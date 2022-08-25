Classical music in Richmond this fall: Yo-Yo Ma, Brahms meets Radiohead, Danny Elfman and the Richmond Symphony & more

The Richmond Symphony has a promising season ahead, starting with a free Community Concert at Pocahontas State Park on Sept. 10 and the return of Music at Hardywood on Sept. 22 and Nov. 17. New this year, on Sept. 24, Steve Hackman’s Brahms X Radiohead brings together Radioheads’ “Ok Computer” with Brahms’ First Symphony, both being played simultaneously. On Oct. 4, famous cellist Yo-Yo Ma performs with the symphony, and on Oct. 29, the Richmond Symphony brings the music of Danny Elfman from Tim Burton’s films to life with classic scenes projected on the screen above the orchestra. The symphony will have many more classic and pop performances throughout the fall. Check richmondsymphony.com for the full schedule.