Clemson-Notre Dame capsule

Notre Dame: QB Ian Book. The fifth-year senior is 26-3 as a starter. He has thrown for 511 yards and three touchdowns in road victories over Pittsburgh and Georgia Tech the last two weeks. He has thrown 129 consecutive passes without an interception.

This is sixth matchup of AP top-5 teams in ACC history. The lower ranked team has won four. ... Notre Dame’s 12-game winning streak is the longest in the FBS. … The Irish’s 22-game home winning streak is tied for second among active streaks behind Clemson’s 27. … The Tigers have won 39 straight non-bowl games and are 20-1 in November since 2015. … Saturday’s game is Clemson coach Dabo Swinney’s 100th ACC regular-season game (83-16). … Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly is seeking his 99th victory at Notre Dame; only Knute Rockne (105) and Lou Holtz (100) have more.