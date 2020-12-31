Clemson-Ohio State capsule

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SEMIFINAL

No. 2 clemson vs. No. 3 ohio state

Friday: 8:45 p.m. TV: ESPN Where: New Orleans Line: Clemson by 7½

Records: Clemson 10-1; Ohio State 6-0

KEY MATCHUP

Ohio State QB Justin Fields vs. Clemson defense: Fields, an adept scrambler who is averaging about 254 yards and better than two TDs passing per game, will face a Clemson defense that ranks in the top 10 nationally in yards allowed per game (298.5), has had multiple sacks in every game and has three defensive touchdowns on fumble returns.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Ohio State: Fields has completed 72.6% of his passes for 1,521 yards and 15 TDs against five INTs in six games. He also has 274 yards and five TDs rushing; RB Trey Sermon has averaged 112 yards rushing, and is coming off a school record-breaking 331 against Northwestern; WR Garrett Wilson has 38 catches for 621 yards and five TDs; WR Chris Olave has 36 catches for 528 yards and five TDs; All-America CB Shaun Wade has two INTs.