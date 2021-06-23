Coast is clear with Claudette long gone

The core of Tropical Storm Claudette grazed the southeastern corner of Virginia on Monday as it rushed out to sea, and its rain did not reach Richmond. The tropics are quiet again, with just a slight chance of new activity this week east of the Caribbean Sea.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
