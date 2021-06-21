 Skip to main content
Clarification
ClarificationClarification

Clarification

In 1996, the Elegba Folklore Society created its first Juneteenth event when the Virginia Historical Society, now known as the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, invited the group to create a program in tandem with its exhibition on Reconstruction. The origin of the event was mischaracterized in a story June 18 on Page A1.

