 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clarification
0 comments
Clarification

Clarification

  • 0

Henrico County School Board members Marcie Shea and Kristi Kinsella critically questioned the monetary investment in the county’s Achievable Dream Academy but did not specifically say it should be closed. Their stance was mischaracterized in a story April 5 on Page A1.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News