Christmas trees around the world

Whether they have been freshly chopped down or pulled out of their boxes, Christmas trees have found their way into many homes. In the U.S., a popular time to get a Christmas tree is the first weekend in December. So while many Americans have had their tree decorated with lights and ornaments for a while now, that’s not the case in other parts of the world. Some countries wait until Christmas Eve to get their tree. Others adorn their tree with spider web decorations or cotton. Though having a tree for the holidays is a tradition found around the world, different areas celebrate the custom in their own unique way.