit organizations helped by the generosity of RTD readers.

Your generosity helps the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund support initiatives across the region to brighten the holiday season for thousands of your neighbors.

The Times-Dispatch has sponsored the Richmond Christmas Mother program, a yearly holiday fund drive, since 1935, some of those years in partnership with the former afternoon newspaper, The Richmond News Leader.