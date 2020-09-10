Clarification

 Skip to main content
The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission is conducting a study regarding the state’s oversight of special education services. The study was requested before a recent federal report was issued regarding special education in Virginia. The timing of the two studies was unclear in an article on Page A1 Tuesday.

