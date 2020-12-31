Clemson-Ohio State capsule

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SEMIFINAL
No. 2 clemson vs. No. 3 ohio state
Friday: 8:45 p.m. TV: ESPN Where: New Orleans Line: Clemson by 7½
Records: Clemson 10-1; Ohio State 6-0
KEY MATCHUP
Ohio State QB Justin Fields vs. Clemson defense: Fields, an adept scrambler who is averaging about 254 yards and better than two TDs passing per game, will face a Clemson defense that ranks in the top 10 nationally in yards allowed per game (298.5), has had multiple sacks in every game and has three defensive touchdowns on fumble returns.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Ohio State: Fields has completed 72.6% of his passes for 1,521 yards and 15 TDs against five INTs in six games. He also has 274 yards and five TDs rushing; RB Trey Sermon has averaged 112 yards rushing, and is coming off a school record-breaking 331 against Northwestern; WR Garrett Wilson has 38 catches for 621 yards and five TDs; WR Chris Olave has 36 catches for 528 yards and five TDs; All-America CB Shaun Wade has two INTs.
Clemson: QB Trevor Lawrence is widely expected to be selected first overall in the 2021 NFL draft after passing for 2,753 yards and 22 TDs against just four INTs in nine games — all victories. Lawrence has completed 69.2% of his passes and also has rushed for 211 yards and seven TDs; RB Travis Etienne leads Clemson in rushing with 882 yards and 13 TDs to go with 44 catches for 524 yards and two TDs; WR Amari Rodgers has 69 catches for 966 yards and seven TDs. LB Baylon Spector has 9½ tackles for loss and 3½ sacks.