College baseball roundup: Locklear's blasts lift Rams in win on road

Tyler Locklear continued his power surge in his freshman season, homering twice to lead VCU to an 8-6 victory over William & Mary in Williamsburg.

Locklear’s two-run blast in the first inning and three-run shot in the fourth give him 11 home runs this season. He trailed NCAA leader Wes Clarke of South Carolina by two entering Friday.

Michael Haydak went 3 for 5 with two RBIs for VCU (10-10), which piled up 13 hits and ended a three-game losing streak.

Tyler Davis (4-1) got the win for VCU despite allowing five hits and three earned runs over 2ª innings. Jack Cone went 4 for 5 with four RBIs for the Tribe (4-10).

Virginia Tech 5, Pitt 1: Peyton Alford struck out eight and allowed four hits and one earned run over six innings as the Hokies (11-8, 7-6 ACC) rolled in Pittsburgh.

Gavin Cross went 3-for-3 with a double, home run and four RBIs to pace the Virginia Tech offense.

Mitch Myers took the loss despite allowing only two earned runs over six innings for Pitt (12-6, 8-5).

Miami 8, Virginia 6: Yohandy Morales, Christian Del Castillo and Alex Toral each drove in two runs and the Hurricanes drew 11 walks to outlast the Cavaliers in Charlottesville.