Classical music in Richmond this fall: Yo-Yo Ma, Brahms meets Radiohead, Danny Elfman and the Richmond Symphony & more

The Richmond Symphony has a promising season ahead, starting with a free Community Concert at Pocahontas State Park on Sept. 10 and the return of Music at Hardywood on Sept. 22 and Nov. 17. New this year, on Sept. 24, Steve Hackman’s Brahms X Radiohead brings together Radioheads’ “Ok Computer” with Brahms’ First Symphony, both being played simultaneously. On Oct. 4, famous cellist Yo-Yo Ma performs with the symphony, and on Oct. 29, the Richmond Symphony brings the music of Danny Elfman from Tim Burton’s films to life with classic scenes projected on the screen above the orchestra. The symphony will have many more classic and pop performances throughout the fall. Check richmondsymphony.com for the full schedule.
Virginia Opera brings Wagner’s “The Valkyrie” to Richmond on Oct. 14 and 16 and “The Pirates of Penzance” on Nov. 18 and 20 to the Dominion Energy Center. vaopera.org
Perkinson Center for the Arts: The Perk is hosting a full schedule of performers this fall, including Slack Family Bluegrass on Sept. 30, Pearl St. Comedy on Sept. 9, an LGBTQ comedy night on Oct. 14 and more. www.perkinsoncenter.org.
More classical music can be found at the following:
Alexander Paley Music Festival: paleymusicfestival.org
Atlantic Chamber Ensemble: acensemble.org
Capitol Opera Richmond: capitoloperarichmond.com
Central Virginia Masterworks Chorale: cvamc.org
Chamber Music Society of Central Virginia: cmscva.org
Classical Revolution RVA: classicalrevolutionrva.com
James River Singers: thejamesriversingers.org
Modlin Center for the Arts: modlin.richmond.edu
Richmond Chapter, American Guild of Organists: richmondago.org
Richmond Choral Society: richmondchoralsociety.org
Richmond Philharmonic: richmondphilharmonic.org
Richmond Public Library Gellman Room series: rvalibrary.org/events/gellman
Virginia Commonwealth University Music Department: arts.vcu.edu/music
