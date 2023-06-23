CLIFTON, Betty Gaulding, 74, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, June 20, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Martha Palmer Gaulding; and is survived by her husband of 55 years, Robert J. "Jimmy" Clifton; two children, Mike Clifton (Lindy Patterson) and Jean DiNapoli (Chris); three grandchildren, C. J., Lindsey, and Dale DiNapoli; and her beloved dog, "Bubba." Betty was a caring and loving wife, mother and grandmother who loved her patio plants and her family. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 26, 2023 at Hanover Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 2831 Prospect Ave E, Cleveland, Ohio 44115, the Epilepsy Foundation, P.O. Box 800754, Charlottesville, Va. 22903, or just give a few dollars to a person in need. bennettfuneralhomes.com