Clemson-Notre Dame capsule

NO. 1 CLEMSON AT NO. 4 NOTRE DAME
Saturday: 7:30 p.m. TV: NBC Line: Clemson by 5½
Records: Clemson (7-0, 6-0 ACC), Notre Dame (6-0, 5-0)
At stake
In what could be the first of several meetings between the teams this season, the winner puts itself in the driver’s seat for a berth in the ACC title game and the College Football Playoff.
key matchup
Clemson’s top 10 offense against Notre Dame’s top 10 defense. Even with Trevor Lawrence sidelined by COVID-19, the Tigers rallied from 18-points down to beat Boston College 34-28 behind true freshman D.J. Uiagalelei. Clemson averages 46.1 points, 341.4 passing yards and 508.0 total yards per game. Led by S Kyle Hamilton, LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and DE Daelin Hayes, the Irish are allowing just 10.3 points , 173.5 passing yards and 267.2 total yards per game.
players to watch
Clemson: RB Travis Etienne. The senior, whose 62-yard TD run closed out Clemson’s 30-3 victory over the Irish in 2018 CFP Cotton Bowl semifinal, is the ACC’s all-time leading rusher with 4,644 yards and has become more of a dual-threat this season with 606 yards rushing and 424 receiving yards.
Notre Dame: QB Ian Book. The fifth-year senior is 26-3 as a starter. He has thrown for 511 yards and three touchdowns in road victories over Pittsburgh and Georgia Tech the last two weeks. He has thrown 129 consecutive passes without an interception.
facts and figures
This is sixth matchup of AP top-5 teams in ACC history. The lower ranked team has won four. ... Notre Dame’s 12-game winning streak is the longest in the FBS. … The Irish’s 22-game home winning streak is tied for second among active streaks behind Clemson’s 27. … The Tigers have won 39 straight non-bowl games and are 20-1 in November since 2015. … Saturday’s game is Clemson coach Dabo Swinney’s 100th ACC regular-season game (83-16). … Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly is seeking his 99th victory at Notre Dame; only Knute Rockne (105) and Lou Holtz (100) have more.
— The Associated Press