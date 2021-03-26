College baseball roundup: Locklear's blasts lift Rams in win on road

Tyler Locklear continued his power surge in his freshman season, homering twice to lead VCU to an 8-6 victory over William & Mary in Williamsburg.
Locklear’s two-run blast in the first inning and three-run shot in the fourth give him 11 home runs this season. He trailed NCAA leader Wes Clarke of South Carolina by two entering Friday.
Michael Haydak went 3 for 5 with two RBIs for VCU (10-10), which piled up 13 hits and ended a three-game losing streak.
Tyler Davis (4-1) got the win for VCU despite allowing five hits and three earned runs over 2ª innings. Jack Cone went 4 for 5 with four RBIs for the Tribe (4-10).
Virginia Tech 5, Pitt 1: Peyton Alford struck out eight and allowed four hits and one earned run over six innings as the Hokies (11-8, 7-6 ACC) rolled in Pittsburgh.
Gavin Cross went 3-for-3 with a double, home run and four RBIs to pace the Virginia Tech offense.
Mitch Myers took the loss despite allowing only two earned runs over six innings for Pitt (12-6, 8-5).
Miami 8, Virginia 6: Yohandy Morales, Christian Del Castillo and Alex Toral each drove in two runs and the Hurricanes drew 11 walks to outlast the Cavaliers in Charlottesville.
Alejandro Rosario picked up the win for Miami (11-7, 6-6 ACC), allowing eight hits and two earned runs over six innings. Kyle Teel and Zack Gelof each homered for UVA (9-12, 3-10).