Christmas trees around the world

Whether they have been freshly chopped down or pulled out of their boxes, Christmas trees have found their way into many homes. In the U.S., a popular time to get a Christmas tree is the first weekend in December. So while many Americans have had their tree decorated with lights and ornaments for a while now, that’s not the case in other parts of the world. Some countries wait until Christmas Eve to get their tree. Others adorn their tree with spider web decorations or cotton. Though having a tree for the holidays is a tradition found around the world, different areas celebrate the custom in their own unique way.
In ancient times, plants and trees that remained green all year had a special meaning to people in the winter. In many countries, people would hang evergreen boughs over their doors and windows; it was believed they would keep away witches, ghosts, evil spirits and illness.
Many ancient people celebrated the winter solstice — the longest night of the year — believing the sun god became sick and weak in the winter. Evergreen boughs reminded them of the green plants that would grow again when the sun god regained strength in the summer.
Early Romans also celebrated the solstice by decorating their homes with evergreens.
For ancient Egyptians, the greenery symbolized the triumph of life over death.
For the Druids in Celtic cultures, the greenery symbolized everlasting life.
Germany is credited with starting the Christmas tree tradition we know today. In the 16th century, Christians brought decorated trees into their homes. It is widely believed that Martin Luther, the Protestant reformer, was the first to add lighted candles to a tree.
In 1846, Queen Victoria and her family were sketched standing around a Christmas tree. Because of their popularity, the tradition spread throughout England, the U.S. and Canada. Christmas trees have been sold commercially in the U.S. since 1850.
Christmas trees started growing in popularity in the U.S. in the 1890s. While Europeans used small trees that were about 4 feet in height during this time, Americans preferred their trees to reach from floor to ceiling.
In the early 20th century, Americans mainly decorated their trees with fruits and paper ornaments. Electricity brought the use of Christmas lights. During the mid-20th century, tinsel made its appearance. Homemade ornaments were also common. By the late 20th century, plastic ornaments became popular.
U.S. and Canada — German settlers brought the Christmas tree tradition to the U.S. and Canada.
Greenland — Because of harsh conditions, Christmas trees are largely imported to this country. They are decorated with candles and bright ornaments.
Mexico — In most homes, the primary holiday decoration is the Nativity scene. However, a decorated tree may be incorporated in it or set up elsewhere. As natural pine is a luxury to most families, an artificial tree or a shrub is often used.
Guatemala — The Christmas tree joined the Nativity scene as a popular ornament because of the large German population in Guatemala.
Ireland — Similar to America, Christmas trees in Ireland are bought anytime in December and decorated with colored lights, tinsel and ornaments. Some top the tree with an angel, while others use a star.
Italy — The primary decoration in Italy is the Nativity scene, though it is set up and decorated similar to a tree. The figures are set in a triangular wooden frame with multiple tiers, making the structure several feet high. The tiers are also decorated with colored paper, candles, candy and gifts.
Denmark — Christmas trees in Denmark are decorated with flags, fruit, candies or cookies, and small toy instruments. They are topped with either a silver or gold star rather than an angel. The final touch is strips of tin foil to make the tree shine. Here, the tree is traditionally lit on Christmas Eve.
Norway — Christmas trees are usually decorated on Christmas Eve by the parents behind closed doors, while the children wait outside. A Norwegian ritual known as “circling the Christmas tree” follows, where everyone joins hands and walks around the tree singing carols.
Sweden — While most people in Sweden buy Christmas trees long before Christmas Eve, it’s not common to take the tree inside and decorate it until a few days before. Trees are decorated with stars and snowflakes made from straw and colorful wooden animals.
Poland — Like Norway, Christmas trees are often decorated on Christmas Eve. Decorations include gingerbreads, lights and glass ornaments. In east Poland, the decorations are traditionally made of straw.
Ukraine — It’s traditional in Ukraine to hang spider web-shaped decorations on the Christmas tree. This reflects a Ukrainian legend, and finding a spider on a web on the tree is considered good luck.
Saudi Arabia — Those who wish to celebrate Christmas in Saudi Arabia must do so privately in their homes. Christmas trees are usually placed somewhere inconspicuous. Generally, Christmas lights are not tolerated.
China — Only a small percentage of Chinese celebrate Christmas, but those who do put up artificial trees decorated with paper chains, flowers and lanterns.
Philippines — Fresh pine trees are expensive in the Philippines, so many people put up handmade trees in a variety of colors and sizes. Star lanterns made from bamboo are commonly found in windows in December.
Japan — Christmas trees in Japan are decorated with small toys, dolls, paper ornaments, gold fans and lanterns, and wind chimes. One of the most popular ornaments is the origami swan.
South Africa — Christmas is a summer holiday in South Africa. Christmas trees are not common here, as pines, firs and cedars are not native to the area. However, some South Africans replace them with artificial or native trees and decorate them with ornaments and tinsel. Only some buildings are decorated with lights, but windows are often draped with cotton wool and tinsel.
Ghana — While more than half of the population doesn’t have a Christmas tree, those who do may use a palm tree and decorate it with candles.
Brazil — In this country, Christmas falls in the summer. Though festivities tend to have a more tropical mood, Brazilians still decorate the traditional pine tree — even if sometimes a plastic one. And while the usual lights and tinsel are used to decorate the tree, little pieces of cotton are also used to represent falling snow.
Argentina — Many people decorate plastic trees instead of real ones. However, it is considered bad luck if you don’t replace it every seven years.
Christmas trees are grown in all 50 states, though the biggest producers are Oregon, North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Washington.
It takes an average of seven years to grow a tree of typical height (6 to 7 feet).
80% of artificial Christmas trees worldwide are manufactured in China.
The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in New York has been a tradition since 1933. It ranges in size from 60 to 100 feet.
100,000 people are employed in the Christmas tree industry.
350 million real Christmas trees are currently growing on U.S. tree farms.
Thomas Edison’s assistants came up with the idea of electric lights for Christmas trees.
Upside down trees
In recent years, turning Christmas trees upside down — and even hanging them from the ceiling — has become a trend. Though it may seem modern, this phenomenon is actually an old tradition from Central and Eastern Europe.