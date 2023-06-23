CLIFTON, Betty Gaulding, 74, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, June 20, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Martha Palmer Gaulding; and is survived by her husband of 55 years, Robert J. "Jimmy" Clifton; two children, Mike Clifton (Lindy Patterson) and Jean DiNapoli (Chris); three grandchildren, C. J., Lindsey, and Dale DiNapoli; and her beloved dog, "Bubba." Betty was a caring and loving wife, mother and grandmother who loved her patio plants and her family. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 26, 2023 at Hanover Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 2831 Prospect Ave E, Cleveland, Ohio 44115, the Epilepsy Foundation, P.O. Box 800754, Charlottesville, Va. 22903, or just give a few dollars to a person in need. bennettfuneralhomes.com
CLIFTON, Betty
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Richmond is the No. 1 burger city in America, according to a recent report from Clever, a real estate data company.
After over a year of construction, a Richmond location of Burtons Bar & Grill is set to open in Carytown Exchange at 3520 W. Cary St. on Tuesday.
Commercial Taphouse is closing, The Pit & Peel opens in West End and Perry's Steakhouse headed to Short Pump
There is a lot more dining news coming your way, with a Fan mainstay closing, caffeinated kombucha from a Richmond maker, The Pit & The Pe…
UPDATE: Driver of tractor-trailer that went off Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel has died, officials say
Officials are working to identify the driver, who was inside the truck’s cab when it was pulled from the water.
In 2022 Chase proposed that the General Assembly appropriate $70 million to audit the results of the 2020 election in Virginia, in which Democ…